Rain swamps Bristol dirt track; NASCAR to try again Monday
BRISTOL, Tenn. — NASCAR’s hyped return to dirt is instead a muddy mess on hold at least until Monday.
Torrential rains flooded campgrounds and parking lots surrounding Bristol Motor Speedway and created a rut for NASCAR far deeper than anything the Cup Series drivers encountered on the track.
NASCAR canceled all Sunday activity because even if Bristol’s converted dirt track could eventually be readied for night racing, the entire facility was a swampy mess. Grandstand seats that had been covered in dust were caked in mud, while pit road and the apron around the 0.533-mile bullring held several inches of standing water.
After 2 1/2 inches of rain fell across “Thunder Valley,” NASCAR made an atypical decision to call an early washout. The first Cup Series race on dirt since 1970 was rescheduled for 4 p.m. Monday; trucks were set to run at noon.
US men lose to Honduras, miss 3rd straight Olympic soccer
American players fell to the field at the final whistle. Another missed Olympics soccer tournament for the U.S. men. Another failed four-cycle.
Juan Carlos Obregón scored in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time, goalkeeper David Ochoa committed a blunder that gifted Luis Palma a goal two minutes into the second half and Honduras beat the United States 2-1 on Sunday in an Olympic qualification game at Guadalajara, Mexico.
U.S. captain Jackson Yueill pulled a goal back with a curling 23-yard shot in the 52nd minute, but the Americans mis-fired on several good chances to equalize.
“Obviously, we’re devastated, absolutely devastated,” U.S. coach Jason Kreis said. “In our locker room, the guys are like it’s a tragedy — a tragedy.”
U.S. men had trouble creating chances in the first half, and the Americans missed their third straight Olympics.
“They were very well man-oriented to stop players, which didn’t give us a lot of time to kind of break them down,” Yeuill said.
The American Olympic skid is part of a trend that includes the senior national team missing the 2018 World Cup.
“We lose an opportunity to play in an international tournament with more pressure, where these players have to be in these environments and continue to improve with that pressure,” Kreis said.
Olympic men’s soccer is limited to players both Jan. 1, 1997, and later, and clubs don’t have to release players.
Inbee Park wins Kia Classic in LPGA Tour season debut
CARLSBAD — Inbee Park opened her LPGA Tour season with a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Kia Classic on the eve of the first major championship of the season.
The Hall of Famer finally put it all together at Aviara Golf Club, winning her 21st LPGA Tour title after finishing second on the scenic course in 2010, 2016 and 2019. She tied LPGA Founder Marilynn Smith for 25th place on the victory list and moved within four of matching Se Ri Pak for the South Korean mark.
Park closed with a 2-under 70 for a five-stroke victory — the same margin she took into the day — over Lexi Thompson and Amy Olson. Park finished at 14-under 274, opening with rounds of 66, 69 and 69.
After making three birdies in a four-hole stretch around the turn, Park bogeyed the 12th and 13th, then got the two strokes back with a 40-foot eagle putt on the short par-4 16th. She three-putted the 18th for a bogey.
The 32-year-old Park, ranked fourth in the world, now heads to the desert for the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage. She won at Mission Hills in 2013 for the third of her seven major titles. She also won in her first LPGA Tour start of the year in 2013, accomplishing the feat in the Honda LPGA Thailand.
Park gave the tour its first international winner of the year, after Americans Jessica and Nelly Korda and Austin Ernst swept the first three tournaments.
Horschel outlasts Scheffler in sloppy final of Match Play
AUSTIN, Texas — Billy Horschel had just enough left in the tank to win the Dell Technologies Match Play on Sunday with plenty of help from Scottie Scheffler in a sloppy end to the longest week in golf.
Horschel made only one birdie in the championship match, chipping in from 40 feet on the fifth hole, and left the big mistakes to the 24-year-old Scheffler in winning 2 and 1.
Horschel, who had never reached the weekend in four previous appearances at this World Golf Championship, won six out of the seven matches over 122 holes he played at Austin Country Club. He won $10.5 million for sixth PGA Tour victory and fifth individual title.
It ended a great run for Scheffler, a Texas graduate who had to beat three former Match Play champions and two players from the top 10 in the world to reach the championship match.
Horschel won the match when Scheffler missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the 17th.
Matt Kuchar won the consolation match over Victor Perez of France. Kuchar, trying to tie Tiger Woods’ record with a fourth appearance in the championship match, didn’t make a putt longer than 3 feet, 6 inches in his semifinal loss to Scheffler.
Reyna, Pulisic lead US over Northern Ireland 2-1 in friendly
Gio Reyna scored on a deflected shot in the first half, Christian Pulisic converted a penalty kick in the second and the United States beat Northern Ireland 2-1 in an exhibition at Belfast on Sunday for the Americans’ first win at a European opponent since 2015.
Reyna received a pass from Tim Ream and took four touches with no pressure. His right-footed shot from 24 yards deflected off a leg of Ciaron Brown and over goalkeeper Conor Hazard in the 30th minute for his second international goal.
Pulisic, captaining the U.S. for the fourth time, made it 2-0 when he slid the ball to the left of Hazard in the 59th minute for his 15th international goal. Playing just his second match for the Americans since October 2019, Pulisic had taken a pass from Reyna and was tripped by Daniel Ballard.
