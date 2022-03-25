Angels keep C Max Stassi with 3-year, $17.5 million deal
ANAHEIM — Catcher Max Stassi has agreed to a $17.5 million, three-year deal to stay with the Los Angeles Angels.
The club announced the deal Thursday with Stassi, the Angels’ backstop since 2019.
The new deal supersedes the one-year agreement reached Tuesday between the Angels and Stassi, who was eligible for arbitration this year.
Stassi will make $3 million in 2022, $7 million in 2023 and $7 million in 2024. The contract also includes a $7.5 million club option for 2025 or a $500,000 buyout.
Stassi is a standout defensive catcher who has grown into an offensive contributor since joining the Angels in a trade with Houston in July 2019. He reached new career highs last season with 68 hits, 13 homers, 35 RBIs, 45 runs scored and 28 walks despite missing extensive playing time early in the season after a concussion.
US gains 0-0 draw at Mexico, in strong position to qualify
MEXICO CITY — The United States escaped a half-full Estadio Azteca with a gritty 0-0 draw against Mexico on Thursday night and moved into position to all but clinch a World Cup berth with a victory at home against Panama this weekend.
Christian Pulisic had the best U.S. chances but was twice denied by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.
Zack Steffen got the start over Ethan Hovath and came away with his second shutout against Mexico in qualifying. El Tri fans booed the home team at the final whistle.
The draw, the third straight in qualifying for the U.S. in the thin air of 7,200-foot elevation Azteca, was costly. Defender DeAndre Yedlin and winger Tim Weah both were given their second yellow cards of qualifying and are suspended for the game Sunday game against Panama at Orlando, Florida, the next-to-last of the region’s final round.
The U.S. maintained second place in North and Central America and the Caribbean with 22 points, four behind Canada, and ahead of Mexico on goal difference.
With a victory Sunday, the U.S. would ensure that fourth-place Costa Rica could only pull even by winning its final two games. The U.S. has a plus-nine goal difference, the first tiebreaker, and the Ticos are plus-two following a 1-0 win over Canada.
Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area
DENVER — Firefighters extinguished a blaze that torched several rows of seats and a suite area at the Denver Broncos’ stadium on Thursday.
The fire broke out on the fourth level at Empower Field at Mile High just after 2 p.m. and spread to the third level, where it burned at least six rows of seats in two sections. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control but were trying to determine if it had spread to other areas of the football stadium, which seats 76,125 people.
Stadium officials said in a statement on Twitter that the fire occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge. At least 100 people were attending an event on the second level, but the stadium was otherwise empty.
About 75 firefighters were on scene at the height of the blaze. No injuries were reported.
Footage from a news helicopter showed several firefighters using water hoses to extinguish the blaze, which sent a large plume of black smoke billowing out of the stadium near downtown Denver. The Denver Fire Department tweeted several photos showing large flames spreading through the seating area.
Capt. Greg Pixley, a spokesman for the fire department, said it appears the fire originated in the suite but was partially suppressed by a sprinkler system. It then spread to the seats, which are made of plastic.
“This type of plastic that the seats are composed of burns with not only significant ferocity, very large flames, but also produces a tremendous amount of black smoke,” he said.
Investigators have not said what caused the fire, which burned at least 1,000 square feet (93 square meters).
A welder’s torch was blamed for starting a similar fire that burned plastic seats in the west stands of the old Mile High Stadium in January 2002.
“Our firefighters have an experience with this type of fire fight. ... Any time that you have a fire on an upper level, you’re going to have to move a great deal of equipment to that environment. So our firefighters brought a number of heavy pieces of hose and equipment, saws and the like, to be able to help them extinguish this fire,” Pixley said Thursday.
Baffert switches 4 Kentucky Derby hopefuls to other trainers
ARCADIA — Bob Baffert has transferred four of his promising 3-year-old colts to other trainers, which will allow them to earn qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby while the Hall of Fame trainer appeals his 90-day suspension.
Baffert on Thursday transferred Messier, Doppelganger and McLaren Vale to trainer Tim Yakteen, who is based at Santa Anita. Blackadder was sent to Kentucky to train under Rodolphe Brisset. All four colts are owned by SF Racing LLC and others.
“We salute Bob for making the tough but necessary decision that will allow them to prove themselves as top talents in racing this year,” said Tom Ryan of SF Racing LLC.
The moves came four days after a Kentucky judge denied Baffert’s request to stay his 90-day suspension but delayed it until April 4 to allow his attorneys to seek emergency relief through the state’s Court of Appeals.
