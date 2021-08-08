Dodgers’ Kershaw likely sidelined until September
LOS ANGELES — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is unlikely to return to the mound until September as he continues to deal with lingering soreness in his left elbow.
The Los Angeles left-hander has been on the injured list since July 7. He said before Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels that he was too aggressive in trying to return.
The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner threw a three-inning, 45-pitch simulated game at San Francisco on July 27, but didn’t bounce back as well as hoped.
“I was probably a little too impatient with my rehab. And that’s all me,” Kershaw said. “This time it’s a little different because we’re up against a calendar. We’re going to rest as long as we can to give myself a good chance to pitch in meaningful games in September and be ready to go in October.”
Manager Dave Roberts said MRI scans on Kershaw’s elbow haven’t revealed anything more serious and that it is a matter of waiting for the soreness to dissipate before Kershaw can resume throwing.
“It’s no fun. Being hurt is miserable. I really don’t enjoy it at all, especially with what’s going on here,” said Kershaw, who is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA. “With the guys that we have coming in and the stretch run right now, I want to be a part of it so bad.”
The Dodgers (65-44) entered Friday four games behind the Giants in the NL West but leading the wild card race. Max Scherzer, who was acquired in last week’s blockbuster trade with the Washington Nationals, struck out 10 in his Dodgers debut on Wednesday against Houston while Walker Buehler is putting up numbers worthy of Cy Young consideration.
Ty Gibbs wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Ty Gibbs passed road race ace AJ Allmendinger after a restart with four laps to go and won the Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.
It was the third win in 10 Xfinity races this season for the 18-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs. Points leader Austin Cindric was third, Pole-sitter Justin Allgaier fourth, and Harrison Burton fifth.
Gibbs is a part-time rookie driver in the series this season, concentrating on the ARCA Series. It’s just a matter of time before he makes a big jump.
“My guys worked so hard,” Gibbs said. “I’m just at a loss for words. I just feel like being in these situations helps you. Those guys (Allmendinger and Cindric) look so relaxed in those situations. Kind of just learning from them. This is just wonderful. I can’t believe. It’s just a dream come true.”
Allmendinger passed Gibbs going out of the first turn on the final restart, swinging wide left in the runoff area of the hard, 90-degree downhill right-hander and headed up through the esses. Gibbs gradually closed back in and drove his No. 54 Toyota past Allmendinger coming to the front straightaway with two laps to go on the 2.45-mile Watkins Glen layout and pulled away ever-so-slightly to the victory.
In the previous five races at The Glen, four finishes had a margin of victory under 1.6 seconds and this one added another. The margin of victory was just over a half-second. The series did not race last year at Watkins Glen because of the pandemic.
“Ty did a fantastic job. He raced me clean,” Allmendinger said.
Two years ago, Cindric put on a show, beating Allmendinger in a stirring battle that lasted to the end for his first Xfinity win. This time it was the teenager’s turn to make a statement. Gibbs also won this year at Charlotte and Daytona.
Allmendinger and Gibbs were up front on a restart with five laps left in the second stage of the 82-lap race, and Allmendinger gained the lead roaring up through the esses. He prevailed — barely — in a side-by-side duel to the finish with Gibbs to take his sixth stage win of the season.
Durant agrees to 4-year contact extension with Brooklyn Nets
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant is staying with the Brooklyn Nets for the long term.
Durant agreed to a four-year, $198 million contract extension Friday, business partner Rich Kleiman announced on Boardroom, their sports business media network.
Durant just finished his first season playing for the Nets after sitting out the 2019-20 season recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. He averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists, showing he had shaken off the injury to regain the form that made him the 2014 NBA MVP and a four-time lead scoring champion.
The extension begins with the 2022-23 season. It came hours before Durant was trying to lead the U.S. to a fourth straight Olympic gold medal. He became the American men’s career scoring leader during the tournament.
DeChambeau lets clubs do most of talking at TOC Southwind
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bryson DeChambeau let his clubs do most of the talking Saturday at TPC Southwind.
DeChambeau shot a 7-under 63 on Saturday to pull within two strokes of leader Harris English in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, then declined to comment to most of the media following the round.
DeChambeau was apparently upset with several stories written about his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine after he missed the Tokyo Olympics last week because of a positive test. He did agree to interviews with rights-holders CBS Sports and SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.
English has led after each of the first three rounds in the World Golf Championships event, opening with a 62 and shooting two 65s to get to 18-under 192. He’s in position for the fifth PGA Tour victory and third of the season.
“I love playing with pressure,” English said. “I think it helps me focus. It’s a privilege to be in this spot. You have to take (challenges) on.”
The 2013 champion at TPC Southwind, English won the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January in Hawaii and the Travelers Championship in June in Connecticut. He finished third at the U.S. Open.
Cameron Smith had a 65 to join DeChambeau at 16 under.
