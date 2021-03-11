Angels top Indians 4-2 in eight-inning game
Alex Cobb allowed just an RBI double while striking out four in three innings. Patrick Sandoval struck out four in three shutout innings. Jon Jay homered. Cal Quantrill gave up three runs, four hits and two walks in three innings. Jose Ramirez and Franmil Reyes returned to Cleveland lineup after both were placed in isolation for violating COVID-19 protocols.
Dodgers edge Diamondbacks in spring training game, 3-2
Clayton Kershaw allowed a run and struck out three over three innings and Kenley Jansen struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief for Los Angeles. Corey Seager hit his second spring homer for the Dodgers, and David Peralta homered off Kershaw for Arizona.
MLB’s Rangers in line to be first team back to full capacity
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers could have a full house for their home opener next month after opening their new 40,518-seat stadium without fans in the stands for their games last season.
If that happens, the Rangers could be the first team in Major League Baseball or any major U.S.-based sports league to have a full-capacity crowd since the coronavirus pandemic started rapidly shutting down sports a year ago this week.
On the same day that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order took effect allowing businesses in the state to operate at 100% capacity, Rangers president of business operations and CEO Neil Leibman said Wednesday that the team hopes to be at that for the April 5 opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Local officials would be able to impose “mitigation strategies,” such as reduced capacity, if virus hospitalizations exceed 15% of all hospital capacity in their region over certain periods.
Even with his order, Abbott has encouraged the public to continue practicing social distancing measures and wearing masks, though they are no longer mandated.
The Rangers will still require fans to wear masks for games, unless they are actively eating and drinking at their seats, as was the case for postseason MLB games played at their $1.2 billion stadium last October.
MLS kicking off 26th season with games in Houston, Seattle
Major League Soccer will kick off its 26th season on April 16 with a match in Houston between the Dynamo and the San Jose Earthquakes and another in Seattle between the Sounders and Minnesota United.
The rest of the season openers are scheduled for the weekend of April 17-18.
The league’s newest team, Austin FC, will play its inaugural game April 17 against LAFC at Banc of California Stadium. That game will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Austin will open at its home, Q2 Stadium, on June 19 against the Earthquakes.
Cincinnati FC will inaugurate its new West End Stadium on May 16 with a match against Miami.
The defending MLS Cup campion Columbus Crew, which will open their new stadium later this season, open play at their current stadium on April 18 against Philadelphia.
The league’s three Canadian teams will relocate to the United States to start the season because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions between the two countries. Vancouver will move to Sandy, Utah, and play its games at Rio Tinto Stadium. Montreal will be based at Inter Miami’s Fort Lauderdale, Florida, facilities, and Toronto FC will be based in the Orlando area.
Torch relay among final hurdles for postponed Tokyo Olympics
TOKYO — The Olympic torch relay is yet another hurdle for the postponed Tokyo Games. It kicks off in two weeks from northeastern Japan, and any stumble could sow more doubts about the risk of holding the Olympics in a pandemic.
A year ago, the Olympics were postponed just as the relay began. The start will again be from Fukushima prefecture, the center 10 years ago of the devastating earthquake, tsunami and meltdown of three nuclear reactors.
At least 18,000 people died.
Olympic organizers are asking for restraint along the four-month route that will touch all 47 prefectures and involve 10,000 runners. Shouting and cheering will not be allowed. Polite clapping will be the order of the day. Torchbearers can run without a mask if they choose. And there could be changes to the routes and some stops and starts depending on conditions.
The start of the torch relay on March 25 is also likely to be held without fans, according to local reports. The Olympics open on July 23, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24.
Coyotes’ Kuemper could miss significant time with injury
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes could be without top goalie Darcy Kuemper for a significant amount of time due to a lower-body injury.
Kuemper was injured in Monday’s game against Colorado. The team said Wednesday he is listed as week to week.