Another day, another win for Naomi Osaka at Miami Open
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Two days, two wins and making it look easy.
Naomi Osaka sure seems like herself again.
The former world No. 1 is through to the third round at the Miami Open, easily handling 13th-seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday. It was every bit as one-sided as the score made it seem, with Osaka winning 89% of first-serve points and 61 of the 100 points played in the match overall.
“It means a lot to me,” said Osaka, unseeded in Miami after falling to No. 77 in the world because she’s missed considerable time to focus on her mental health in recent years. “She’s the first high-seeded player I’ve beaten this year.”
Kerber’s loss was part of a tough day for seeded players on the women’s side.
No. 6 Karolina Pliskova, No. 11 Emma Raducanu, No. 15 Elina Svitolina, No. 18 Leylah Fernandez, No. 19 Tamara Zidansek, No. 25 Daria Kasatkina, No. 31 Alize Cornet and No. 32 Sara Sorribes Tormo were all defeated Thursday.
Pliskova — in just her second match after missing about four months with a broken arm — lost 6-3, 6-3 to qualifier Anna Kalinskaya.
Olympic doubles gold medalist Katarina Siniakova of the Czech Republic needed just under three hours to beat Raducanu, the reigning U.S. Open champion, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. Siniakova was nearly reduced to tears while getting worked on during a medical time-out in the first set because of an upper-body injury.
No. 9 seed Danielle Collins of the U.S. escaped the upset bug, holding off Anna Bondar of Hungary 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. No. 8 seed Ons Jabeur was another winner, getting past Poland’s Magda Linette 7-6 (1), 6-2, and No. 22 Belinda Bencic eased by Maria Kostyuk 6-3, 6-1.
Among the men’s winners was two-time Miami Open winner Andy Murray, a 7-6 (4), 6-1 winner over Federico Delbonis to earn a second-round matchup against No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev. Murray won the event in 2009 and 2013 when it was held at its former Key Biscayne home.
Sebastian Korda of the U.S., who made the quarterfinals at Miami last year, rolled past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-1, 6-1 in a first-round match. He got off the court in just over an hour on a summer-like day in South Florida.
NYC lifts vaccine rule that blocked athletes from home games
NEW YORK — New York City’s mayor exempted athletes and performers — including Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving — from the city’s vaccine mandate Thursday, while keeping the rule in place for private and public workers who risk losing their jobs for refusing to get inoculated.
Several public employees unions whose members were fired for refusing the shots blasted Mayor Eric Adams for apparently lifting the rule only for wealthy and famous athletes. Adams dismissed the criticism, saying exemptions for athletes and performers were important to the city’s economic recovery.
The exemption is effective immediately. One of the first beneficiaries will be Irving, a vaccine holdout who was allowed to rejoin the Nets in January but only when they played out of town games. The Nets need him as they push for a playoff spot with nine games left in their regular season.
Adams’ predecessor, Mayor Bill de Blasio, made vaccination mandatory as a workplace safety rule last year before he left office but created a loophole exempting players and performers who aren’t based in New York City.
Knierim, Frazier give US first pairs world title since 1979
Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier became the first American pairs team to win the figure skating world championship in more than 40 years, performing a clean program Thursday minutes after watching teammate Ashley Cain-Gribble taken off the ice on a stretcher in Montpellier, France.
Knierim and Frazier played it somewhat safe in their free skate, doing a double toe loop rather than a triple on their first jumping pass. But their side-by-side triple salchow was perfect and the rest of their program a dramatic coronation for the first American champions since Tai Babilonia and Randy Gardner stood atop the podium in 1979 in Vienna.
“I couldn’t ask for a better way to end the season,” Frazier said. “For Alexa and I, this was such a personal journey. To finish the season on this kind of program — I’ve dreamed of this moment so many times, but this is even better.”
Knierim and Frazier finished with 221.09 points to easily out-distance Japan’s Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, who took silver with 199.55 points. Vanessa James and Eric Radford earned the bronze medal for Canada.
All-Star reliever, MLB union rep Andrew Miller retires at 36
NEW YORK — Andrew Miller, a two-time All-Star and dominant postseason reliever who helped negotiate the recent labor deal that ended Major League Baseball’s 99-day lockout, has retired at 36.
Miller had a 4.75 ERA in 40 games last season, his third year with St. Louis. The left-hander with a devastating slider played 16 seasons with seven teams and was the MVP of the 2016 AL Championship Series for Cleveland.
Long involved with the players’ association, Miller spent recent months on the union’s executive subcommittee as it bargained with owners toward a settlement.
