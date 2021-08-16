Eaton designated for assignment by Halos after 25 games
ANAHEIM — Veteran outfielder Adam Eaton has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels after 25 games with the club.
The Angels made the move Sunday in the latest indication the injury-plagued team has decided to focus on the future with little hope of ending its six-year playoff drought this season. Los Angeles (58-60) also recalled right-hander James Hoyt from Triple-A Salt Lake.
Eaton batted .200 with one homer and two RBIs for the Angels, getting 13 hits and striking out 16 times. Los Angeles signed the 10-year veteran last month after the White Sox released him.
The Angels acquired Eaton to play right field while they were short-handed in the outfield with injuries to Mike Trout and Justin Upton. Los Angeles then recalled top prospects Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh, eliminating its need for a veteran outfielder.
Eaton also made his major league pitching debut for the Angels, throwing 21 pitches in a scoreless two-hit inning to wrap up a blowout loss to Colorado last month.
Hoyt is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA in seven games with the Angels this season.
Ex-Australia star Kefu seriously injured in home invasion
BRISBANE, Australia — World Cup-winning Wallabies forward Toutai Kefu was seriously injured during an alleged break-in at home in Brisbane’s south and underwent surgery Monday at a nearby hospital.
The 47-year-old Kefu won the 1999 Rugby World Cup and played 60 test matches with Australia.
He has been head coach of Tonga’s national team since 2016.
Kefu and three members of his family received knife wounds after a group of men allegedly broke into their home around 3 a.m. All four were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Kefu is reported to be in a serious condition with abdominal injuries.
Queensland state police have two men in custody.
“Early information suggests a number of males were disturbed breaking into a dwelling there and a violent altercation left four members of the house injured,” Queensland police said in a statement.
Forces complete NHRA’s 1st father-daughter nitro sweep
TOPEKA, Kan. — John and Brittany Force completed the first father-daughter nitro sweep in NHRA history Sunday in the Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park.
The 72-year-old John Force won for the time time this year and 154th overall. He beat J.R. Todd in the final round with a 4.019-second pass at 321.04 mph at in a Chevrolet Camaro SS.
“I had a good day,” Force said. “Robert (Hight) was probably my toughest race because it’s hard to beat Robert. I just had a car that was pretty fast, wasn’t the quickest. J.R. Todd was. But got the win. What was special was, to do it with Brittany. With (daughters) Courtney and Ashley, I never got the chance because they were always Funny Car, and usually beat me but with Brittany, I finally got that double up.”
Brittany Force won in Top Fuel, edging Clay Millican with a 3.783 at 324.75 for her first victory of the season and 11th overall.
Rookie Dallas Glenn won in Pro Stock. He beat KB Racing teammate Kyle Koretsky with a 6.651 at 206.13 in a Chevrolet Camaro.
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole back from COVID-19, will start Monday
CHICAGO — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has recovered from COVID-19 and will start Monday against the Los Angeles Angels.
Cole is 10-6 with a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts. The four-time All-Star was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive on Aug. 3. Four days earlier, he allowed eight runs in 5 1/3 innings in a loss at Tampa Bay.
Speaking before Sunday’s game at the Chicago White Sox, Cole described his symptoms as “mild.”
“I am feeling good. Ready to go and very much looking forward to it,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll push the limits by any means because the recovery will be very important.”
The 30-year-old Cole is in his second season with the Yankees.
New York still has four players on the COVID-19 list: First baseman Anthony Rizzo, catcher Gary Sánchez, starter Jordan Montgomery and reliever Clay Holmes.
Federer needs 3rd surgery; has ‘glimmer of hope’ to return
Roger Federer is going to miss the U.S. Open and be sidelined for months because he needs a third operation on his right knee, a procedure he said will leave him with “a glimmer of hope” that he can return to competition.
Federer announced the news Sunday via a video message on Instagram.
“I’ve been doing a lot of checks with the doctors, as well, on my knee, getting all the information as I hurt myself further during the grass-court season and Wimbledon,” Federer said. “Unfortunately they told me for the medium- to long-term, to feel better, I will need surgery, so I decided to do it. I will be on crutches for many weeks and then also out of the game for many months.”
The 40-year-old Federer, who has 20 Grand Slam singles titles to share the men’s record with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, acknowledged there was a chance his playing career could be over, but he said he would rehab the knee with the goal of making another comeback.