Kuemper, who missed three games earlier this season with a lower-body injury, went down to a knee in the third period against the Avalanche. He asked the officials to stop the game and skated off to the locker room.
Kuemper shined as Arizona’s No. 1 goalie in 2018-19 before injuries limited him to 55 games. He was named an All-Star last season, but couldn’t play in the game due to another injury that caused him to miss 28 games. He returned to play nine games in the postseason bubble.
Vikings cut LT Riley Reiff for cap savings of more than $11M
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings made their costliest move yet for salary cap compliance Wednesday by terminating the contract of left tackle Riley Reiff with one year left on it, weakening an offensive line that was already in need of some upgrades.
Though Reiff plays a critical position and 2020 was by most measures the best of his four seasons with the Vikings, cutting him will trim $11.75 million off the team’s cap charges. They’ll carry $3.2 million in dead money.
The decision not only brought the Vikings under the salary cap — set by the NFL at $182.5 million before each team’s prior year carryover adjustments — but gave them the necessary room to add a significant player or two when free agency begins next week. After releasing tight end Kyle Rudolph, kicker Dan Bailey and now Reiff, the Vikings currently have more than $8 million to work with, according to real-time salary data tracked by the Over The Cap website.
Last year, the Vikings persuaded Reiff to take a $5 million pay cut — he wound up earning back $2 million in incentives — so they could afford defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in a trade with Jacksonville. Ngakoue lasted six games and was eventually dealt to Baltimore.
AP source: Saints cut receiver Sanders, linebacker Alexander
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have informed receiver Emmanuel Sanders and linebacker Kwon Alexander they’ll be released in moves that will save the club nearly $20 million against the NFL’s salary cap, a person familiar with the situation said.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the transactions were not yet official.
The moves to cut the two veterans came on the same day the league established that the 2021 cap for player payroll would be $182.5 million. The formula determining the cap is based on overall league revenues, which declined last season because of the COVID-19 restrictions on fan attendance.
Following the releases of Sanders and Alexander, the Saints were projected to remain about $32 million above the salary with about a week to get below it when the new league year begins March 17.
Sanders had 61 catches for 726 yards last season. He was second on the Saints in both categories behind versatile running back Alvin Kamara and ahead of Michael Thomas, who missed much of last season with injuries.
Sanders’ five touchdowns receiving tied for second on the club behind tight end Jared Cook, whom the Saints also cut recently.
AP source: Kansas AD Jeff Long fired after Les Miles debacle
Kansas has fired athletic director Jeff Long less than two days after mutually parting with Les Miles amid sexual allegations dating to the football coach’s time at LSU, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school had yet to announce the firing. Kurt Watson will serve as the interim athletic director as the school begins searching for both a new AD and new football coach.
Long’s dismissal came one day after he had vowed to lead the search for Miles’s successor, a move that drew a significant amount of backlash from the Kansas alumni base. It was Long who had hired Miles, his friend of more than 30 years, despite question marks in the coach’s background that ultimately led to his firing Monday night.
Newlywed Maya Moore says she’s not ready to return to WNBA
NEW YORK — Basketball star Maya Moore, recently wed to the man she helped free from a wrongful imprisonment, is not ready to return to the WNBA.
Moore said Wednesday during an interview with husband Jonathan Irons on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that she remains focused for now on their marriage and activism for criminal justice reform. The 31-year-old Moore has not played for the Minnesota Lynx since the 2018 season.
“This journey has been quite wild, so I’m still trying to take that time to really get settled,” Moore said. “We just got married, so I’m still planning on taking some rest and really just leaning in to this season of enjoying Jonathan and having this full year.”
Moore, a two-time Olympian who won four WNBA titles with the Lynx after starring in college at UConn, put her career on hold in 2019 for other callings. She displayed a particular passion for the case of Irons, who was sentenced as a teenager to 50 years in prison on burglary and assault charges for a 1997 home invasion in the St. Louis area he maintained he was falsely accused of.