“Andrew’s selfless, tireless and relentless advocacy on behalf of his fellow and future players during challenging times will be as much a part of his baseball legacy as his extraordinary accomplishments on the field,” the union said in a statement Thursday.
“His thoughtful, reasoned and pragmatic leadership earned the respect of his fellow players in all 30 clubhouses,” it said.
With his sharp-darting slider, Miller became one of the most coveted relievers in the majors. His impact was heightened by the way he was used, especially by Cleveland manager Terry Francona during the 2016 postseason.
Miller pitched a total of 10 times in the AL Division Series, ALCS and World Series, working in a variety of roles. Though he wasn’t the closer — Cody Allen held that role — Miller was summoned whenever the situations were the biggest. He struck out 30 in 19 1-3 innings, and fanned a remarkable 14 of the 25 Toronto batters he faced in the ALCS.
Cleveland wound up losing to the Chicago Cubs in Game 7 of the World Series.
Watson visits Browns as 2nd grand jury declines to indict
CLEVELAND — A second grand jury in Texas has declined to indict Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following an investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of harassment and sexual assault during massage sessions.
Grand jurors in Brazoria County, Texas, had listened to evidence related to a criminal complaint filed by one of the 22 women.
Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck said that “after a careful and thorough review of the facts and evidence,” the grand jury on Thursday “declined to charge Deshaun Watson with any crimes.”
Earlier this month, another grand jury in neighboring Houston declined to indict Watson in connection with nine other criminal complaints. Watson and his lawyers have denied the allegations, which were made when Watson was with the Houston Texans.
Italy to miss World Cup again after loss to North Macedonia
PALERMO, Sicily — European champion Italy will miss the World Cup. Again.
The unthinkable happened in Palermo on Thursday as the Azzurri were beaten 1-0 by North Macedonia following a last-gasp goal by Aleksandar Trajkovski in their playoff semifinal.
It was North Macedonia’s only real opportunity after a completely dominant performance by Italy, which missed a number of chances and had several others saved by visiting goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.
Italy also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after losing to Sweden in a two-legged playoff. Missing two straight World Cups is an unprecedented low point for the four-time champion, especially just months after winning Euro 2020.
North Macedonia will play Portugal on Tuesday for a spot in the tournament in Qatar after Cristiano Ronaldo’s side beat Turkey 3-1. Euro 2020 is the only major tournament North Macedonia has qualified for.
Without Ibrahimovic, Sweden reaches World Cup playoff final
STOCKHOLM — Robin Quaison kept alive Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s hopes of playing in another World Cup for Sweden.
With the suspended Ibrahimovic watching on, Quaison came off the bench and scored in the 110th minute as Sweden beat the Czech Republic 1-0 after extra time to advance to one of the playoff finals in European qualifying for the World Cup on Thursday.
It was a well-taken goal, too, with Quaison exchanging passes with Alexander Isak before slotting home a low finish from close range at the Friends Arena in Stockholm.
Sweden must now travel to play Poland on Tuesday in a shootout for a place in the tournament in Qatar over November and December.
The 40-year-old Ibrahimovic should be available for that match after serving his suspension, though he has been troubled by an Achilles tendon injury in recent weeks.
The Czechs missed out on qualifying for a first World Cup since 2006. Sweden reached the quarterfinals at the 2018 tournament in Russia.
Poland received a bye to the playoff final after its scheduled opponent, Russia, was thrown out of qualifying following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
South Carolina hires UTC’s Lamont Paris as men’s hoops coach
South Carolina has hired Chattanooga’s Lamont Paris as its new men’s basketball coach on Thursday.
The university’s board of trustees approved a five-year deal worth $12 million. Paris will make $2.2 million his first season with a built-in raise of $100,000 each year after that.
Paris, 47, takes over for Frank Martin, who was fired earlier this month after 10 seasons and just one NCAA appearance with the Gamecocks. Paris becomes the first Black men’s basketball coach in school history.
In Paris’ five seasons at Chattanooga, this past year was his best. The Mocs finished 27-8 and won the Southern Conference regular season and tournament championships.
Paris’ team took fourth-seeded Illinois down the wire in the NCAA Tournament’s opening round before falling 54-53 last week.
Kentucky lawmakers pass ban on transgender athletes
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Senate completed passage of a bill Thursday to bar transgender girls and women from participating in school sports matching their gender identity from sixth grade through college.