Abraham Ancer (67) was 14 under. Scottie Scheffler (67) and Ian Poulter (67) were 13 under.
Austin Hill wins rain-shortened Trucks race at Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Pole-sitter Austin Hill won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday, taking the victory when lightning struck nearby and rain halted the race with 11 laps to go.
Hill held off John Hunter Nemechek on a restart with 15 laps left as thunderstorms neared, with Sheldon Creed, Todd Gilliland and Parker Kligerman in close pursuit. The race was red-flagged because of a lightning strike and with an Xfinity Series race on deck.
It was Hill’s second win of the season and eighth of his career. Nemechek was second, followed by Creed, Gilliland and Kligerman.
“Finally, we had a race where the truck does everything that we needed it to do,” Hill said. “I was really biting my nails a little bit when the rains came. It’s really special to get a win at Watkins Glen.”
It was the final event of the regular season for the Truck Series and the 10-driver field was set for the playoffs. It is, in order of seeding, Nemechek, Hill, Ben Rhodes, Gilliland, Creed, Zane Smith, Matt Crafton, Carson Hocevar, Stewart Friesen and Chandler Smith.
Nemechek had already clinched the regular-season championship in his first season driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports. He has five victories among his nine top-five finishes and 12 top-10s and entered the race with 49 playoff points, more than double that of any other driver.
Yanks closer Chapman on injured list with elbow inflammation
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees put closer Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of inflammation in his left elbow.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Chapman experienced a little inflammation last weekend in Miami but an MRI came back clean. Boone said it will be a few days of no throwing for the hard-throwing lefty.
Jonathan Loaisiga pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save to close out Saturday’s 5-4 win over Seattle.
Chapman didn’t get into the game Friday night when the Yankees used nine pitchers in a 3-2, 11-inning win over the Mariners. On Thursday, he threw 30 pitches and put two on before retiring Seattle’s Mitch Haniger on a warning track flyball for his 23rd save in 27 chances.
Chapman is 5-3 with a 3.63 ERA in 43 appearances this season. He lost his closer’s job after allowing three runs on July 4 in the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets and had a 10.80 ERA in 15 appearances before returning to closing on July 20 against Philadelphia.
Kings acquire Thompson in 3-team trade with Celtics, Hawks
ATLANTA — The Sacramento Kings acquired 10-year veteran center Tristan Thompson from the Boston Celtics on Saturday as part of a three-team trade that also involved the Atlanta Hawks.
The Kings traded guard Delon Wright to Atlanta. The Hawks sent guard Kris Dunn, forward-center Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round draft pick to Boston.
Thompson averaged 7.6 points and 81 rebounds with Boston in 54 games, including 43 starts, last season.
Wright gives Atlanta more backcourt depth, including behind starting point guard Trae Young.
“One of our priorities entering the offseason was to solidify the backup point guard spot,” Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said. “Delon is a consistent two-way guard who has been a part of several successful teams. We think he’s a great fit here.”
Wright averaged 10 points and 3.6 assists in 26 games with the Kings.
The Hawks re-signed veteran guard Lou Williams on Friday.
By trading Wright, the Kings clear playing time in their backcourt for first-round draft pick Davion Mitchell.
Thompson, 30, has averaged 9.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in his career, including nine seasons with Cleveland.
Bucks acquire Grayson Allen from Grizzlies
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired guard Grayson Allen from the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round picks.
Allen, 25, averaged 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 25.2 minutes for the Grizzlies this past season. He played 50 games and made 38 starts.
His 2020-21 season included a 26-point performance in a 128-115 victory over the Bucks.
Allen has shot 42.3% overall and 38.1% from 3-point range during his three-year career. Utah drafted him 21st overall out of Duke in 2018.
Herta wins pole in dominant outing through Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Colton Herta zipped around 11 turns, over a bridge and through an NFL parking lot and had one small piece of feedback for IndyCar’s debut race on Nashville’s city streets.
“I’m still not really sure on how easy it’s going to be to pass,” he said.
Herta’s been quite comfortable as the dominant car out front.
The Andretti Autosport driver made the biggest splash of race weekend when he hit a top lap of 1 minute, 13.6835 seconds and won the pole for the inaugural IndyCar Music City Grand Prix — after he was fastest in both practice sessions.
“The car is really stable and something I can really take into the race and be happy with,” he said.
No kidding.
The 21-year-old Herta was more than a half-second faster than six-time series champion Scott Dixon in second. Herta, who has one win this season, won his sixth career pole.
“We’re really in a league of our own,” Herta said. “This is huge for me.”
Herta was fastest in Friday’s first session and posted the top lap again Saturday hours before qualifying. He’ll make his fourth straight front-row start.
Struggling Red Sox put slugger Martinez on COVID-19 list
TORONTO — The Boston Red Sox put slugger J.D. Martinez on the COVID-19-related injured list before Saturday’s doubleheader in Toronto, further weakening a struggling offense that has scored five runs or fewer in 13 straight games.
