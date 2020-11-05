Cowboys will have 4th starting QB of season against Steelers
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will have their fourth different starting quarterback of the season against undefeated Pittsburgh with Andy Dalton unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols.
Coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday he was benching rookie Ben DiNucci in favor of either Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush. Gilbert and Rush will compete for the job in practice, and one will start Sunday at home against the Steelers (7-0).
DiNucci looked overmatched in his first start at Philadelphia last weekend, a 23-9 win by the Eagles. The Cowboys (2-6) rarely threw down the field, and DiNucci lost two fumbles.
“The decision was made to go with the two experienced quarterbacks,” McCarthy said. “I just felt with the opponent that we’re playing, we need some more experience at that position.”
Dallas last had four different starting quarterbacks in the same season five years ago, when Tony Romo broke his collarbone twice and the Cowboys finished 4-12. Brandon Weeden, midseason pickup Matt Cassel and Kellen Moore, now the Dallas offensive coordinator, were the others.
Nadal earns his 1,000th win in an empty and silent stadium
PARIS — Becoming only the fourth man to reach 1,000 match wins should have drawn deafening cheers and a standing ovation for tennis great Rafael Nadal.
Instead, he reached his milestone amid a cathedral-like silence Wednesday in a 20,000-seater stadium left completely empty because of the coronavirus pandemic. There was only a fist-bump from Feliciano Lopez, after Nadal beat him 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in a subdued atmosphere more worthy of a library study area than a sports arena.
“The real feeling, the personal feeling is completely different,” Nadal said. “It makes a big difference that the court is empty.”
The 34-year-old Nadal joins towering company in Jimmy Connors (1,274), Roger Federer (1,242) and Ivan Lendl (1,068) as the only men’s 1,000-club members since the Open era began in 1968.
Stafford on Reserve/COVID-19 list, wife says he’s negative
DETROIT — Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, although his wife Kelly said on social media he tested negative.
It was the second straight day the team gave a player the designation. The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with an infected person.
The Lions announced Stafford’s status on Wednesday after finishing practice. Earlier in the day, coach Matt Patricia said there was no requirement to shut down the team’s training facility. Some NFL teams have closed their training centers after players and or staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
2 more Broncos go on COVID-19 list, practice canceled
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos placed starting defensive end Shelby Harris and practice squad offensive lineman Darrin Paulo on the COVID-19/reserve list Wednesday and canceled practice for the second time in six days.
Paulo tested positive for the novel coronavirus and Harris self-reported after coming into close contact with an individual who has the virus. Harris needs five consecutive days of negative tests in order to return to the team, putting his status for this weekend’s game at Atlanta in jeopardy.
If he doesn’t play Sunday, the Broncos would be able to add a player to the active roster for the game.
One of the Broncos’ best defenders, Harris is the third player placed on the COVID-19/reserve list since Friday, when starting right guard Graham Glasgow announced he was infected with the virus.
Louisville-Virginia postponed due to Cardinals’ virus cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has paused all football activities and its Saturday game at Virginia has been postponed at least a week due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra told reporters Wednesday night the program has 10 players who have tested positive for COVID-19 and five players who were in quarantine because of contact tracing. Five support staff members also tested positive and two others are in quarantine.
The AD said no coaching staff members have tested positive.
Bauer’s agent says he is rejecting $18.9M qualifying offer
CINCINNATI — Trevor Bauer’s agent says the pitcher is rejecting the Cincinnati Reds’ $18.9 million qualifying offer.
The right-hander, who turns 30 in January, was given the offer on Sunday and had until Nov. 11 to make his decision.
“Why wait for the QO to expire to state the obvious,” agent Rachel Luba tweeted Wednesday.
She added that Bauer “believes the QO is a ridiculous process so let’s just put it to bed.”
Bauer was 5-4 with a National League-leading 1.73 ERA, striking out 100 and walking 17 in 73 innings. Acquired from Cleveland on July 31, 2019, he had a $17.5 million, one-year contract that resulted in $6,481,481 in prorated pay. He would earn a $92,593 bonus for winning the NL Cy Young Award, prorated from an original $250,000.
