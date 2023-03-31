O’Hoppe family celebrates rookie C Logan making opening day
OAKLAND — Arms crossed, Michael O’Hoppe paced outside the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday eagerly awaiting the exact moment he would be let inside to gear up for rookie son Logan catching for the Los Angeles Angels on opening day.
With superstar Shohei Ohtani on the mound, no less.
“It’s bigger than the dream — he’s catching Shohei Ohtani on opening day. It’s crazy,” mom Angela O’Hoppe said of seeing her son become the youngest Angels catcher to start a season opener.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound O’Hoppe, the lone rookie on the Angels’ opening-day roster, was in the starting lineup against the Oakland Athletics at 23 years, 49 days old. Buck Rodgers was previously the youngest Angels catcher to start an opener at 23 years, 237 days old in 1962.
O’Hoppe also became the first rookie catcher to start on opening day for the Angels since Bengie Molina in 2000.
“He got his size from me,” cracked his overjoyed father, who already beat the odds by surviving non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2021 after doctors gave him less than a year to live.
Michael watched intently from the warning track dirt behind the cage as Logan took his pregame cuts.
His family and close friends were thrilled and overcome with emotion. Hard to imagine it all happening, let alone this soon for the 23rd-round draft pick — 677th overall — out of Saint John the Baptist in West Islip, New York, on Long Island.
North Texas secures 1st NIT championship in C-USA showdown
LAS VEGAS — Kai Huntsberry scored 14 of his 21 points in the first half, Tylor Perry scored 14 of his 20 after halftime and North Texas beat fellow Conference USA foe UAB 68-61 on Thursday night to claim the program’s first NIT championship.
It was the fourth NIT championship game to feature conference opponents — and the first in 20 years. Conference USA is now 18-2 in the NCAA postseason — with Charlotte winning the College Basketball Invitational title and FAU advancing to the Final Four.
Perry, the conference player of the year and NIT MVP, made a steal and a 3-pointer on a fast break to give North Texas the lead for good at 55-53 with 6:22 remaining. Aaron Scott extended it to 61-55 after making a high-arching layup and a jumper.
UAB guard Jordan Walker was fouled on a 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining and he made two free throws to get within 63-59. North Texas had two shots on its next possession after an offensive rebound and Perry sank a jumper.
After UAB made two more free throws with 49.6 seconds left, Perry dribbled down the clock and hit a step-back jumper, with a foot on the 3-point line, for a 68-61 lead. UAB missed a 3-pointer and Huntsberry was fouled at 13.2 before securing it at the line.
North Texas won its second NCAA postseason championship under sixth-year head coach Grant McCasland. The Mean Green won the 2018 CBI title in his first season in Denton.
Scott finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (31-7), which set a program record for wins in a season.
Walker scored 21 points on 6-of-14 shooting for UAB (29-10), which was in the NIT title game for the first time in program history. KJ Buffen added 11 points.
Javian Davis converted a three-point play with 12:43 left in the second half for UAB’s first lead, 47-45, since it was 15-14. The Mean Green scored 22 of the first 30 second-half points.
It was the fourth meeting of the season between the teams — with North Texas winning two regular-season meetings before a matchup in the conference tournament semifinals.
Gonzaga’s Timme among 5 finalists for men’s Wooden Award
LOS ANGELES — Drew Timme of Gonzaga is one of five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award as the men’s college basketball player of the year.
He’s joined by Zach Edey of Purdue, Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana, Houston’s Marcus Sasser and Jalen Wilson of Kansas.
Timme took his team farthest in the upset-riddled NCAA Tournament with Gonzaga losing in the Elite Eight. Sasser helped Houston reach the Sweet 16. Purdue lost in the first round, while Indiana and Kansas were beaten in the second round.
The winner will be announced April 4 on ESPN. All five players have been invited to Los Angeles for the 47th annual presentation on April 7.
Also among the top 10 vote getters were: Jaime Jaquez Jr. of UCLA, Brandon Miller of Alabama, Penn State’s Jalen Pickett, Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky and Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis.
