Dimitrov downs top-seeded Medvedev in 3 sets at Indian Wells
INDIAN WELLS — Grigor Dimitrov outlasted top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 Wednesday in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open, extending the parade of upsets that has knocked out several top players.
Medvedev’s loss left the combined ATP and WTA tournament without its top two men’s and women’s seeds. Karolina Pliskova lost in the third round and No. 2 Iga Swiatek went out in the fourth round.
Dimitrov rallied from a set and double-break down to upset Medvedev, the U.S. Open champion who was chasing his fifth title of the year. Dimitrov, seeded 23rd, earned his first win over a Top-2 player since 2016, when he beat Andy Murray in Miami.
No. 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 3 Alexander Zverev played night matches in the Southern California desert.
Dimitrov reached the quarterfinals at Indian Wells for the first time, where he’ll meet No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz, who beat 19th-seeded Asian Karatsev 6-1, 6-3.
“I always wanted to do well out here,” Dimitrov said. “I felt like I had so many chances throughout the years. I’ve lost very close matches, matches from match points and everything. I was very determined.”
Medvedev won the U.S. Open last month and was chasing his fifth title of the year. He took control from the start, connecting on 80% of his first serves in the opening set. The Russian built a 4-1 lead in the second set before Dimitrov began turning the match around in front of a sparse crowd.
“He definitely flipped the switch,” Medvedev said. “If he plays like this like he did starting from 4-1, he’s going to win the tournament.”
Dimitrov ran off five straight games to take the second set and even the match. The Bulgarian charged the net and closed out the match on Medvedev’s forehand that sailed long.
Undefeated Cardinals down at least 2 starters vs. Browns
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals will be without two starters — and probably a third — when they try to stay unbeaten Sunday in a road game against the Cleveland Browns.
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed tight end Maxx Williams is out for the season because of a right knee injury he suffered last week in the team’s 17-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He also said three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson (ribs) will miss the Browns game, while linebacker Chandler Jones is doubtful after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Kingsbury said Jones was experiencing symptoms and it “would be a stretch” to expect the linebacker to return in time for the Browns game.
The 31-year-old Jones has been is one of the league’s elite pass rushers and was the Week 1 NFC Defensive Player of the Week after a five-sack performance against the Tennessee Titans.
AD group makes recommendations to augment Olympic pipeline
DENVER — Olympic sports organizations will look into co-hosting championship events with the NCAA as a way of preventing the U.S. gold-medal pipeline from withering under financial pressure.
The hosting partnerships were one of seven recommendations the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee released Wednesday after several months of meetings between Olympic officials and college athletic directors across the country.
More than 75% of the 613 U.S. athletes who went to the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year were products of an NCAA program. According to one recent estimate, U.S. universities combine to spend $5 billion a year on Olympic sports programs.
Both colleges and the U.S. Olympic team have endured financial strains in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and each are looking to one another for help in sustaining their programs in sports such as gymnastics, swimming, wrestling and volleyball.
ESPN secures rights to Monday night wild-card game
NEW YORK — ESPN has signed a five-year agreement with the NFL to broadcast the Monday night game during the first weekend of the playoffs, beginning this season.
The announcement was made by ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro at the CAA World Congress of Sport. The NFL announced last month that it was moving the Saturday early afternoon game on wild-card weekend to Monday night.
There will be two games on Saturday (4:35 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), three on Sunday (1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. ET), and one on Monday (8:15 p.m. ET).
The Monday night game will also air on ABC while ESPN2 will feature an alternate feed with Peyton and Eli Manning.
CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said before the season started that CBS will have the Sunday late afternoon game, which will again feature a kids-focused broadcast on Nickelodeon. NBC is expected to have the Sunday night game as one of its two that weekend.
CBS also has two games while Fox and ESPN/ABC have one apiece. ESPN and ABC will also have a Saturday doubleheader the final week of the regular season.
Chiefs begin prep for Washington with mounting injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs practiced without five key starters Wednesday, including wide receiver Tyreek Hill and pass rusher Chris Jones, adding a long list of physical ailments to their battered pride five games into the season.
Hill was out with a bruised quadriceps that he sustained in Sunday night’s blowout loss to the Bills, when the Chiefs also lost running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a sprained knee ligament. Jones continues to deal with a lingering wrist injury.