The Republican-dominated Senate voted 26-9 to send the measure to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
GOP-led states increasingly have adopted such prohibitions on transgender girls or women, though the culture war-related bans have been challenged in several states as violations of federal law. Republican governors in Utah and Indiana this week vetoed bans in their states.
In Kentucky, the bill’s opponents immediately called on Beshear to veto it.
“This bill is a solution in search of a non-existent problem,” said Samuel Crankshaw, a spokesperson for the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky. “It is rooted in hate and unconstitutional.”
Under the Kentucky bill, a student’s gender would be determined by the “biological sex” indicated on the student’s certified birth certificate “as originally issued at the time of birth or adoption.”
Republican Sen. Robby Mills, the bill’s lead sponsor, said the measure would ensure girls and women compete against other “biological females.”
Oklahoma Senate OKs ban on transgender girls in sports
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Thursday gave final legislative approval to a bill that prevents transgender girls from playing on female sports teams.
The Senate passed the bill Thursday on a 37-7 vote, mostly along party lines with Republicans in support. It passed the House last year and now heads to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it.
The bill is one of several measures being considered by the Oklahoma Legislature this year targeting members of the LGBTQ community. Another bill passed on Friday would prohibit Oklahoma from issuing birth certificates with a nonbinary designation. That measure now heads to the House for consideration.
49ers sign DL Hyder, CB Johnson to 1-year deals
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back two familiar faces on defense, signing one-year deals with defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. and cornerback Dontae Johnson on Thursday.
Hyder returns to San Francisco after spending last season with Seattle. Hyder has had his most production playing for Niners defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. He had 8½ sacks in 2020 for San Francisco and eight sacks for Detroit in 2016 when Kocurek was his position coach.
Hyder had 1½ sacks in 15 games for the Seahawks last season.
Johnson is remaining in San Francisco after playing 16 games with three starts last season. He had 30 tackles, two passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
Johnson was originally a fourth-round pick by the Niners in 2014 and played his first four seasons n San Francisco. He left in 2018 and spent parts of the next two seasons with Seattle, Buffalo, Arizona and the Chargers before returning to San Francisco in 2019.
In 103 games, Johnson has 183 tackles, 26 passes defensed, two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns, and one sack. Johnson has also notched 37 special teams tackles.
Blue Jays trade Grichuk and $9.7M to Rockies for Tapia
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays traded outfielder Randal Grichuk and just over $9.7 million to the Colorado Rockies on Thursday for outfielder Raimel Tapia and minor league infielder Adrian Pinto.
The 29-year-old Grichuk hit .241 with 22 homers and 81 RBIs in 149 games last season. He was dealt two days after hitting a grand slam in a spring training game against the Yankees.
The cash will offset a little more than half the $18.7 million Grichuk is owed over the final two seasons of his $52 million, five-year contract.
Toronto will pay Colorado $9,716,333 — $5,383,333 this year and $4,333,333 in 2023 — covering a little more than half the $18,666,666 owed to Grichuk, who has salaries of $9,333,333 in each of the next two seasons.
Tapia agreed this week to a $3.95 million, one-year contract and is eligible for free agency after the 2023 season.
NASCAR hits Keselowski with huge fine for modifying Next Gen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR issued steep penalties against Brad Keselowski and his new race team on Thursday for illegally modifying a supplied part on the Next Gen car.
Keselowski was docked 100 driver points and the No. 6 Ford team docked 100 owner points. Matt McCall, his crew chief, was fined $100,000 and suspended from the next four Cup races.
The penalty plunged the 2012 NASCAR champion from 16th in the current standings to 35th — behind every other full-time driver in the field. Keselowski is in his first season as driver and part-owner of RFK Racing.
Additionally, should Keselowski qualify for NASCAR’s playoffs, he will be docked 10 points at the reset ahead of the first round.
The infraction was discovered in a teardown technical inspection of the No. 6 Ford at NASCAR’s research and development center in Concord this week. The RFK Racing entry was brought to NASCAR headquarters after Sunday’s race at Atlanta, where Keselowski was sent to the back of the field at the start for unapproved adjustments.
Keselowski finished 12th at Atlanta.
NASCAR announced a more stringent penalty structure for 2022 and its new Next Gen car, which is a spec car consisting of primarily single-source parts from distributors. Modifications are not permitted, and the Fords from RFK and Team Penske were already found to have made changes to their wheels ahead of the Daytona 500. Both organizations escaped penalty for the first offense.
NASCAR’s new penalty system is three-tiered and designed to deter teams from altering its new race car. Keselowski received an L2-level penalty, which allows for points deductions up to 120 points and fines of up to $250,000.