“I want to be healthy. I want to be running around later, as well, again, and I want to give myself a glimmer of hope, also, to return to the tour in some shape or form,” Federer said. “I am realistic, don’t get me wrong. I know how difficult it is at this age right now to do another surgery and try it.”
Federer missed more than a year of action after first having his knee repaired shortly after the 2020 Australian Open in February of that year. He had a follow-up procedure that June.
He returned to Grand Slam action at the French Open in late May and then pulled out of the tournament after three victories. His most recent match was a loss at the Wimbledon quarterfinals last month, and he cited the knee injury in withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics.
The season’s last Grand Slam tournament, the U.S. Open, starts Aug. 30 in New York. Nadal is dealing with a foot injury, and Djokovic pulled out of tune-up tournaments, saying he needed to rest and recuperate following the Olympics, where he failed to win a medal.
Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev beats Reilly Opelka in Toronto
TORONTO — Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia won the National Bank Open on Sunday for his third victory of the year and 12th overall, beating 6-foot-11 American qualifier Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-3.
The 25-year-old Medvedev, ranked second in the world, also won this year in Mallorca and Marseille. He saved all four of his break points and won 73% of his service points.
The six-foot-11 Opelka was playing his first ATP Masters 1000 final. The 23-year-old is ranked No. 32 in the world.
Giorgi knocks out Pliskova to win title at Montreal
MONTREAL — Camila Giorgi completed a stunning run at the National Bank Open, beating Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 on Sunday to win the title in her first WTA 1000 final.
Giorgi, who was unseeded and came in ranked 71st, used a strong service game to best the sixth-ranked and fourth-seeded Pliskova, winning 71% of her first-serve points and finishing with seven aces.
Tears welled in Giorgi’s eyes as she broke Pliskova’s serve to close out the match.
The Italian took out No. 9 seed Elise Mertens in the first round, No. 7 seed Petra Kvitova in the round of 16 and No. 15 seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.
She seized the momentum Sunday by breaking Pliskova’s serve to go up 4-3 in the first set, a result that led Pliskova to throw her racket to the court.
Pliskova was playing in her first tournament since a three-set loss to top-ranked Ash Barty in the Wimbledon final.
Piqué says Barcelona’s veteran players taking salary cuts
MADRID — Barcelona’s veteran players are taking salary reductions to help the financially troubled club, Gerard Piqué said Sunday.
Piqué said he has already accepted a reduction and teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto — all captains at the club — are expected to do the same soon.
Piqué said he had to be the first to take the reduction so the club could register some of its new players in time for its opening Spanish league game, which Barcelona won 4-2 at the Camp Nou Stadium against Real Sociedad.
The Catalan club lost Lionel Messi because it couldn’t give him a new contract that would fit into the Spanish league’s strict financial fair play regulations.
Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia, who both started on Sunday, reportedly couldn’t have been registered without Piqué’s salary reduction.
“It’s what had to be done,” the 34-year-old Piqué said. “The other captains will do the same soon. Because of a timing issue I had to be the first one so we could register the players. The captains have always intended to make the adjustments needed by the club. We are proud of this decision.”
There had been some reports that Alba had not intended to reduce his salary, and the player was jeered by some fans at the Camp Nou on Sunday.
“Sometimes there are misunderstandings,” Piqué said. “After last season ended, the captains talked and we were on the same page to try to reach a deal with the club.”
Alba said it hurt to hear “lies” about his commitment to Barcelona, and dismissed the notion that the club couldn’t keep Messi because other players didn’t want to reduce their salaries.
“I’ve always been willing to help the club,” he said. “No one should doubt me. I’ve been here for 10 years, and eight more in the youth squads. This is my home, the club of my life, and I’ll always help it.”
Barcelona’s debt is more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion). Barcelona president Joan Laporta blamed the previous administration of Josep Bartomeu for leaving the club in the dire situation that led to Messi’s departure.
Trey Lance makes intriguing debut at QB for 49ers
SANTA CLARA — Trey Lance’s up-and-down debut performance in the preseason has done little to alter the timeline the San Francisco 49ers have for when their rookie quarterback will get more time with the first team in practice and possibly take over as starter.
Lance had a few dazzling plays on Saturday night against the Kansas City Chiefs highlighted by an 80-yard touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield but also showed some signs of inexperience with some off-target throws and inability to avoid sacks.