Niall McGinn scored his sixth international goal in the 88th with a sharply angled volley after getting past Antonee Robinson, who was hobbling after hurting his left leg on a sliding tackle by Alistair McCann.
John Isner wins two tiebreakers to advance at Miami Open
MIAMI — John Isner never had a break-point opportunity and won anyway, which is the kind of feat typical of John Isner.
The big American with the big serve hit 16 aces Sunday and edged No. 11-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) in the third round of the Miami Open.
That made it four consecutive sets Isner has won by tiebreaker against Auger-Aliassime in Miami. The score when they met in the 2019 semifinal was 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).
In the rematch, neither player had a break point, which meant the outcome was determined by a handful of shots. Isner likes such matches — sometimes.
“I enjoy it when I win,” he said. “It’s frustrating when you lose a match that comes down to point here or there, and a lot of times that’s how it is for me. I could very easily be talking now as a loser and be going home.”
On the women’s side, Naomi Osaka advanced to the fourth round at Miami for the first time in her career when qualifier Nina Stojanovic withdrew from their match shortly before the scheduled start because of a right thigh injury.
Osaka, ranked No. 2, has won 22 consecutive matches since her most recent defeat in February 2020, and she earned her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month. But in Miami, where she is making her fifth appearance, she has previously made early exits.
She’ll next face No. 16 Elise Mertens, who won a seesaw match against No. 22 Anett Kontaveit, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2. No. 29 Jessica Pegula defeated No. 6 Karolina Pliskova for the third time this year, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
Hamilton holds off Verstappen to win F1 season-opener
SAKHIR, Bahrain — World champion Lewis Hamilton just held off Max Verstappen to win the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and clinch the 96th Formula One win of his career on Sunday.
The race was effectively decided when Verstappen overtook Hamilton but went too wide on a turn and was told by his team to give Hamilton the position back, as he risked a time penalty.
Verstappen still had a few laps to catch Hamilton and he almost did, finishing just .74 seconds behind the Mercedes driver.
Hamilton’s teammate, Valtteri Bottas, took third but was way behind the front two.
Verstappen took a superb pole position on Saturday, the fourth of his career, and started immediately ahead of Hamilton.
Verstappen got away cleanly and held off Hamilton, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc made a fine overtake on Bottas but lost that position after the safety car came out on Lap 1.
Fernando Alonso failed to finish the race on his F1 comeback with Alpine.
UMD tops North Dakota in record 5 OTs to reach Frozen Four
FARGO, N.D. — Luke Mylymok scored at 2:13 of the fifth overtime to send Minnesota Duluth into the Frozen Four with a 3-2 victory over North Dakota on Saturday night in the longest game in NCAA Tournament history.
Minnesota Duluth, which has won the last two national championships, became the first team to reach four straight Frozen Fours since North Dakota accomplished the feat from 2005-08. But the Bulldogs had to outlast North Dakota to get there again.
The game lasted 142 minutes, 13 seconds — surpassing the previous mark of 123:53 set in St. Lawrence’s four-overtime victory against Boston University in 2000.
North Dakota nearly won it just moments before Mylymok’s goal when Jake Sanderson’s shot hit the post.
UMD (15-10-2) took the Fargo Regional and will play UMass in a Frozen Four semifinal April 8 in Pittsburgh. The winner advances to the national title game April 10.
Minnesota Duluth scored twice in 80 seconds early in the third period to take a 2-0 lead, only to see the Fighting Hawks (22-6-1) tie it on two late goals in 44 seconds with an extra skater on the ice. North Dakota pulled even on a goal by captain Jordan Kawaguchi at 19:03.
After four scoreless overtimes at Scheels Arena, Mylmok skated in alone on goalie Adam Scheel and finally scored the winner with a wrist shot.
Scheel finished with 51 saves.
Minnesota Duluth freshman Zach Stejskal stopped 57 shots. After cramping up, he was replaced by sophomore Ryan Fanti in the fourth overtime. Fanti made six saves in 17:36.
Francis Ngannou stops Miocic, claims UFC heavyweight title
LAS VEGAS — Francis Ngannou claimed the UFC heavyweight championship on Saturday night, stopping Stipe Miocic with ferocious punches early in the second round at UFC 260.
Ngannou (11-2) avenged his blowout loss to Miocic in 2018 by demonstrating everything he has learned in the ensuing three years during a dominant victory. The first UFC heavyweight champion from Africa flattened Miocic (21-3) twice early in the second, finishing the fight 52 seconds into the round.
The fight ended quickly after Ngannou won the first round. Miocic recovered from his first knockdown in the second round and even landed a right hand that stung Ngannou, but the challenger replied with a picture-perfect left hook, depositing Miocic roughly on the canvas again for the finish.
Hoosiers bring back former star player Woodson as coach
INDIANAPOLIS — Mike Woodson won one Big Ten title and one NIT championship while playing for Bob Knight.
He’s hoping to celebrate a lot more frequently at his alma mater over the next several years.
Indiana hired the former star player as its new coach Sunday, issuing a four-word statement on Twitter — “Welcome home, Coach Woodson” — before the formal announcement.
Woodson returned to the New York Knicks as an assistant this season after previously serving as New York’s head coach for a little more than two seasons. He was expected to meet with his new players Sunday evening and will be introduced Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.