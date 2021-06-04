10,000 volunteers drop out; Tokyo Olympics open in 50 days
TOKYO — The countdown clock for the Tokyo Olympics hit 50-days-to-go on Thursday, and the day also brought another problem for the delayed games.
About 10,000 of 80,000 unpaid volunteers for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have told organizers they will not participate when the games open on July 23.
Organizers said some dropped out because of worries about COVID-19. Few volunteers are expected to be vaccinated since most will have no contact with athletes or other key personnel.
Only about 2-3% of Japan’s general population has been fully vaccinated in a very slow rollout that is just now speeding up. Conversely, the IOC expects at least 80% of athletes and residents of the Olympic Village to be fully vaccinated.
“We have not confirmed the individual reasons,” organizers said in a statement. “In addition to concerns about the coronavirus infection, some dropped out because they found it would be difficult to actually work after checking their work shift, or due to changes in their own environment.”
Organizers said the loss would not affect the operations of the postponed Olympics.
Unpaid volunteers are a key workforce in running the Olympics and save organizers millions of dollars in salaries. Volunteers typically get a uniform, meals on the days they work, and have daily commuting costs covered. They pay their own lodging.
Name game: Final list set of possible successor to Indians
CLEVELAND — Like expecting parents, the Cleveland Indians are trying to settle on a name.
It’s proving to be a tedious, testing process.
The team said Thursday it now has a final list from an initial pool of nearly 1,200 entries. It is vetting the possible team names for legal purposes after months of research and discussions with fans.
In December, the Indians said they were changing their name for the first time since 1915. The decision came during a national movement to remove and replace prejudicial names and symbols, and after a strong push from Native American groups who deemed the existing name racist.
The team began meeting with groups of fans in February. Based on those discussions and feedback from meetings with community leaders, local influencers and staff members, the team concluded the new name needed to connect with the city, preserve the team’s history and unite the community.
The initial list consisted of 1,198 names. It’s not known how many names are being given final consideration for what will be the club’s new identity.
Owner Paul Dolan told The Associated Press in December the new name will not have any Native American themes or connotations.
“We’ve engaged our fans and community on many aspects of our team name process,” said Curtis Danburg, the team’s vice president of communications and community impact. “We felt it was important to share our research journey and what we’ve learned so far.”
The forthcoming name change has sparked lively debate among Cleveland fans, some wanting the club to remain the Indians. Among the most popular names pushed by fans on social media are the Spiders, Guardians and Avengers.
Dating to 1865, Cleveland’s baseball team has previously been called the Spiders, Blues and Forest Citys.
Once the Indians have selected their final name choices, they’ll draft options for logos, word marks and other brand elements. The club will also work with Major League Baseball to ensure legal viabilities.
The name change will complete a rebranding by the Indians, who removed their contentious Chief Wahoo logo from their game jerseys and caps several years ago. The team, however, continues to sell merchandise featuring the grinning, cartoonish mascot.
US to play Canada, Venezuela for Olympic baseball berth
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The United States will play Canada on Friday night and Venezuela on Saturday for a berth in the Olympic baseball tournament next month.
Manager Mike Scioscia’s American team finished the first round 2-0 after its game against Puerto Rico was rained out for the second straight day Thursday. Advancement had been determined, and the game will not be made up.
Both upcoming games are in Florida — Canada in West Palm Beach and Venezuela in in Port St. Lucie.
Nick Allen hit a grand slam in the fourth inning for a 6-1 lead when the game was stopped by rain.
The U.S., which failed to qualify at the Premier12 tournament in November 2019, takes a 1-0 record into the super round of the Americas tournament because its first-round win over the Dominican Republic carries over.
Venezuela also is 1-0, while Canada and the Dominican Republic are 0-1.
USFL relaunching next year, four decades after its birth
The USFL is relaunching in 2022, four decades after the spring football league’s short-lived run that featured such stars as Reggie White, Herschel Walker, Steve Young, Jim Kelly and future president Donald Trump.
The new USFL announced Thursday it will play next spring with a minimum of eight teams “and deliver high-quality, innovative professional football to fans.”
Although those teams, along with the cities, head coaches and schedules won’t be announced until later, the league said it retains the rights to “key original team names.”
The USFL also is using the same red, white and blue stars-and-stripes logo it did from 1983-85.
Fox Sports, which has a minority equity stake in the company that owns the new USFL, will serve as the league’s official broadcast partner.
Last-place Sabres win draft lottery; Kraken get No. 2 pick
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If only for a brief moment, Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams could put aside concerns over captain Jack Eichel’s future, an ongoing coaching search and memories of a frustrating season, to celebrate an actual victory.
That it came at the expense of former Carolina Hurricanes teammate and fellow GM, Ron Francis of the NHL expansion Seattle Kraken, made Adams feel even better.
Buffalo won the NHL draft lottery on Wednesday in what became a showdown between a Sabres team in need of a fresh start, and a Seattle expansion franchise preparing to embark on its first season. Adams was aware of who he was up against upon seeing Francis pictured next to him on a split-screen as the lottery winner was announced .
“My heard was racing,” Adams said. “And there was Ronnie Francis, a good friend and former teammate of mine. It’s the only time I’ve ever beaten Ron. So I’ve got to be excited about that.”
The Sabres have the No. 1 pick for the fourth time in franchise history and second in three years. It marks what can become the start of a turnaround for a team that finished last in the overall standings for the fourth time since 2013-14.
Seattle, meantime, can get, ahem, Kraken after landing the No. 2 selection by jumping ahead of Anaheim. The Ducks finished 30th in the overall standings, but slid into the third draft spot.
