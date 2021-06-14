Georgia makes Smith Gilbert first female to coach men’s team
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia has made school history by naming former Southern California coach Caryl Smith Gilbert the men’s and women’s track and field coach.
Smith Gilbert becomes the first female coach to head a Georgia’s men’s program.
“It’s an honor to be Georgia’s first female head coach of a men’s sport,” Smith Gilbert said. “I firmly believe we can continue to build upon UGA’s strong program and compete for and win SEC and national championships. I am excited to get started in Athens.”
Smith Gilbert coached the USC women to their third NCAA outdoors championship Saturday and the men’s team to a top-five finish.
Smith Gilbert replaces Petros Kyprianou, who was head coach for the past six years and part of the program since 2008. Kyprianou led the Georgia women to a third-place finish at the NCAA championships. The Georgia men finished eighth.
Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said Smith Gilbert “is a phenomenal coach, skilled motivator and strong leader who will make our entire program better.”
Led by Smith Gilbert, the USC women won two NCAA titles.
“In eight seasons leading our program, Caryl established USC track and field as a national force,” said USC athletic director Mike Bohn.
Krejcikova completes titles sweep in Paris with Siniakova
PARIS — French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova completed a rare sweep of titles at Roland Garros as she won a third women’s doubles major trophy with fellow Czech teammate Katerina Siniakova on Sunday.
Less than 24 hours after she claimed her maiden singles slam title, Krejcikova became the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to lift both trophies at the clay-court major. Only seven women have completed the titles sweep at Roland Garros.
“Right now after all of this happened, this last two weeks, last two days, I feel really relieved and relaxed,” Krejcikova said. “I just know from now on I can really enjoy because I have pretty much achieved everything I really wanted. Now I can just improve, that’s the only thing I can do, just improving.”
In addition to her pair of trophies, Krejcikova will reclaim the No. 1 spot in the doubles rankings next week.
“We will have a little bit glass of champagne,” Krejcikova said. “I already said I don’t really drink but I think it’s a time to actually celebrate it. I think we going to really enjoy.”
Krejcikova, who defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for the women’s singles title on Saturday, also became the first player to sweep both titles at any Grand Slam tournament since Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2016.
Krejcikova and Siniakova are both 25 but have extensive experience playing together, having started their partnership in the juniors back in 2013. It clearly showed in their 6-4, 6-2 win over Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Iga Swiatek in Sunday’s final as they converted five of their seven break points.
Doctor: Eriksen ‘was gone’ before being resuscitated
COPENHAGEN — Denmark’s team doctor said Sunday that Christian Eriksen’s heart stopped and that “he was gone” before being resuscitated with a defibrillator at the European Championship.
Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 group game against Finland on Saturday and was given lengthy medical treatment before regaining consciousness.
“He was gone. And we did cardiac resuscitation. And it was cardiac arrest,” said team doctor Morten Boesen, who led the work in giving Eriksen treatment on the field. “How close were we? I don’t know. We got him back after one defib. That’s quite fast.”
Eriksen was in stable condition at a Copenhagen hospital and had spoken to teammates via video link on Sunday, team officials said.
Boesen said it was still unclear what caused the midfielder’s collapse.
“I’m not cardiologist, so the details about why it happened and further, I will leave to the experts,” he said.
He also said the 29-year-old Eriksen may not have survived had the game not been played at a major soccer tournament with top-class medical equipment at hand.
“That was completely decisive, I think,” Boesen said. “The time from when it happens to when he receives help is the critical factor, and that time was short. That was decisive.”
Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said when he spoke to Eriksen, the Inter Milan midfielder was more concerned about his teammates’ well being than his own.
“He said ‘I don’t remember much but I’m more concerned about you guys. How are you doing?’” Hjulmand said. “That’s typical Christian. … It was good to see him smile.”
The Danish players and team staff were being given crisis management assistance as they process the incident. Eriksen fell face-forward to the ground late in the first half and his teammates formed a protective circle around him while the medics gave him treatment.
The game was suspended for about 90 minutes before resuming. Finland won 1-0 after scoring in the second half.
72-year-old John Force wins NHRA New England Nationals
EPPING, N.H. — John Force raced to his second Funny Car victory of the year and record 153rd overall, beating teammate Robert Hight on Sunday in the NHRA New England Nationals.
The 72-year-old Force had a 3.972-second run at 327.51 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro.
“(The win) represents a team effort,” Force said. “You have to look at both of these cars and all the people that take care of me, that’s what it’s all about. Robert helps me so much and, right now, I’ve got a car and we won today, and I did my job. I want to thank all the people in Epping for coming back.”
Billy Torrence won in Top Fuel and Aaron Stanfield in Pro Stock.
Torrence beat Mike Salinas with a 3.827 at 324.44, and Stanfield topped Greg Anderson withba 6.576 at 209.88 in a Chevrolet Camaro.
Cilic beats Auger-Aliassime for first title since 2018
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Marin Cilic won his first title in three years Sunday as he upset Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (2), 6-3 to win the Stuttgart Open, the ATP Tour’s first grass event of the year.
The former U.S. Open champion hit seven aces as he won his first title since the Queen’s Club Championships in the run-up to Wimbledon in 2018.
Cilic extended Auger-Aliassime’s losing run in tour finals. The 20-year-old Canadian has lost all eight of the tour title matches he has played in straight sets in a streak that also includes losing the 2019 Stuttgart final to Matteo Berrettini.
It was Cilic’s second win over a promising Canadian this week in Stuttgart after seeing off top-seeded Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals. The Croatian improved to 19-14 in career finals and has the sixth most grass-court wins among active players with 73.
Australian swimmer breaks 100-meter backstroke world record
ADELAIDE, Australia — Swimmer Kaylee McKeown says the death of her father 10 months ago inspired her to break the 100-meter backstroke world record on Sunday at the Australian Olympic trials.
The 19-year-old McKeown had a time of 57.45 seconds at the South Australian Aquatic Centre to improve on the previous mark of 57.57 set by American Regan Smith in 2019.
McKeown’s father Sholto died last August from brain cancer.
“With COVID and the passing of my dad in August last year, it has been a huge, huge build-up to these trials,” she said.
“And I have turned it into a bit of a hunger and motivation behind me. I use it every day that I wake up. I know it’s a privilege to be on this earth and walk and talk. So to get up and do that tonight is not really for me but my family.”
McKeown last month set a then-Commonwealth and Australian record of 57.63. Just before Sunday’s final, her coach Chris Mooney signaled the world record was a target.
“He did say something to me before I got in for warm-up, it was like ‘you know buddy, I believe in you’,” she said. “I knew and he knew at that time, that it was go time. He knew something special was about to happen. I may not have known it but I was just trying to keep the nerves down as much as I could.”
McKeown’s record sets up a highly anticipated showdown with American star Smith at next month’s Tokyo Olympics.
“It’s just whoever comes up on the day, you never know what can happen in five, six weeks’ time,” she said.
Emily Seebohm finished second in 58.59 to qualify for her fourth Olympics.