Last year, a judge ruled that Irons’ defense provided enough evidence to prove his wrongful conviction. The friendship that developed through Moore’s frequent visits to the prison led to marriage after Irons, who is now 41, was released.
Reds star Joey Votto out after positive COVID-19 test
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is out for an indefinite period after testing positive for COVID-19 at spring training, the team said Wednesday.
The Reds put Votto on the injured list and he gave the team permission to announce he was sidelined because he had tested positive for the virus.
The 36-year-old Votto has played in four spring training games, going 4 for 9 at the plate. Last season he hit .226 in 54 games, with 11 home runs and 22 RBIs.
Bengals sign backup QB Brandon Allen to one-year contract
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals signed backup quarterback Brandon Allen to a one-year contract on Wednesday.
Allen, who was signed by the team as a free agent in August, ended up starting five games last season after Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury.
Allen completed 90 of 142 passes for 925 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. His best day was a Dec. 27 win at Houston when he was 29 for 37 for 371 yards and two touchdowns.
“I’m happy we got that done,” Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said. “Brandon is a guy we have a high degree of confidence in.”
Taylor said he didn’t know how Allen’s signing would affect Ryan Finley, who started the season as the backup quarterback but was displaced by Allen.
Burrow, the top overall pick in the 2020 draft, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Nov. 22 loss to Washington. He had surgery and is expected to return for the 2021 season.
After opting out, Natasha Cloud signs new deal with Mystics
WASHINGTON — Point guard Natasha Cloud signed a multiyear contract to return to the Washington Mystics after opting out of last season to focus on bringing attention to social justice issues.
Cloud helped the Mystics win the 2019 WNBA title.
“She is the engine that drives us — our pace on offense, the start of our defense, the energy at practice on a daily basis,” Washington coach and general manager Mike Thibault said in the team’s news release about the signing on Wednesday. “Her constant quest to improve herself and our team was manifested in our march to a championship.”
Cloud was taken in the second round of the 2015 WNBA draft by the Mystics and her 617 assists are the most in team history. She averaged career highs of nine points, 5.6 assists and 32.1 minutes in 2019.
Houston Texans add Lovie Smith as defensive coordinator
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have hired Lovie Smith as defensive coordinator, one of many new additions to first-year coach David Culley’s staff.
Smith, who will also hold the title of associate head coach, coached at Illinois from 2016 until he was fired in December. He coached the Bears from 2004-12, the Buccaneers from 2014-15, and has been an assistant with the Rams in a decades-long coaching career which began as a high school assistant in Texas in 1980. Smith led the Bears to the NFC title in 2006 before losing in the Super Bowl to the Colts.
Romeo Crennel, the interim coach last season following Bill O’Brien’s dismissal after an 0-4 start, will remain with the team as the senior adviser for football performance.
The Texans also retained offensive coordinator Tim Kelly and running backs coach Danny Barrett from last year’s staff.
NFL sets salary cap at $182.5 million, down 8% from 2020
The NFL’s salary cap will be $182.5 million per team in the upcoming season, a drop of 8% from 2020.
The league’s loss of revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic caused the first decrease in the cap since 2011, which followed an uncapped season.
Free agency begins next Wednesday, though the “legal tampering” period starts Monday.
The NFL is close to agreement on extensions of its broadcast contracts, but those deals will not affect the 2021 season.
Last summer, the players’ union and league agreed to a cap minimum of $175 million, but that number jumped by $5 million in February and was set at $182.5 million on Wednesday.
Now the scrambling begins for a number of teams that are significantly over the cap. For example, the Rams were a projected $41 million beyond the number, the Eagles were over by about $35 million and the Saints by $33 million.
Career fair helps former NFL players find new careers
The premise that every NFL player leaves the sport a rich man is as accurate as believing a football is round.
Yes, there are hundreds of players who earn millions upon millions of dollars — the guys at the top of the profession whose careers last far longer than the average.
