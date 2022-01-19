Dodgers promote Gomes to general manager
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers promoted former major league pitcher Brandon Gomes to general manager on Tuesday, filling a spot that had been vacant since 2018.
Gomes had been an assistant GM with the team since 2019. The Dodgers last had a GM in 2018, when Farhan Zaidi quit that November to join the rival San Francisco Giants.
In his new role, Gomes will continue working closely with Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operations, as he has since being promoted to director of player development in 2017. Gomes was named assistant GM in 2019.
The 37-year-old former pitcher first joined the team in 2016 as coordinator of pitching performance. He pitched for San Diego, Tampa Bay and the Chicago Cubs from 2007-16. He was first acquired by Friedman in 2011 when Friedman was working for the Rays.
The Dodgers went 106-56 last season and finished second in the NL West to the Giants, who won 107 games. The Dodgers lost in the National League Championship Series to Atlanta.
The Dodgers made other moves Tuesday.
Alex Slater was promoted to vice president and assistant general manager from director of baseball operations. Damon Jones was hired as vice president, assistant general manager and baseball legal counsel from the NFL’s Washington Football Team, where he had been general counsel. Brandon McDaniel was promoted to vice president of player performance and Thomas Albert to head athletic trainer.
Garoppolo dealing with right shoulder, thumb injuries
SANTA CLARA — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with injuries to his right thumb and right shoulder as he prepares for Saturday’s divisional round playoff game at Green Bay.
Garoppolo was limited at practice Tuesday for the 49ers (11-7). He played through the thumb injury the past two weeks after missing one game, and hurt his shoulder in the first half of last week’s 23-17 playoff win over Dallas.
“It’s playoff football,” Garoppolo said. “We know what time it is. No time to rest right now.”
Garoppolo struggled in the second half against the Cowboys, going 5 for 11 for 39 yards and an interception.
“Every throw is impacted,” he said. “It’s a shoulder injury, so any type of throw, you’re going to feel it. It’s going to change things. But it’s similar to when I was first dealing with the thumb. My body’s learning and I have to adapt to it.”
When asked whether the thumb or shoulder bothered him more, Garoppolo simply answered “Yes. I don’t know. They’re pretty close.” But he added that he expects to be able to start Saturday night against the Packers (13-4).
The Niners will have rookie QB Trey Lance ready if Garoppolo has any setbacks. Lance started two games this season when Garoppolo was hurt, including a Week 17 win over Houston.
Linebacker Fred Warner was also limited in practice after hurting his ankle Sunday but is confident he will be able to play against Green Bay after getting good results back from an MRI earlier in the week.
Cowboys QB apologizes for condoning fans throwing at refs
FRISCO, Texas — Dak Prescott apologized Tuesday night for his comments that condoned Dallas Cowboys fans throwing objects at NFL officials after the team’s playoff loss, with the quarterback saying in a series of tweets that he deeply regretted what he said after the game.
When initially asked about objects such as water bottles being thrown at Dallas players as they left the field at the end of their 23-17 wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Prescott said it was “sad” fans would do that. After another reporter said it appeared that officials were the targets, the quarterback responded, “Credit to them then.”
When given another chance to answer a question about fans throwing objects at officials, Prescott said, “I guess it’s why the refs took off and got out of there so fast. I think everybody was upset about the way that this thing played out.”
Prescott had since received plenty of pushback nationally for his comments, even drawing the ire of NBA referees.
“I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair,” Prescott wrote in the first of consecutive posts on his verified Twitter account Tuesday night.
A second post immediately followed, “I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter.”
In the third, he wrote, “That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry.”
Dallas’ Ferreiras first father-son designated players in MLS
FRISCO, Texas — Jesús Ferreira joined his dad David as the first father-son combination of higher-priced designated players in the history of Major League Soccer, agreeing to a four-year contract with Dallas.
The deal announced Tuesday for the 21-year-old forward includes a club option for 2026. He will occupy a young designated player spot on the roster, which allows players 21-23 years old to have only $200,000 per season count toward the salary cap.
Ferreira scored eight goals in 27 league matches last season and has 18 goals in 81 regular-season league games since 2017. He joined Dallas’ academy when he was 8 years old and advanced to the senior team as a homegrown player. He scored in his debut at 16 years, 161 days.
Jesús Ferreira has two goals in five appearances with the U.S. national team.
His father, former Colombian national team midfielder David Ferreira, became Dallas’ second designated player from 2011-13. He was voted MLS’s Most Valuable Player in 2010.
The DP rule was established in 2007, allowing David Beckham to sign a $32.5 million, five-year contract with the LA Galaxy.
Tampa Bay’s Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads
NEW YORK — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday.
The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan Division voting. Stamkos will join the Atlantic Division team, Kadri goes to the Central Division squad, and Terry to the Pacific.
The event features a three-game tournament played in a 3-on-3 format, with 11-man teams from each of the league’s four divisions.
Washington star Alex Ovechkin and high-scoring Edmonton teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl headlined the rosters announced last Thursday.
Seahawks fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and passing game coordinator Andre Curtis, the team said Tuesday.
The firings brought an end to what had been several seasons of continuity on the defensive side. The news was first reported by The Seattle Times.
Norton spent four seasons as Seattle’s defensive coordinator, but the final two years were defined by a unit that struggled badly in the early part of the year and progressively got better. Those early struggles during the 2020 and 2021 seasons left the Seahawks well down in the league’s statistical rankings.
