Allen out, Hopkins questionable for Chargers vs. Browns
COSTA MESA — Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen will miss his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury.
The Chargers ruled Allen out on Friday for Sunday’s game at Cleveland after he didn’t practice all week. Allen was injured during the first half of the Sept. 11 opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Coach Brandon Staley said the team is not considering putting Allen on injured reserve.
Kicker Dustin Hopkins is questionable with a right quadriceps injury. Hopkins did some kicking Friday and went through his normal morning routine, but will remain a game-time decision.
Taylor Bertolet was signed to the practice squad earlier in the week and could be activated for insurance. The Chargers have used 11 kickers since 2017.
Minor league baseball draws 30.9M, down from 41.5M in 2019
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Minor league baseball teams combined to draw 30.9 million fans this year, down from 41.5 million in 2019, the last season before COVID-19 and prior to Major League Baseball cutting affiliates.
Teams averaged 3,910 this season for 7,908 games, down from an average of 4,044 for 10,262 games in 2019, MLB said Friday.
In 2021, when many areas had coronavirus-related restrictions on capacity, teams drew 22.1 million for 6,828 games, an average of 3,235.
MLB cut guaranteed affiliations from 160 to 120 ahead of the 2021 season, down from 176 teams in 2019. The 2020 minor league season was canceled because of the pandemic, and the new structure began in 2021.
Broncos lose Bolles, Darby to season-ending injuries
The Denver Broncos lost two more starters to season-ending injuries when medical tests Friday morning revealed left tackle Garett Bolles (lower leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (ACL) need surgery.
They were injured in Denver’s 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, just four days after the Broncos lost star running back Javonte Williams to a right knee injury in a loss at Las Vegas.
Darby was off to a terrific start this season and Bolles was the Broncos’ best offensive lineman. Williams was their leading rusher last year and this year and the Broncos (2-3) lost last year’s leading receiver, Tim Patrick, to a torn ACL in August.
A torn ACL also ended Darby’s 2018 season with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The eighth-year cornerback left late in the first half Thursday night after collecting two tackles and breaking up a pass. On the season, he had 14 tackles, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Bolles was carted off the field with a towel draped over his head after injuring his right leg in the second half. He’s been the picture of stability on Denver’s O-line since he was selected in the first round in 2017.
He’s only missed four games, one in 2020 and three last season.
Parents of figure skater Namiotka say she died in July at 32
Bridget Namiotka, a figure skater who accused her late pairs skating partner John Coughlin of sexual abuse, died in July at the age of 32, her parents told USA Today.
Namiotka made her accusations against Coughlin after he took his own life in 2019 following an interim suspension from the U.S. Center for SafeSport.
She said in a Facebook post that Coughlin had abused her for two years. They skated together from 2004 to 2007, beginning when she was 14 and he was four years older. They won the silver medal at junior nationals in 2006.
Namiotka’s parents told USA Today in an interview that their daughter died on July 25, having “succumbed to her long struggles with addiction after several very difficult years of dealing with the trauma of sexual abuse.”
Other skaters have also accused Coughlin of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior with minors.
Coughlin, who was a two-time pairs champion, denied allegations of abuse to USA Today about two weeks before he died.
Twitter to offer live look-ins throughout the MLB postseason
NEW YORK — Twitter will offer live broadcast look-ins throughout Major League Baseball’s postseason.
ESPN, Fox and other broadcasters of playoff games will be able to show the look-ins on their social media accounts, and live action will also be shown on MLB’s official account. Twitter did not comment on how long each live look-in can last.
Twitter will be the only social media platform to officially stream live look-ins during the postseason, which begins Friday with four wild-card round games. Twitter has had look-ins on postseason games before, but the company is saying it hasn’t happened at the scale that it will take place this year.
Sarah Rosen, Twitter’s Head of North American Content Partnerships, said the company has been focused on bringing more live, short-form video content to the platform. Fox’s college football coverage used Twitter last year to show a specific camera angle, while look-ins have previously been used for the PGA Tour and NBC’s coverage of the Olympics, among others.
Twitter said 18% of people globally who tweeted about baseball this season did not tweet about it last year. Also, 28% of the MLB conversation was generated by fans outside the U.S.
The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox were the most mentioned team handles.
Aaron Judge, who set the AL home run record with 62, was the most mentioned player handle (@TheJudge44) followed by San Diego pitcher Yu Darvish (@faridyu), Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout (@miketrout) and St. Louis’ Albert Pujols (@pujolsfive), who became the fourth player to reach 700 career home runs.
Deshaun Watson set to return to Browns during 11-game ban
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns expect Deshaun Watson to return to their facility on Monday as the polarizing quarterback continues serving his 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct.
Watson has been away from his new team since Aug. 30, undergoing counseling and treatment in accordance with a settlement he made with the league.
The 26-year-old QB, acquired in a trade from Houston in March, was accused of being sexually inappropriate with women during massage therapy sessions while he played for the Texans.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that he’s eager to reunite with Watson, who won’t be eligible to practice until next month.
“I have not talked to him since the day that he walked out of the building,” Stefanski said as the Browns wrapped up their week of preparations for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2).
