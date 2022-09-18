Galaxy's Brugman scores 2 goals in 4-1 win over Rapids
CARSON — Led by Gaston Brugman's two goals Saturday, the LA Galaxy beat the Colorado Rapids, 4-1.
Brugman scored his first goal for the Galaxy (12-12-7) in the 22nd minute, assisted by Samuel Grandsir. He added a goal in the 52nd minute, assisted by Riqui Puig.
The Galaxy played a man down after Douglas Costa was shown a straight red card (violent conduct) in the 62nd minute.
Raheem Edwards and Chicharito both scored once for the Galaxy.
Sam Nicholson scored for the Rapids (10-13-9).
The Galaxy outshot the Rapids 20-15, with 12 shots on goal to six for the Rapids.
Jonathan Bond saved five of the six shots he faced for the Galaxy. William Yarbrough saved eight of the 12 shots he faced for the Rapids.
The Galaxy play on the road on Saturday against the San Jose Earthquakes, while the Rapids will host Dallas on Saturday.
Álvarez beats Golovkin by unanimous decision to end trilogy
LAS VEGAS — Canelo Álvarez decisively won his third ring meeting with Gennady Golovkin on Saturday night, earning a unanimous-decision victory in the final bout of their entertaining trilogy.
Four years after the fighters’ most recent meeting ended in a narrow, disputed victory for Álvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs), the four-division world champion left little doubt about this verdict. The 32-year-old Mexican star delivered a comprehensive pummeling of the now-40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1) in the first eight rounds, repeatedly testing Triple G’s famed chin with combinations and overhand rights.
Golovkin started far too slowly with no clear strategy to take the initiative away from Álvarez. Fighting at 168 pounds for the first time in his career, the Kazakh middleweight star still had moments of his dynamic best in the later rounds against a wearier Canelo, but they weren’t enough to turn the bout against a younger opponent more comfortable at super middleweight.
The judges all scored it surprisingly closely for Álvarez: 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113. The Associated Press also favored Canelo, 117-111.
With a clear victory to wrap up one of the livelier rivalries in recent boxing history, Álvarez rebounded splendidly from only the second loss of his career, a fairly one-sided light heavyweight defeat delivered by Dmitry Bivol last May.
Lilia Vu, Andrea Lee part of 3-way tie for lead in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Andrea Lee and Lilia Vu both reached No. 1 in the women’s world amateur ranking when they were in college. Now they have a shot at their first LPGA Tour victory.
Vu had four birdies on the back nine and had a 3-under 69 on Saturday and Lee finished strong with a 67 to share the lead with Ayaka Furue (67) of Japan going in the final round of the AmazingCre Portland Classic.
Lee starred at Stanford and said the Columbia Edgewater course reminds her of the Cardinal’s home course with its tree-lined fairways. Vu was an All-American at UCLA who earned her LPGA Tour card back for this year through the Epson Tour.
Furue, who won the Ladies Scottish Open this year, joined them at 13-under 203.
None of them could find much separation with so many players in the mix, and when the day ended, 10 players were within three shots of the lead.
“I’m just going to go out there and have a good time and let the golf do what it will do,” Vu said.
Former Women’s British Open champion Hinako Shibuno had a 66 and was one shot behind along with Paula Reto of South Africa, who had a 67, former Women’s PGA champion Hannah Green (68) and Daniela Darquea of Ecuador, who had a most exciting round of 68.
Justin Lower birdies 18th to take 1-shot lead at Fortinet
NAPA — Justin Lower weathered the wind and birdied the 18th hole Saturday to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the season-opening Fortinet Championship.
Lower shot a 3-under 69 to get to 13 under at Silverado Resort & Spa, with his fifth birdie of the round giving him his first career 54-hole lead in his 29th start on the PGA Tour. He’s looking for his first tour victory.
Defending champion Max Homa and Danny Willett were a shot back after even-par 72s. Byeong Hun An had a 71 to get to 11 under.
While several players who went out early in the day posted low scores in good playing conditions, the course got much harder late in the day when the wind picked up to wreak havoc on the players.
Willett took several minutes on the eighth green clearing off blowing leaves just before making a birdie putt that put him briefly in the lead at 13 under.
Workers with leaf blowers came out on the next hole to keep the green clean but Willett made a double-bogey 7 after his approach shot flew past the green.
There were few birdie chances available with players happy with pars late in the day. That led to a very condensed leaderboard with eight players within three shots of the lead headed into Sunday.
Smith overtakes Johnson for 2-shot lead in LIV Golf
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — Cameron Smith made a pair of 7-foot birdie putts to finish off his round of 4-under 68 and allow him to overtake Dustin Johnson going into the third and final day of the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago.
As easy as Johnson made it look in the opening round, Saturday at Rich Harvest Farms was such a struggle that he shot over par for the first time in the 14 rounds he has played in the Saudi-funded series.
Johnson was lucky the deficit to Smith was only two shots. He came up well short of the green on the par-4 17th and had to make an 8-foot par putt, while Smith took the lead for the first time with his 7-foot birdie putt.