Then there are the thousands of men who in their 20s or early 30s leave the game with a nice enough nest egg, but must find a way to support themselves and their families for the rest of their lives.
The NFL Player Care Foundation, established in 2007 with the mission of helping former players improve their quality of life, has created the Super Bowl Career Fair. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the third edition this year was conducted remotely through a career portal that allows employers to post potential employment opportunities directly to those former players. More than 40 national businesses took part in February, including PepsiCo, where Cleo Lemon, a quarterback with three NFL teams has been employed since last September, and Tony Dixon, a four-year defensive back with the Cowboys, has been on staff since 2009.
In his current role as director of customer management, Dixon helps recruit ex-NFLers to his company at the career fair. For years, he noticed a reluctance on the part of Fortune 500 corporations to go after athletes.
New York Giants release G Kevin Zeitler in salary cap move
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Facing a salary-cap deficit, the New York Giants have released starting guard Kevin Zeitler.
The Giants announced the move Wednesday, a day after franchising defensive lineman Leonard Williams in a move that will cost the team at least $19.3 million.
Zeitler, who turned 31 Monday, started all 31 games in which he played the past two years, including all 16 last season. He had started 85 straight games before missing a start Dec. 15, 2019 with an ankle injury.
Zeitler was scheduled to make $12 million and have a cap hit of $14.2 million in 2021.
Yanks’ Britton surgery set; likely out until at least May
TAMPA, Fla — New York Yankees left-handed Zack Britton is scheduled for surgery Monday to remove a bone chip from his pitching elbow and seems likely to be out until at least May.
Britton will not be able to throw for several weeks while the incision heals after the operation by Yankees head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Britton will then need to build arm strength.
“It’s going to get taken care of and I’ll be able to pitch this year and help the team. And so that’s the most important thing,” he said Wednesday. “Could I rehab through it and possibly come back and it wouldn’t impact me? There was a chance. But we like the chances better of me coming back this season and pitching at a high level if I just got it removed now. If this was during the season, I’m not sure surgery would be the decision.”
Left-hander Aroldis Chapman is the Yankees’ closer, and manager Aaron Boone said he will mix and match during the sixth, seventh and eighth innings with right-hander Chad Green, side-arming right-hander Darren O’Day, left-hander Justin Wilson and right-hander Esteban Loaisiga.
Panthers rework McCaffrey, Thompson; free up $11M under cap
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have restructured the contracts of running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Shaq Thompson, freeing up more than $11 million in salary-cap space before the start of free agency.
The moves leave the Panthers about $30 million under the salary cap, but the team has roughly $17 million of that pegged to sign draft picks and to have on hand for the start of the season for additional moves. That leaves Carolina with $13 million to spend in free agency.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule does not expect the Panthers to be big spenders in free agency after using the franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton on Tuesday. Moton will cost the Panthers between $13 and $14 million under the salary cap if he doesn’t sign a long-term contract before July 16.
Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith tabbed Big 12 women’s player of year
IRVING, Texas — Baylor junior NaLyssa Smith has been named the Big 12 women’s basketball player of the year after leading the No. 6 Lady Bears in scoring and rebounding as they won their 11th regular-season conference title in a row.
Lady Bears guard DiJonia Carrington, a graduate transfer from Stanford, won two individuals awards in a vote by the league’s 10 coaches revealed Wednesday: She was named the league’s top sixth player and its newcomer of the year.
Oklahoma State senior forward Natasha Mack, the league’s top rebounder at 12.3 a game, was named the defensive player of the year and Iowa State’s Lexi Donarski the top freshman.
Oklahoma State’s Jim Littell was tabbed the Big 12 coach of the year after the Cowgirls, picked in preseason balloting to finish eighth, set a program record with 13 conference wins and tied West Virginia for second in the regular-season standings. It is Littell’s second time in his 10 seasons being recognized as the league’s top coach, the other coming in 2016.