Also missing practice with knee inflammation was linebacker Anthony Hitchens, who calls the plays in the middle of the defense. Defensive back Charvarius Ward remained out with a quad injury that sidelined him against Buffalo, and starting guard Joe Thuney missed practice with a broken hand sustained against the Bills.
Backup tight end Blake Bell joined the long list of starters on the sideline with a sore back as the Chiefs, at 2-3 and in last place in the AFC West, prepared for their trip to Washington on Sunday.
Hilton returns to Colts practice, could play against Texans
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton was back on the practice field for Wednesday’s light workout.
If all goes well over the next few days, he might be playing Sunday against one of his favorite teams — Houston.
The four-time Pro Bowler has been designated for return from injured reserve after having neck surgery in August and coach Frank Reich is optimistic Hilton will be cleared to play this weekend.
“We’ll evaluate it as we go, but I’ve watched him work out over the last few days and I know he’s hitting some of his normal T.Y. speed, yardage type of things, “ Reich said. ”It’s a big emotional boost for the team and it’s Houston week — probably not a coincidence.”
Hilton has been Indy’s most reliable receiver since replacing Reggie Wayne as the team’s top target in 2015, and nobody has been more efficient against the Texans than the former Florida International star.
He has 102 receptions for 1,803 yards and 11 touchdowns in 19 career matchups against Houston with eight 100-yard games, including one last season — his first in 22 games, including the playoffs.
Titans’ Julio Jones back at practice after missing 2 games
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Titans wide receiver Julio Jones returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past two games with an injured hamstring.
Both Jones and A.J. Brown practiced during the portion open to reporters, and Jones ran well during the individual drills. Brown returned last week in a 37-19 win over the Jaguars from his own injured hamstring, which he hurt early in a 25-16 win over Indianapolis on Sept. 26.
Jones wasn’t on the field late in that win over the Colts. Coach Mike Vrabel said the next day that Jones was tight, then Jones appeared on the injury report with a hamstring. Jones sat out practice the past two weeks.
Asked before practice if Jones would return, Vrabel said only that reporters would be able to report on what happened during individual drills.
Islanders to open season with 13 road games before UBS debut
NEW YORK — The New York Islanders know what it means to play away from home for a long time. They spent nearly two months in Canada for the 2020 playoff bubble — reaching the Eastern Conference finals — after the pandemic disrupted the season.
They now face a record-setting stretch without a home game: The Islanders will begin the season with 13 straight road games while construction of their sparkling new UBS Arena is completed. It is the second-longest road trip in NHL history — Vancouver had 14 in a row during the 2009-10 season, but that included the NHL’s Olympic break — and the longest to open a season.
New York won’t play at home until Nov. 20, more than five weeks into the season.
Golf Australia cancels men’s and women’s Opens amid pandemic
SYDNEY — The men’s Australian Open golf tournament and Australian Women’s Open scheduled for next year have been canceled because of COVID-19-related travel and quarantine restrictions.
“The decision has not been made lightly but we believe it to be the right outcome under the current circumstances,” Golf Australia chief executive James Sutherland said in a statement released Thursday.
The men’s tournament was originally scheduled for Nov. 25-28 at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney but had already been re-scheduled for a date in early 2022. It was also not held in 2020 due to the pandemic. Australian Matt Jones was the last winner in 2019 when it was also played at The Australian.
The Women’s Australian Open, which was set be on the 2022 LPGA Tour, was scheduled for February at Kooyonga Golf Club in Adelaide, although an actual date had not been determined. Inbee Park won the 2020 tournament at Royal Adelaide and the 2021 version was canceled.
Predators sign D Mattias Ekholm to 4-year, $25 million deal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Mattias Ekholm to a four-year, $25 million extension keeping him under contract through the 2025-26 season.
The Predators announced the contract Wednesday at a news conference.
General manager David Poile called Ekholm a foundational piece for the Predators and that they couldn’t be happier to get this deal done before the season opener Thursday night against Seattle. Poile said Ekholm brings size at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds to the blue line along with being a mentor.
“We have a group of young, right-shot defensemen that includes Alexandre Carrier, Philippe Myers, Dante Fabbro and Matt Benning who all have the opportunity to learn from and play with Mattias on the side opposite him, and we’re excited about the stability that will provide us on the blue line,” Poile said.