On their final hole at the par-5 18th, Johnson’s approach took a hard hop over the green. After a free drop from the grandstand, he chipped weakly to 8 feet and missed his birdie putt. Smith was on the other side of the green, lagged a 60-footer to 7 feet and holed that for another birdie.
Smith was at 10-under 134.
They will be joined in the lead group Sunday by Peter Uihlein, the former U.S. Amateur champion who had the low round of the breezy day with a 66. That left Uihlein only three shots behind going into the last day.
Grealish, Son silence critics with their first EPL goals
Jack Grealish and Son Heung-min, two of the English Premier League’s most high-profile players, have been facing growing criticism for their failure to score this season.
They silenced the doubters on Saturday.
With a strike after 55 seconds, Grealish — the England international with the 100 million pound ($139 million) price tag — set Manchester City on its way to a 3-0 win at Wolverhampton and first place in the standings, at least for 24 hours.
With a hat trick after coming off the bench, Son — the joint-top scorer in the league last season — rounded off Tottenham’s 6-2 victory over last-placed Leicester, whose manager Brendan Rodgers will head into the international break with his job under serious threat after six straight league defeats.
The wins left City and Tottenham tied for points in first and second place, respectively, and their managers thrilled to see their forwards scoring again.
Ellen van Dijk defends time trial title at cycling worlds
WOLLONGONG, Australia — Ellen van Dijk defended her title and claimed a third women’s time trial gold medal at the opening event of the world road cycling championships on Sunday.
Taking advantage of a technical course the Dutch star maintained a perfectly paced cadence to beat Australia’s Grace Brown by 12.79 seconds to defend the time trial gold she won last year. Swiss rival Marlen Reusser took bronze.
Local favorite Brown was one of the early staters and set a blistering time around the 34.2 kilometer (21.3 miles) course at the scenic coastal town center of Wollongong, south of Sydney.
No other in the 45-strong field could get close to Brown’s time of 44 minutes 41.33 seconds until the final pair of van Dijk and Reusser, who claimed silver at last year’s world championships in Belgium, both clocked faster at the first time check.
Reusser then faded to finish more than 41 seconds off Brown’s time, but van Dijk powered on to claim her third gold medal in a time of 44:28.60.
Dutch beat Americans to finish top of Davis Cup Finals group
GLASGOW, Scotland — Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor won their singles against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul for the Netherlands to finish top of their Davis Cup Finals group with a 2-1 win on Saturday.
Van de Zandschulp settled the tie when he defeated Fritz, the world No. 12, 6-4, 7-6 (3) after Griekspoor opened with a 7-5, 7-6 (3) victory over Paul.
The Dutch had an unassailable 2-0 lead, then Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock earned some compensation for the Americans by winning their doubles against Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop.
The United States and Netherlands were already assured of reaching the quarterfinals with two wins each in Group D. As group winner, the Dutch next face the runner-up in Group C, either Australia or Germany.
The U.S. will play the Group A winner, most likely Italy. The Italians play on Sunday in Bologna against Sweden.
Also on Saturday, Croatia defeated Argentina 3-0 for its second win after losing its opener to Italy.
McLean beats Foley in all-Irish US Mid-Amateur title match
ERIN, Wis. — Matthew McClean won the rain-delayed U.S. Mid-Amateur on Saturday, building a 5-up lead and holding off close friend Hugh Foley in an all-Irish final at Erin Hills.
The 36-hole championship match was split over two days because of rain earlier in the week. McClean was 2 up after 18 holes on Friday evening, and then took advantage of Foley’s bogeys to build a big lead.
Foley ran off three straight birdies late in the match, only for McClean to close him out with par on the 35th hole for a 3-and-1 victory.
The victory sends McLean to the Masters in April and the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club in June.
It ended a long and inseparable week between the Irish friends.
They flew out of Dublin together on Sept. 5. They shared a rental car and private housing and played practice rounds together. And then it was all business in the championship match, and McClean was largely in control throughout.
He became the second Irish winner of a USGA title this year, following Padraig Harrington at the U.S. Senior Open.
McLean said former British Open champion Shane Lowry, who won the BMW PGA Championship last week at Wentworth, messaged them Friday night to say there would be at least one more Irish player at Augusta National and the U.S. Open.
Fitzpatrick leads by one after windy day at Italian Open
GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — Even the wind couldn’t thwart U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick at the Italian Open.
Fitzpatrick will head into the final round in the lead and aiming to go one better than three years ago after coping with challenging conditions on Saturday to post an impressive 2-under 69 and edge clear of Rory McIlroy and Aaron Rai.
Fitzpatrick, who claimed his first major title in June at Brookline, is playing the Italian Open for the seventh time. He finished second in 2019.
“It would mean the world (to win),” Fitzpatrick said. “I love coming to play the Italian Open … I love the country. I love playing golf here. The fans are fantastic and to win tomorrow, yeah, would be a great feeling.”
He takes a one-shot lead into the final round at Marco Simone club outside Rome after three birdies in the back nine saw him move to 10-under 203.