CFL, XFL set for discussions about potential partnership
TORONTO — Twenty-six years after being released by the Calgary Stampeders, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is looking at re-establishing his Canadian Football League ties.
The CFL and XFL revealed Wednesday they’re poised to begin serious discussions about a potential partnership. Neither side would say who initiated the talks, only that they’ve agreed to collaborate on ways to grow football.
Johnson, an actor and former pro wrestler, is a co-owner of the American-based XFL.
“It’s an exciting moment for us to really start talking about how do we collaborate,” CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said. “That’s a great word and it’s at the heart of this.
“Where that leads we don’t know, but it’s going to be exciting. Sometimes we over-use the phrase world class but they are world-class people.”
In a statement Wednesday, the XFL put its plans to return in the spring of 2022 on hold, “pending the outcome of our conversations with the CFL.”
Muguruza beats Swiatek in Dubai, Pegula upsets Pliskova
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Garbiñe Muguruza and Jessica Pegula continued their strong form in 2021 with wins in the third round of the Dubai Championships on Wednesday.
Muguruza beat Iga Swiatek 6-0, 6-4 as the French Open champion was slow to find any rhythm with six double faults and 17 unforced errors to Muguruza’s 10.
“I had to bring my 100% aggressive game,” Muguruza said.
Swiatek dropped a set 6-0 for the first time since 2019, when she had yet to win a tour title and was beaten by Sam Stosur in qualifying for the Eastbourne tournament.
Muguruza’s win sets up a quarterfinal against Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-2. Muguruza beat Sabalenka in three sets at the Qatar Open last week on her way to the final. That run meant Muguruza was playing Wednesday for the eighth time in 10 days.
Australian Open quarterfinalist Pegula needed just 53 minutes to complete an upset 6-0, 6-2 win over Karolina Pliskova, her second win over the Czech in the space of a week after a quarterfinal victory in Qatar. The American goes on to face Elise Mertens in the quarterfinals after the Belgian eliminated Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-2.
DUI charge dismissed against Broncos running back Gordon
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will likely avoid NFL discipline after his drunken driving charge was dismissed and he pleaded guilty in Denver County Court on Wednesday to lesser charges of excessive speeding and reckless driving.
Gordon was arrested Oct. 13 in downtown Denver when he was clocked going 71 mph in a 35 mph zone. He was cited for speeding and charged with DUI. He didn’t take a breathalyzer at the scene.
A suspension would have sidelined him to start the 2021 season and allowed the Broncos to void $6.5 million of guaranteed salary for 2021.
Gordon is entering the second season of the two-year, $16 million free agent contract he signed a year ago. He led the Broncos in carries (215), rushing yards (986) and TD runs (nine) last season and added 32 catches for 158 yards and a score.
3 share Big East Player of the Year honors for 1st time
NEW YORK — For the first time in the 42-year history of the Big East Conference, three players will share the league’s player of the year award.
Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili and Villanova’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Collin Gillespie tied in the voting by the league’s coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.
St. John’s Posh Alexander was named the league’s freshman of the year and his coach, Mike Anderson, was selected coach of the year.
Seton Hall junior center Ike Obiagu was named the men’s basketball scholar-athlete. The selection was made by the conference’s Academic Affairs Committee.
Reds star Joey Votto put on injured list at spring training
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been put on the injured list for an indefinite period at spring training, a team spokesman said Wednesday.
The team released no details of Votto’s situation or how long he is expected to be sidelined.
The 36-year-old Votto has played in four spring training games, going 4 for 9 at the plate. Last season he hit .226 in 54 games, with 11 home runs and 22 RBIs.
The Reds open the regular season April 1.
Van Aert beats the pure sprinters to win Tirreno opener
LIDO DI CAMAIORE, Italy — Belgian rider Wout van Aert timed his acceleration perfectly to beat the pure sprinters and win the first stage of the weeklong Tirreno-Adriatico race Wednesday in a mass finish.