Voting took place from March 13-20.
South Carolina’s Dawn Staley will receive the Legends of Coaching Award during the ceremony at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.
Knicks’ Randle out rest of regular season with ankle sprain
NEW YORK — Julius Randle will miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained left ankle, and his availability for the playoffs — if the New York Knicks make it — is in doubt.
Randle was hurt Wednesday in a victory over Miami, and the Knicks said Thursday that the All-Star forward would be re-evaluated in two weeks. That would be two days before the postseason is scheduled to open on April 15.
The Knicks are in good shape to qualify for the postseason at fifth in the Eastern Conference with five games to play. But it’s hard to imagine they would be a threat to advance without Randle, who leads them with 25.1 points and 10 rebounds per game.
He was hurt in the second quarter Wednesday when Bam Adebayo landed on him after Randle grabbed an offensive rebound and pump-faked the Heat center into the air. Randle stayed in to shoot free throws but then immediately left the game, limping directly to the locker room.
AP source: Alabama’s Brandon Miller declares for NBA draft
Alabama All-American forward Brandon Miller is heading to the NBA after displaying versatile talent and athleticism in a lone season of college ball that was blemished by revelations he was present at a fatal shooting in January near campus.
ESPN first reported on Miller’s decision, and a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the report to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Miller hadn’t yet made an official declaration for the draft.
The 6-foot-9, 200-pound freshman, who was one of the nation’s top high school recruits, is projected as a potential top 5 draft pick.
Miller displayed his accurate 3-point shooting and athleticism in the most productive season of any freshman in Alabama history. He led the Tide to their first No. 1 ranking in 20 years and first No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed.
Miller averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while hitting 38% from 3-point range. But he was scoreless in his first March Madness game, and went 3 of 19 and scored just nine points in a Sweet 16 loss to San Diego State.
Miller was described as a cooperating witness after the Jan. 15 shooting and was never charged with a crime.
Phillies put Harper (elbow) on 10-day IL to start season
ARLINGTON, Texas — Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday by the Philadelphia Phillies, who avoided the 60-day list for their star slugger and left open the opportunity that he could return before the end of May.
Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies president of baseball operations, said the timeline on Harper’s return from reconstructive elbow surgery hasn’t really changed. After Tommy John surgery in November, the National League champions said they expected their two-time NL MVP back in the lineup as their designated hitter by the All-Star break in July. If on the 60-day IL, he would have been out until at least May 29.
Rockies closer Daniel Bard placed on IL due to anxiety
SAN DIEGO — The Colorado Rockies placed closer Daniel Bard on the 10-day injured list on Thursday due to anxiety.
The move came a few hours before their opener against the San Diego Padres. The Rockies filled his spot by calling up right-hander Jake Bird.
Bard said he has had anxiety both on and off the field.
“From my experience, knowing myself, I think just taking a step back, taking time to work through things, get it right, is the best approach,” he said. Bard added that it was a hard thing to admit and thanked the Rockies for their understanding. There is no timeline for his return.
The 37-year-old is heading into his fourth season with the Rockies. He was their main closer the last two years, recording 20 saves in 2021 and 34 saves last year.
He signed as a free agent with the Rockies prior to the 2020 season after missing the previous seven years after experiencing severe control issues. Those control issues resurfaced during the recent World Baseball Classic, when he had a 43.20 ERA in three appearances for the U.S.. He allowed eight runs, five hits and four walks in 1.2 innings.
Alcaraz turns away Fritz in Miami; Rybakina to women’s final
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The hopes of American men’s tennis rest largely on the talented rackets of Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.
But a Spanish roadblock named Carlos Alcaraz is in the way – never more illustrated by the last few days at the Miami Open.
Two days after routing the Australian Open semifinalist Paul, the top-ranked Alcaraz took his spectacular arsenal to the highest-ranked American man in No. 10 Fritz and blasted into the semifinals with a 6-4, 6-2 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.