Johnson back following COVID-19 and trying to play catch-up
HOUSTON — A six-week break going into the Masters was not what Dustin Johnson had in mind. He wasn’t expecting to test positive for the coronavirus, either, and still wonders how it happened.
Johnson did find one positive to being the most prominent golfer to recover from COVID-19. Under CDC guidelines followed by the PGA Tour, he won’t have to be tested for three months.
“I know I’m playing next week at the Masters,” Johnson said Wednesday, adding that he would be “nervous for sure” if he had to wait for the test results before setting foot on Augusta National.
“I had no idea where I got it from,” he said. “I thought about it and tried to figure it out. I had every person that I had been around ... every single one of them got tests. Not one person had it. The only thing I can figure is I got in Vegas. I don’t even know how I got it there.”
That forced him to miss the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek and the Zozo Championship at Sherwood on a course where he is a member. And it cost him time in preparing for the final major of the year. He was among those who finished one shot behind Tiger Woods last year at the Masters.
Johnson was coming off a strong run of being runner-up at the PGA Championship, winning by 11 shots at the TPC Boston, losing to a 65-foot birdie putt in a playoff at Olympia Fields and winning the FedEx Cup. He then tied for sixth in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot on Sept. 20.
That was his last competition until he tees off Thursday in the Houston Open.
Cat-Griz football game scheduled for March 27 in Missoula
HELENA, Mont. — A Cat-Griz football game in March? That’s the plan.
The Big Sky Conference announced a six-game spring football schedule with games running from Feb. 27 to April 10 with bye weeks on March 20 and April 17 to accommodate any make-up games needed due to COVID-19.
The early-season games will be played in warmer states or inside stadiums. Montana opens at Northern Arizona and then plays at Eastern Washington. Montana State’s first two games are at UC Davis and Weber State.
The Montana-Montana State football game is set for March 27 in Missoula.
Montana’s first home game is on March 13 against Cal Poly while Montana State’s home opener will be April 3 against Eastern Washington.
The 24-team FCS playoffs will begin on April 24 and conclude with the national championship game in Frisco, Texas on May 15.
Marshall games called off by virus rescheduled for December
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — No. 16 Marshall will play two rescheduled games in December after they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Conference USA announced Wednesday that Marshall will host Rice on Dec. 5 and will play at Florida International on Friday, Dec. 11.
The league also has pushed back the conference championship game from Dec. 5 to Dec. 18.
Other Marshall games that were called off due to the pandemic were against East Carolina and Old Dominion.
Marshall (5-0) hosts FBS independent Massachusetts (0-1) on Saturday.
Panthers ‘very hopeful’ McCaffrey plays vs. Chiefs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Matt Rhule is “very hopeful” Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs after the running back went through his first padded practice on Wednesday since Week 2.
McCaffrey has missed Carolina’s last six games with a high ankle sprain. He’s still listed as designated to return from injured reserve, so he wasn’t given an injury designation after practice.
Bears’ Trubisky sidelined by shoulder injury against Saints
Mitchell Trubisky’s brief appearance last week was a painful one for the Chicago Bears’ former starting quarterback.
Trubisky injured his right shoulder when he was tackled running the ball on his lone snap in an overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints, coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday.
In his first appearance since he was replaced by Nick Foles during the Week 3 win at Atlanta, Trubisky came on in the first quarter on Sunday. He landed awkwardly on his throwing shoulder, Nagy said, when he was tackled by linebacker Alex Anzalone and jogged off the field.
Nagy also said the pain worsened as the day wore on. He said Trubisky is rehabbing and the Bears aren’t sure how long he will be sidelined.
Bears release veteran receiver/punt returner Ted Ginn Jr.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears released veteran receiver and punt returner Ted Ginn Jr. on Wednesday.
The Bears expected the 35-year-old Ginn to be a playmaker on offense and special teams when they signed him to a one-year contract in May. He had just three catches for 40 yards and five punt returns for 24 yards.
Ginn did not run one back against the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago as Johnny Hekker buried the Bears inside the 10 on all five of his punts. And he was inactive against New Orleans last week.
The Bears (5-3) have lost two straight heading into their game at Tennessee on Sunday.