While Watson is suspended, the Browns coaching staff and other members of the organization are not permitted to have contact with him. However, once he returns next week, Watson can attend meetings and work out in the facility.
“Looking forward to seeing him and getting him back around his teammates,” Stefanski said. “I know there are limitations to what he can do early. Will be great to get him back in the building.”
Watson will be eligible to return to the practice field on Nov. 14 and play Dec. 4 against the Texans in Houston. They traded the three-time Pro Bowler to the Browns for three first-round draft picks and six selections overall.
Falcons’ Pitts ruled out against Bucs with hamstring injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury.
Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards in Atlanta’s first four games. He missed practice all week, including Friday.
Pitts is the second prominent member of the Falcons’ offense to be ruled out. Leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on injured reserve on Monday. Patterson had what coach Arthur Smith described as a minor knee procedure and will miss at least four games.
Rookie Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley are expected to be Atlanta’s top running backs against the Buccaneers.
Pitts had 68 catches for 1,026 yards as a rookie in 2021, setting a team record for yards receiving as a tight end.
Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser and converted quarterback Feleipe Franks are Atlanta’s options at tight end.
Lawyer charged in bottle throwing incident at Browns game
CLEVELAND — An attorney who was arrested for throwing a water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam at the end of a home game last month has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct by intoxication.
Jeffrey Miller, 51, of Rocky River, is scheduled to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on Oct. 20. A message seeking comment was left with Miller on Friday. He was charged on Thursday.
Haslam was struck by the bottle as he walked off the field and headed toward the end zone tunnel at FirstEnergy Stadium during a last-second loss to the New York Jets on Sept. 18. Miller was detained by security guards when he tried to leave the stadium, according to cleveland.com.
Haslam was not injured.
The Browns are considering banning Miller from attending games.
Man City fined $289K for pitch invasion after title win
LONDON — Manchester City was fined 260,000 pounds ($289,000) on Friday for fans invading the pitch after winning the Premier League title in May.
The English Football Association said Man City admitted a disciplinary charge over the scenes that followed a 3-2 win against Aston Villa.
City’s late comeback after trailing by two goals ensured securing the league title with one point more than Liverpool.
“The club admitted that it failed to ensure its spectators . . . conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and violent behavior while encroaching onto the pitch after the final whistle,” the FA said.
NY Giants bring back veteran safety Landon Collins
WARE, England — Veteran safety Landon Collins rejoined the New York Giants on Friday, signing to the practice squad ahead of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Collins played his first four seasons with the Giants before signing with the Washington Commanders.
The three-time Pro Bowler is not expected to play Sunday. He has “a long way to go,” coach Brian Daboll said.
“He just got here today, he’s on our practice squad, so that’s where he’ll be,” Daboll said Friday at the team hotel north of London. “He’s got a lot to learn in terms of how we do things, not just playbook, but how we do them as an organization.”
The Giants have needs defensively: linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) didn’t make trip, and safety Julian Love (concussion) practiced Thursday on a limited basis.
Collins can play both safety and linebacker. He worked out for the Giants on Monday.
When the Giants played in London in 2016, Collins intercepted Case Keenum twice and took one for a pick-6 in New York’s 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
The Giants drafted Collins out of Alabama with the first pick of the second round in 2015.
Kyrgios withdraws from Japan Open because of knee injury
TOKYO — Taylor Fritz advanced to the Japan Open semifinals after Nick Kyrgios withdrew because of a left knee injury on Friday.
Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, will next face Denis Shapovalov. The seventh-seeded Canadian defeated Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3.
Frances Tiafoe reached the semifinals by beating Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-4. Tiafoe, who has not dropped a set in Tokyo, will be making his fourth semifinal appearance this season.
“I was moving really well. I hit the ball well from the back of the court,” Tifoe said. “I made it really tough for Miomir today. He played some great tennis. I was lucky enough to get it done in straight sets. Performances like this are big.”
Tiafoe will next take on Kwon Soon-woo. The South Korean defeated Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-0.
Kyrgios’ knee injury also forced him to withdraw from the doubles semifinals, where he and partner Thanasi Kokkinakis were scheduled to play Mackenzie McDonald and Marcelo Melo.
Flames sign Weegar to 8-year, $50 million extension
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames have signed defenseman MacKenzie Weegar to an eight-year, $50 million extension, the team announced Friday.
Weegar came to Calgary on July 25 along with Jonathan Huberdeau in a trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers.
Weegar would have become an unrestricted free agent next year.
“This is going to be fun,” Weeger said. “It’s going to be a long road, it’s obviously a lot of hard work and the hard work starts now. One of the reasons I signed here is because I believe in this team. ... We have a winning team, a winning coach and a winning culture here.”
Weegar had eight goals and 36 assists in 80 games last season. The 26-year-old had 27 goals and 94 assists during his six seasons with the Panthers.
The Panthers drafted Weegar in the seventh round of the 2013 draft.
“When I signed the deal I just kept thinking about how long a road it has been for me,” Weegar said. “All my friends and family ... all the support. It’s not just me that signed this deal, it’s everyone around me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.