Ekholm’s deal starts with the 2022-23 season and has an annual average value of $6.25 million for Ekholm, 31, who has played all eight NHL seasons in Nashville.
“Nashville is home for us,” said Ekholm, a native of Borlänge, Sweden. “It’s where we want to be. I believe in the future of this team and I’m looking forward to the chance at competing for the Stanley Cup here in the next five seasons.”
He was the 102nd pick overall in the fourth round of the 2009 draft and made his NHL debut during the 2011-12 season. Ekholm has at least 20 points six straight seasons, and his 23 points last season was second among Nashville defensemen.
More than a glitch: Jon Gruden dropped by Madden video game
Jon Gruden is being dropped from the Madden NFL 22 video game after he resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders because it was reported that he used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in emails.
EA Sports tweeted Wednesday that it was “taking steps to remove” Gruden from the latest version of its popular pro football game and would “replace him with a general likeness via a title update in the coming weeks.”
The game maker said it is “committed to taking action in maintaining a culture of inclusion and equity.”
The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported that, from 2011-18 while he was an ESPN analyst between coaching jobs, Gruden used offensive terms in messages he wrote to former Washington club executive Bruce Allen.
Honolulu Marathon plans underway though future uncertain
HONOLULU — Organizers are planning for the Honolulu Marathon, even though it’s not clear government officials will allow it to be held in December.
While Honolulu is easing pandemic-related restrictions on large events, organizers are frustrated that neither Hawaii Gov. David Ige nor Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi have given clear messages whether the marathon, one of the biggest sporting events in the state, can be held with the thousands of participants it normally draws, Hawaii Public Radio reported.
Citing improving public health data, including rising vaccination rates and declining number of COVID-19 cases, Ige and Blangiardi announced last week that starting Wednesday, outdoor venues may have up to 1,000 attendees or fill up 50% of capacity — whichever is smaller.
Honolulu Marathon President Dr. Jim Barahal told the radio station he recognizes the announcement was prompted by pressure to allow fans at University of Hawaii football games.
Phillies hire Kevin Long as new hitting coach
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies hired Kevin Long as their hitting coach on Wednesday, reuniting him with both manager Joe Girardi and star slugger Bryce Harper.
Long spent the past four seasons as the hitting coach for the Washington Nationals, where he worked with Harper, and was part of the staff in 2019 when they won the World Series.
Before joining Washington, the 54-year-old Long spent three seasons as hitting coach with the New York Mets and he served as hitting coach for eight seasons with the New York Yankees. He worked under Phillies manager Joe Girardi for seven years (2008-14) when they were with the Yankees and won the World Series in 2009.
FIFA disciplinary cases into Hungary, Albania crowd unrest
FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings on Wednesday against the Hungarian, English, Albanian and Polish football federations after condemning disorder involving Hungary and Albania fans in separate World Cup qualifiers.
Hungary is facing a fresh FIFA punishment after its supporters fought with police in the stands at Wembley Stadium just after kickoff against England on Tuesday as officers sought to arrest a spectator on suspicion of racially abusing a steward.
A case was also opened into the English Football Association as organizer of the game, which ended 1-1 in London.
Polish fans in London may also have been involved in the disorder. Polish flags were on display in the Hungary sector and some in the crowd which pushed back against police wore clothes with the insignia of Polish clubs.
Poland’s own game in Tirana in Group I was suspended for around 20 minutes. Karol Świderski had just scored for Poland in the 77th minute when he was apparently struck by a bottle thrown from the Albania fans. Poland’s players walked off but returned to the field and held on to win 1-0.
Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop found dead, police hunt husband
Kenyan Olympic runner and two-time world championship bronze medalist Agnes Tirop was found dead at her home Wednesday with stab wounds and her husband was missing and wanted for questioning, police said.
Elgeyo Marakwet County police chief Tom Makori said they were searching for Tirop’s husband after his family reported he had phoned them crying and asking for God’s forgiveness for something he had done.
“There are revelations which came from her husband’s family,” Makori said.
The 25-year-old Tirop was found dead at her home in Iten in western Kenya, a town renowned as a training base for distance runners. Kenyan media reported she was found with stab wounds in her abdomen and neck.