Falcons to determine if McKinley ‘can even be on this team’
ATLANTA — Defensive end Takk McKinley may have jeopardized his future with the Atlanta Falcons by using social media to complain about not being traded.
McKinley, a first-round pick in 2017 who is in his fourth season, posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday that he requested trades last year and this year. He said the Falcons turned down an offer for a second-round pick in 2019.
Added McKinley: “The same @AtlantaFalcons turned down a 5th and 6th round draft pick from multiple teams when I requested to get traded this year. I only have 17.5 career sacks.”
The Falcons did not pick up McKinley’s fifth-year option before the season. Now there is no certainty he will complete the season in Atlanta.
On Wednesday, interim coach Raheem Morris ruled out McKinley for Sunday’s game against Denver because of a groin injury. It will be the fifth game he has missed this season, including Thursday night’s win at Carolina, after being slowed by shoulder injuries the past two years.
Conference USA reschedules football games
Conference USA has rescheduled seven football games that were postponed earlier this season because of COVID-19 issues. All will be played the first two weeks of December.
The updated schedule includes three games on Saturday, Dec. 5, the original date for the C-USA championship game that was previously rescheduled to Friday, Dec. 18.
Games on the first Saturday in December include FIU at Charlotte, Southern Mississippi at UTEP, and Rice at Marshall. There’s one game on Thursday, Dec. 10 — Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi — while Marshall is at FIU the next day.
UAB at Rice and North Texas at UTEP are now scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12.
Man United and PSG slump, Germany soars in Champions League
As two of the wealthiest and proudest clubs in Europe, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain expect to be contenders to win the Champions League.
Both lost their games in Group H on Wednesday after shambolic moments that left last season’s finalist PSG at risk of failing to advance to the knockout rounds.
Man United’s 2-1 loss at Istanbul Başakşehir included a defensive lapse that gifted the Champions League newcomer its first-ever goal in the competition.
“It’s like Under-10s football,” United great Paul Scholes, working for British broadcaster BT Sport, said of leaving 35-year-old forward Demba Ba to run unchallenged from his own half and score when Başakşehir cleared the ball from a corner.
PSG finished its 2-1 loss at Leipzig with nine men after Idrissa Gueye and Presnel Kimpembe were sent off in the second half.
PSG had eased past Leipzig in last season’s semifinals in August, and a repeat looked possible Wednesday even without injured superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
Angel Di Maria had given the French champion a sixth-minute lead but his penalty was saved 10 minutes later.
Leipzig’s win, sealed by Emil Forsberg’s second-half penalty, added to a stunning week for Germany’s four clubs. Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach each scored six in away wins on Tuesday.
Borussia Dortmund settled for just its three first-half goals -- two from Erling Haaland -- in a 3-0 win at Club Brugge.
Chelsea’s German forward Timo Werner scored two first-half penalties in a comfortable 3-0 win over Rennes.
Barcelona’s German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen made several excellent saves as his first game of the season was a 2-1 victory over Dynamo Kyiv.
Baffert hires oversight after stable’s drug positives
Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert, who has had multiple horses test positive for medication violations, is taking steps to “do better,” including hiring outside oversight.
Baffert said in a statement Wednesday that he is “very aware” of the incidents involving his horses and the impact that it’s had on his family, the sport and himself.
“Given what has transpired this year, I intend to do everything possible to ensure I receive no further medication complaints,” he said.
Baffert said he has hired veterinarian Dr. Michael Hore of the Hagyard Equine Medical Institute in Lexington, Kentucky, to add an extra layer of protection to ensure the well-being of his horses and rule compliance. Hore’s primary focus is digital radiography, sales work, angular limb deformities and lameness, according to the clinic’s website.
Georgia soccer coach tests positive
Georgia soccer coach Billy Lesesne has tested positive for COVID-19.
Lesesne will miss Friday’s final regular-season game against Missouri. Assistant coach Robert Lane will fill in for Lesesne against Missouri.
Lesesne is in isolation and is expected to return for next week’s Southeastern Conference tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama.
Islanders sign defenseman Ryan Pulock to two-year contract
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — The New York Islanders and restricted free agent defenseman Ryan Pulock have agreed to terms on a two-year deal.