Van Aert started his sprint with about 200 meters (yards) to go and narrowly held off Caleb Ewan of Australia and Fernando Gaviria of Colombia, who crossed with the same time.
“I didn’t really expect to win today in such a fast sprint against Caleb Ewan,” Van Aert said. “I was thinking of taking some time bonuses.”
He earned enough time bonuses along the stage to take a four-second lead over Ewan in the overall standings, while Gaviria was six seconds back.
The 156-kilometer (97-mile) stage began and ended in Lido di Camaiore on the Tuscan coast. It featured an arrow-straight 8.5-kilometer (5-mile) finish along the seaside.
After year-long layoff, Federer returns with a win in Doha
DOHA, Qatar — After more than a year out, Roger Federer started his 24th season on tour with a win.
It was far from easy for the former No. 1, though, as he was pushed hard by Dan Evans at the Qatar Open before winning the second-round match 7-6 (8), 3-6, 7-5 on Wednesday.
It was Federer’s first match in 405 days after having knee surgery following the 2020 Australian Open.
“Feels good to be back,” Federer said in an on-court interview. “I’m happy to be standing here regardless of if I won or lost. But obviously winning feels better.”
Playing for nearly 2 1/2 hours tested the 39-year-old Swiss player’s stamina following his long break. Federer saved a set point at 6-5 down in the first-set tiebreaker and saved two break points at 3-3 in the deciding set before sealing the win with a break of Evans’ serve.
He showed flashes of his usual brilliance along the way, clinching the first set with a perfect cross-court backhand winner as Evans charged into the net. Having failed to convert a match point at 5-4 in the decider, he used another backhand down the line to clinch the win on his second attempt.
Federer said he used Evans as a training partner as he prepared for his comeback, playing more than 20 sets against the Briton in the previous weeks.
Thomas Bach re-elected as IOC president until 2025
GENEVA — Thomas Bach was re-elected as president of the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday for a final four-year term with his immediate focus on this year’s delayed Tokyo Games.
The German lawyer was unopposed and won the vote 93-1, with four members abstaining, following an opening eight-year mandate dominated by the Russian doping scandal and the first Olympics to be postponed in peacetime.
“Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart for this overwhelming vote of confidence and trust,” Bach said during an online meeting of IOC members.
Bach said Tokyo was “the best prepared Olympic city ever” and reiterated the games would open on July 23 despite restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Man City to play CL second leg against Gladbach in Hungary
NYON, Switzerland — Manchester City and Borussia Mönchengladbach will face each other in Hungary for a second time next week because of coronavirus travel restrictions, UEFA announced Wednesday.
The second leg of their Champions League last-16 game next Tuesday was relocated from Manchester to the Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, which also hosted the first leg. City has a 2-0 lead.
German travel restrictions during the pandemic meant that City couldn’t travel for the first leg in Germany and that Gladbach’s players and staff would have had to quarantine in Germany after any travel to England.
The Puskas Arena — which is a European Championship venue this summer — has become UEFA’s main neutral venue during the pandemic. It’s also hosting both legs of Liverpool against Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16.
Revamped Champions League would increase revenue for all
GENEVA — For all their differences of opinion regarding a revamped Champions League in 2024, all parties can agree that making more money is the inevitable way forward.
UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis, speaking Wednesday during an online European Leagues meeting, said there would be a “significant increase” in broadcast revenue when the new format comes into effect.
UEFA supports a plan to create a 36-team single-standings league, adding in four more clubs from the current format. That proposal, which is also backed by the influential European Club Association, calls for each team to play 10 matches in the first round, in turn creating 12 new broadcast slots from four midweek dates exclusively for the Champions League. The tournament would also play matches on Thursdays for the first time.
The 30-nation European Leagues group said Wednesday it prefers that teams play eight matches in the first round, creating 64 additional games instead of 100.