In the women’s draw, Elena Rybakina advanced to Saturday’s finals with a 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory over Jessica Pegula in a match delayed twice by rain.
Rybakina, the Wimbledon champion, won her 13th straight match and is seeking to become the fifth woman to achieve the “sunshine double” — back-to-back titles in the hard-court tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami.
Before a packed crowd that included John McEnroe and was split in support, Alcaraz broke Fritz’s serve in the first game. He used that one break to squeak out the first set and finished the match in tidy 1 hour, 18 minutes. Alcaraz faced just two break points and turned away both chances as he improved his match record to 18-1 in 2023.
Rose Zhang sets another record for 5-shot lead in Augusta Am
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Already the best amateur in women’s golf, Rose Zhang set another record Thursday to take a five-shot lead in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, leaving her one round away at the home of the Masters from another big title.
Zhang opened with a 6-under 66 at Champions Retreat to set the tournament record. She went one lower Thursday with a 7-under 65 — despite making her only bogey of the tournament — and finished with a long chip to 3 feet for birdie.
“This is not a course where I can see a bogey-free 66. And what did she shoot today, 65? That doesn’t even enter my brain,” said Megha Ganne, who plays with Zhang at Stanford.
Zhang made it look that easy, even with one of the more difficult shots. She pulled her drive on the par-5 ninth into the rough, the ball well above her feet. Instead of playing it safe, she hit 3-wood from 237 yards and aimed well right of the green toward a TV tower.
MLB debut players will have special patches on jerseys
NEW YORK — Players making their big league debuts will be especially marked this season.
Major League Baseball announced before Thursday’s openers that players making their first appearances will wear debut patches on their jerseys. The patch will appear on different places of a sleeve, depending on the team and any anniversary of sponsor patches.
After a player appears in his first game, the patch will be authenticated and placed on a Topps baseball card as part of an agreement reached by MLB and the business wing of the players’ association with Fanatics Collectibles, a division of Fanatics that acquired the trading card company Topps last year.
One card with the patch will be available for each player.
Chelsea, Wolfsburg reach Women’s Champions League semifinals
LONDON — Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger saved two penalties to help Chelsea knock out title holder Lyon 4-3 in a shootout and reach the semifinals of the Women’s Champions League after a suspenseful and hard-fought contest at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.
It was a bad evening for French clubs as Paris Saint-Germain also exited the tournament with a 2-1 loss on aggregate against Wolfsburg.
Chelsea was on the verge of elimination after Sara Dabritz gave the eight-time champions the lead in extra time with a left-footed shot after she connected with a cross from Ada Hegerberg.
But the French team could not hold onto its advantage as it conceded a penalty deep in added time following contact between Lyon forward Vicki Becho on Lauren James on the left of the box.
The penalty was awarded following a VAR check. After a long delay, Maren Mjelde took the kick and scored to force a shootout. Berger stopped Lyon captain Wendie Renard’s effort and then parried away Lindsey Horan’s shot, prompting huge celebrations from her teammates.
Verstappen sets early pace in 1st practice at Australian GP
MELBOURNE, Australia — In a dramatic opening practice that was halted by a red flag twice due to on-track issues, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were among the drivers to experience difficulties on the Albert Park circuit on Friday.
Verstappen, who said illness left him “physically limited” when finishing second behind teammate Sergio Perez in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia two weeks ago, set the early standard in practice.
The two-time world champion, who posted a fastest lap time of 1 minute. 18:790 seconds, spun his Red Bull at the exit to turn four with just over five minutes left and ended his session.
Perez also ended up in the gravel midway through the session as teams experienced issues with their GPS systems, which prompted the first red flag.
The session ended prematurely when Williams’ driver Logan Sargeant lost power in his car with just under two minutes remaining of a chaotic opening at the circuit. A second practice session was scheduled later Friday, with qualifying set for Saturday ahead of Sunday’s race.
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said Verstappen and Perez both reported they were not entirely pleased with how the RB19 felt on its first outing in Melbourne.