US tops Slovakia 6-1 at hockey worlds, faces Canada in semis
RIGA, Latvia — Colin Blackwell and Conor Garland scored two goals apiece Thursday, and the United States beat Slovakia 6-1 to advance to the semifinal showdown with Canada in hockey’s world championship.
The Canadians, who lost their first three games in the tournament, stunned Russia 2-1 on an overtime goal by Andrew Mangiapane.
The other semifinal Saturday will pair defending champion Finland and Germany, which stunned Switzerland 3-2 in a shootout. Finland defeated the Czech Republic 1-0.
All four winners played their preliminary round games in Group B and faced each other in the round robin. The U.S. beat Canada 5-1, and Finland edged Germany 2-1.
On Thursday, Brian Boyle and Sasha Chmelevski also scored and Cal Peterson made 27 saves for the Americans, who won their seventh straight game in the tournament.
The U.S., which was the top seed coming out of the preliminary round, got first-period goals from Boyle, Blackwell and Garland, and was on its way.
Pepperdine beats Oklahoma 3-2 for second national golf title
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Pepperdine supposedly missed its national championship window a year ago.
The Waves were the nation’s No. 1 team, but didn’t get to play for a title due to the pandemic and lost three-time All-American Sahith Theegala.
The chip on their shoulder carried them a long way — straight to their first national championship in 24 years.
Pepperdine capped an impressive run at Grayhawk Golf Club with a series of clutch shots down the stretch Wednesday, clinching a 3-2 win over Oklahoma on Clay Feagler’s two-putt from 35 feet on the Raptor Course’s difficult 18th hole.
“Everyone said our year was last year,” Feagler said. “Coach (Michael Beard) said at the beginning of the year, ‘a lot people don’t think you can do it this year.’ That gave us a little bit of a chip on our shoulder and motivation. Look as now, national champions. It’s kind of crazy.”.
Pepperdine took an early lead on a sizzling day in the desert, allowed Oklahoma to rally, then closed with a flourish for its second national championship.
Oklahoma’s Jonathan Brightwell won the opening match 1 up over Dylan Menante, but Pepperdine won the next two, setting up Feagler to close out the championship and his senior season.
CP Women’s Open canceled for 2nd year in a row
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The LPGA Tour’s CP Women’s Open was canceled Wednesday because of logistical challenges and border restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was scheduled for Vancouver’s Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club on Aug. 26-29. Golf Canada and Canadian Pacific said Shaughnessy will host the 2023 event and that CP has its extended title sponsorship an additional year through 2024.
The 2020 event also was canceled. Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club is the 2022 host.
Earlier, Golf Canada canceled the PGA Tour’s RBC Canadian Open scheduled for June 10-13 at St. George’s in Toronto.
Longtime Steelers broadcaster Ilkin retiring to fight ALS
PITTSBURGH — Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers radio analyst Tunch Ilkin is retiring to focus on his fight against ALS.
Ilkin, who played 14 years on the offensive line for the Steelers from 1980-1993 and spent the last 23 as a broadcaster for the team, announced his decision Thursday.
The 63-year-old Ilkin, a two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman during his playing career, revealed his ALS diagnosis last fall but continued to work through the remainder of the 2020 season. ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
“I want to spend this time focusing on my treatment and fighting this disease,” Ilkin said in a statement. “I would like to thank Steelers President Art Rooney II, the Steelers organization, and the fans for their continued support and prayers at this time.”
Jaguars owner unveils plans to develop downtown Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars unveiled plans Thursday to develop downtown Jacksonville, with team owner Shad Khan committing $60 million to a city-owned performance center that was key in luring new coach Urban Meyer to the NFL.
The first of two phases would break ground by the end of the year and take four years to complete at an estimated cost of $441 million. The proposal still needs approval from a review board and city council.
“Shad is making a big bet on our future,” Jaguars President Mark Lamping said. “So, this is a big plan. Working together, we can make this happen.”
The first phase includes a Four Seasons Hotel and Residences that Khan would own near TIAA Bank Field, a $120 million football facility built adjacent to the stadium, a six-floor office building that will house retailers and become the future home of the team’s business operations, and renovations to a city-owned marina that will give life to the neighboring shipyards.
The ambitious project also calls for the Jaguars to donate $4 million over 20 years to help maintain Metropolitan Park near the stadium.
Depleted Belgium held by Greece in pre-Euro 2020 friendly
BRUSSELS — Injury-depleted Belgium was held to a 1-1 draw by Greece on Thursday in a friendly ahead of the European Championship, a disappointing result for the Belgians against a team which has not qualified for the tournament.
Belgium went into the game without Kevin de Bruyne after he suffered facial injuries playing for Manchester City in the Champions League final last week. Axel Witsel is yet to recover from a long-term Achilles tendon injury and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was among three other players rested.
With Eden Hazard also recovering from injury, his brother Thorgan took the initiative for Belgium, scoring with his shin in the 20th minute off a cross from Yannick Carrasco. Greece responded when Georgios Tzvellas scored off a rebound from Kyriakos Papadopoulos’ header against the post.
Belgium is unbeaten in eight games and faces Russia, Denmark and Finland in its Euro 2020 group.
Earlier, Ukraine clung on to an early lead to beat Northern Ireland 1-0. That ended a run of four 1-1 draws for Ukraine, which was frustrated not to score more after dominating possession. Oleksandr Zubkov scored the only goal of the game with a header in the 10th when he was left unmarked at the far post to meet a cross from deep. Ukraine takes on the Netherlands, North Macedonia and Austria at Euro 2020.