Martinez hasn’t tested positive for the virus, manager Alex Cora said.
The team said bench coach Will Venable had tested positive. First base coach Tom Goodwin was in quarantine after close exposure to Venable, and quality control coach Ramon Vazquez was coaching first base.
Martinez is batting .284 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs in 104 games.
Scots Forrest and Hill offer chance of home win at Hero Open
ST ANDREWS, Scotland — Grant Forrest produced a brilliant 10-under-par 62 to take a share of the third-round lead with fellow Scot Calum Hill at the Hero Open on Saturday.
There has not been a home winner in Scotland on the European Tour since Paul Lawrie won the 2012 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles, but Forrest and Hill have improved the prospects after climbing to 18 under at Fairmont St Andrews.
Forrest began the day seven shots behind overnight leader Lucas Bjerregaard and his chances of challenging at the top of the leaderboard looked remote following an opening bogey.
AP Source: PSG remains in talks on signing Lionel Messi
Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi are in negotiations on a contract after financially troubled Barcelona was unable to keep the superstar, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Messi’s legal team is in Paris and negotiations have seen an annual net salary of around 25 million euros ($29.5 million) discussed which would be lower than his Barcelona pay, the person said on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing talks.
Barcelona announced Messi will give a news conference at the Camp Nou on Sunday at noon local time (1000 GMT) without specifying the purpose but it was anticipated to be his farewell. Barcelona’s coach and several players did not wait to say their goodbyes to the star.
Barcelona bid farewell to Messi in statements and social media posts on Thursday, making him the most desired free agent in soccer history after his contract expired. The Catalan club wanted to keep Messi, who agreed to a pay cut, but it still wouldn’t have complied with the Spanish league’s financial regulations.
Sinner, 19, beats Brooksby, 20, to reach final in Washington
WASHINGTON — Jannik Sinner arrived at the Citi Open on a four-match losing streak. Now the 19-year-old from Italy is one victory from becoming the tournament’s youngest champion since 2008.
The fifth-seeded Sinner reached his fourth ATP final and stopped the run of 20-year-old Californian Jenson Brooksby by beating him 7-6 (2), 6-1 on Saturday at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open.
Sinner was the only seeded player to reach the semifinals in Washington. The last teen to win the event was Juan Martin del Potro in 2008, a year before he won his only Grand Slam title in New York.
On Sunday, Sinner will face 2015 champion Kei Nishikori or Mackie McDonald. Nishikori, who owns 12 titles and was the runner-up at the 2014 U.S. Open, last reached an ATP final in 2019; McDonald never has been that far at a tour-level event.
On Saturday, Brooksby moved to the verge of grabbing the opener, holding three set points when he was up 6-5 and got to love-40 while Sinner served.
Haaland hat trick as Dortmund begins German Cup defense
BERLIN — Erling Haaland scored a hat trick as Borussia Dortmund began its German Cup title defense with a 3-0 win over third-division Wehen Wiesbaden on Saturday.
The holders attacked from the off and went close through American forward Gio Reyna, but had to wait until the 27th minute for captain Marco Reus to set up Haaland for his first.
The Norwegian dusted himself off after he was fouled by the goalkeeper to score Dortmund’s second goal from the penalty spot in the 31st. He completed his hat trick early in the second half.
Dortmund was without the coronavirus-infected Julian Brandt and Thomas Meunier, while Mats Hummels, Raphaël Guerreiro and Emre Can were not yet fit enough to play. It was Dortmund’s first competitive game with Marco Rose as coach and without Jadon Sancho, who switched to Manchester United in the offseason.
AP source: Hornets agree to terms with Kelly Oubre Jr.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms with free agent small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. on a two-year, $26 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The deal had been contingent upon the Hornets’ trade with New Orleans involving Devonte Graham going through. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal had not been finalized.
A six-year NBA veteran, Oubre has also had stops in Washington, Toronto and Phoenix.
Oubre played in 252 games over his first four seasons with the Wizards before being traded in 2018 to Phoenix, where he began to flourish. He averaged 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in his first season with the Suns while shooting a career-best 35.2% from beyond the arc.
Steve Asmussen breaks North American trainer victory record
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen broke the North American record for victories by a trainer Saturday when Stellar Tap won the fifth race on Whitney Day at Saratoga Race Course.
Asmussen has 9,446 victories to break the mark of set by the late Dale Baird during his 46-year career that ended when he was killed in a car crash in 2007 at age 72.
“To be surrounded by people you love and who love you, and you have a common goal, it’s impossible to put into words what horse racing means to me and my whole family and to all the employees,” Asmussen said. “They’re family and they know so and are treated as such.”
The 55-year-old Asmussen took out his license in 1986 and won his first race that year at Ruidoso Downs in New Mexico. He previously worked as a jockey until he outgrew the profession.