So as the Niners head into the week of their second preseason game following two joint practices against the Los Angeles Chargers, the pecking order at quarterback remains Jimmy Garoppolo as starter with Lance mixing in just occasionally with the first team.
“I haven’t really defined that for myself either,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday about what Lance needs to show to get more time in practice with the starters.
“When I think it feels right, when he seems ready, when I think the team seems ready. We’ll continue to mix them in there. But I don’t plan on just doing that completely. ... I wish I could help him out there longer. I know he enjoys playing. He’s only been able to play one game in over a year. But I think it was good for him to get out. I think he started out good, got a little excited sometimes which he does. And you get a little excited, some of your technique and stuff you lose which will be fun to watch with him.”
Lance threw the 80-yard TD pass on the first play of his second drive, making a half roll to his left, stopping and throwing back across the field to Sherfield. The Niners got a field goal on their next drive and then came up empty on the final five possessions with Lance in the game, getting just two first downs on those drives.
Lance finished 5 for 14 for 128 yards. He was hurt by three dropped passes by his receivers but also nearly threw two interceptions and recovered his own fumble on one of his four sacks.
QB Love’s status unclear for Packers’ next preseason game
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s status for Green Bay’s next exhibition game is uncertain due to a shoulder issue that prevented him from playing in the second half of his pro debut.
Love said after Saturday night’s 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans that “I just dinged my shoulder a little bit” when Jonathan Greenard sacked him and forced a fumble late in the second quarter.
“He’s doing fine,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday. “It’s something though that is significant enough that he could miss a couple of days of practice. We’ll see where he’s at, at the end of the week. We’re going to take it day by day.”
LaFleur said Saturday night that the Packers initially hoped to have Love play three quarters but decided to rest him the entire second half after the hit from Greenard.
The Packers host the New York Jets on Saturday in their next preseason matchup. They’re also conducting joint practices with the Jets on Wednesday and Thursday.
If the Packers decide to hold Love out of the Jets game, they could be in the market for a quarterback in the next few days.
LaFleur has said he doesn’t plan to use reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers in any exhibition games. The only other quarterback on Green Bay’s roster is Kurt Benkert, who played the entire second half Saturday.
Piot rallies to beat Greaser and win US Amateur at Oakmont
OAKMONT, Pa. — Facing his largest deficit of the week and running out of time, James Piot won four straight holes to start the back nine at Oakmont and went on to win the U.S. Amateur on Sunday over Austin Greaser.
Piot closed out his 2-and-1 victory by going bunker-to-bunker on the reachable par-4 17th hole and saving par with a 20-foot putt. Greaser, who was 3 up at the turn, had an 8-foot birdie putt to extend the match. It spun off the left lip.
Piot, a 22-year-old senior at Michigan State, was mobbed by friends and teammates in their Spartans gear off the green and before long he was holding the gold trophy.
Groomed on a public course in Michigan called Fox Hills Golf and Banquet Center, he learned to battle by spending all day at the course with friends making up money games to play.
When he arrived at Michigan State and his coach encouraged Piot to strive to be All-Big Ten, Piot thought that was setting the bar too low. He wanted to be All-American.
And now he’s a U.S. Amateur champion.
“I still don’t believe I’m holding this trophy right now,” Piot said. “Internally, I thought I had the ability to do it. To actually do it is the greatest thing ever.”
Stoops names Will Levis as Kentucky’s starting quarterback
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has named Penn State transfer Will Levis as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback over holdovers Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen.
Levis arrived in June and had to quickly pick up new offensive coordinator Liam Coen’s pro style system that promises to speed up the Southeastern Conference worst passing attack last season in yards per game (124.1). The junior began camp expected to compete with Gatewood and Allen, who had a jump on the system this spring, and Stoops said on media day that he wanted to “get it right than be in a hurry” in making a choice. He informed the QBs of his decision on Sunday before announcing in a virtual news conference.
“They’ve done some good things, but this was clear,” Stoops said. “Once we came to the conclusion, there was no reason to delay the decision. ... He won the starting job.”
Stoops added that Gatewood, an Auburn transfer who played in seven games last season, planned to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
The 6-foot-3, 232-pound Levis completed 61 of 102 passes for 644 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in 15 games over three seasons for the Nittany Lions. He will make his Kentucky debut on Sept. 4 against Louisiana-Monroe.