The Islanders and the 26-year-old Pulock reached the deal Wednesday, avoiding an arbitration hearing.
Pulock had 10 goals and 25 assists in 68 games last season. The first-round draft pick in 2013, he added two goals and eight assists in 22 playoff games as the Islanders made it to the Eastern Conference final.
Pulock led Islanders defensemen in scoring the past two seasons. He has 31 goals and 77 assists in 234 NHL games.
OBJ’s knee surgery next week, Browns GM sees him as long fit
CLEVELAND — Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has surgery scheduled to repair a torn knee ligament that ended his second season with Cleveland.
Andrew Berry, the team’s general manager and executive vice president, said Wednesday that Beckham, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament early in an Oct. 25 game at Cincinnati, will have the procedure “early next week.”
Beckham’s loss is a major blow to the Browns (5-3), who are on their bye this week before hosting Houston on Nov. 15.
Beckham got hurt while trying to make a tackle after a pass from Baker Mayfield intended for him was underthrown and intercepted. The three-time Pro Bowler’s foot got caught in the turf and his knee bent awkwardly as he tried to make a tackle.
Wellens wins another Vuelta stage, Roglic keeps his lead
ORENSE, Spain — Tim Wellens won his second Spanish Vuelta stage on Wednesday, with defending champion Primoz Roglic keeping his overall lead over Richard Carapaz.
Wellens, who had also won the fifth leg, sprinted to victory ahead of Michael Woods and Zdenek Stybar in an unusually fast 14th stage that took riders 204 kilometres (126 miles) through hilly Galician terrain.
Wellens, the Belgian rider of team Lotto Soudal, dominated on the uphill finish after staying in the breakaway group for most of the stage.
“It was not easy to win. There was a big fight to get in the breakaway and then all my companions were really strong riders,” Wellens said. “I knew I had to be in the front position in the last corner. I felt Woods coming but the finish line was there and I crossed it first. I knew today suited me very well. Everything was perfect.”
The overall leaders finished together in the peloton, crossing the line almost four minutes behind Wellens. Slovenian rider Roglic maintained a 39-second lead over Carapaz entering the final stages of the three-week race. Hugh Carthy stayed third, 47 seconds off the pace.
Torino beats Genoa 2-1 in rescheduled Serie A game
GENOA, Italy — Torino earned its first victory of the Serie A season with a 2-1 win at Genoa on Wednesday in a game that was rescheduled from last month.
The game was originally slated for Oct. 3 but was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak within Genoa that resulted in more than 20 players and staff members testing positive.
Torino midfielder Saša Lukić scored one goal and helped create an own goal by Luca Pellegrini in the first half before Gianluca Scamacca pulled one back for Genoa in stoppage time.
With four points from six matches, Torino moved two spots above last place. Genoa has five points and is 16th.
World Cup ski races in Austria postponed due to lack of snow
VIENNA — A lack of snow and mild temperatures have forced organizers to postpone the upcoming Alpine skiing World Cup races in Lech/Zuers for almost two weeks.
The Austrian ski federation said Wednesday that the parallel event for women had been rescheduled for Nov. 26, followed by the men’s the next day. It added that snow control by the International Ski Federation was set for Nov. 18.
The postponement of the races means two slaloms in Levi on Nov. 21-22 will be the next races on the women’s calendar. Double Olympic champion and three-time overall World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin is planning her comeback at those events in Finnish Lapland.
Shiffrin, who hasn’t raced since Jan. 26, skipped the Oct. 17 season-opener in Soelden after hurting her back.
Doctor says Diego Maradona doing well after surgery
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Diego Maradona was recovering Wednesday after an operation for bleeding in his skull, his personal doctor said.
Maradona had a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, said Dr. Leopoldo Luque, a neurologist who performed Tuesday’s operation.
“He has no type of complication associated with the operation,” said Luque, who described the postoperative developments as “excellent.”
Luque said the problem likely was caused by an accident, but Maradona said he doesn’t remember the event.
Luque was cautious about when Maradona might be able to leave intensive care at the private clinic in La Plata on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, saying that progress was “day to day.”