Seattle never finished higher than 16th in total defense or 11th in scoring defense during Norton’s tenure. Seattle was 28th in total defense and 11th in scoring defense this season.
A bigger issue was Seattle’s weak performance in the turnover battle because of a bend-but-don’t-break defensive mentality. The Seahawks created just 18 turnovers this season, ranking 25th in the league.
Norton rejoined coach Pete Carroll’s staff after the 2017 season as the replacement for Kris Richard. Norton spent five seasons as Seattle’s linebackers coach from 2010-14 before leaving to get his first shot as a defensive coordinator with the Raiders in 2015.
Curtis joined the Seahawks before the 2015 season and was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2018. Curtis also worked for New Orleans, the New York Giants and the Rams before joining the Seahawks.
NHL to stop testing asymptomatic players post-All-Star break
The NHL will stop testing asymptomatic players, coaches and staff who are fully vaccinated following the All-Star break in early February, saying coronavirus cases continue to decline across the league.
The league and Players’ Association announced the protocol changes Tuesday. The current policy will remain in place until the All-Star break begins Feb. 3.
There will still be testing of asymptomatic individuals when it is needed for crossing the U.S.-Canada border. Testing will not be required at All-Star Weekend, with one negative result needed to return to team facilities after the break.
The NHL and NHLPA agreed to keep the five-day isolation period that went into effect Dec. 29, a reduction from 10 after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control updated its COVID-19 guidance. The league and union will review protocols, including enhanced rules that are currently in place, on Jan. 31 as long as cases keep declining.
A total of 160 players went into COVID protocol from Dec. 29-Jan. 11 after 208 in the two weeks prior to the chance. All players on active rosters are vaccinated except for Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi.
So far this season, 104 games have been postponed, including several because of attendance restrictions in Canada. The league is expected to announce a wave of rescheduled games Wednesday, including many getting moved into the two weeks that had previously been set aside for the Olympics.
AP source: Panthers interview Jay Gruden, 3 others for OC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have expanded their offensive coordinator search to include former Washington coach Jay Gruden and three others, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team does not announce its interviews.
Along with Gruden, former New York Giants coach and current Dallas Cowboys consultant Ben McAdoo, Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, and former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly have interviewed for the position.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady in the middle of the season with the offense struggling. The Panthers finished 5-12 and their offense ranked 30th in yards and 29th in points scored.
The Panthers previously interviewed Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Mike Groh.
Gruden served as Washington’s coach from 2014-19. He was Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator in 2020 and was out of the league this season.
Qatar World Cup ticket sales to open, lowest $70 globally
Fans can start registering to buy Qatar World Cup tickets on Wednesday with prices for visitors starting at around $70, one-third cheaper than the tournament in Russia, The Associated Press has learned.
The category-three tickets on international sale will be 250 Qatari riyals ($69), two people with knowledge of the prices said Tuesday, compared to $105 for the equivalent in 2018. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the ticketing process.
The cheapest tickets — in category four only for Qatari residents — will cost 40 Qatari riyals ($11), the people said. The intended ticket prices will be the cheapest at a World Cup since $3 seats in Mexico — based on 1986 exchange rates — and half the price of those made available to locals at the equivalent of $22 in Russia in 2018.
The low entry point for tickets in Qatar could help to provide access to the low-paid migrant worker population for the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 tournament. The cheapest tickets at the 2019 world track and field championships were 60 Qatari riyals ($17) and entry was eventually made free for workers to fill empty seats.
FIFA tickets will be distributed through a regulated process rather than an open sale with the full range of prices still to be announced. Supporters requesting to attend matches at the Middle East’s first World Cup will only discover if they are successful based on a random draw at the conclusion of the first application phase which runs through Feb. 8.
The ticket process is beginning with only 13 of the 32 slots at the tournament filled and qualifying not concluding until the intercontinental playoffs in June.
Mexico threatens fans with 5-year bans for homophobic chant
MEXICO CITY —The Mexican Football Federation says any fan caught screaming a homophobic chant at its matches will face a five-year ban from national team games.
Federation President Yon de Luisa said fans buying tickets will have to register their personal information and present a QR Code and identification at stadium entrances. The security presence at national team matches will be increased in an attempt to ensure anyone heard making the offensive chant will be expelled and face a ban.
The measures are the latest move in the Mexican federation’s efforts to eliminate the chant, which has been directed at opposing goalkeepers and led to sanctions by FIFA, soccer’s governing body.
“We can’t tolerate discriminatory acts. We can’t play in empty stadiums. We invite our fans to adopt these measures,” De Luisa said Monday during a news conference. “It is not a measure designed to avoid the re-sale, but without a doubt will have an effect on that because now fans, even though they have a ticket, must have registered to be able to enter.”
FIFA’s disciplinary committee announced a two-match ban on fans and a 60,000 Swiss francs ($65,000) fine in June following anti-gay chants heard during Olympic qualifying matches in March against the Dominican Republic and the U.S. at Guadalajara. The penalty was reduced to one-game in August following an appeal, and El Tri opened World Cup qualifying at an empty Estadio Azteca in Mexico City with a 2-1 win over Jamaica on Sept. 2.
FIFA’s disciplinary committee on Nov. 1 ordered Mexico’s team to play its next two home World Cup qualifiers without fans and fined the federation 100,000 Swiss francs ($110,000) as punishment for homophobic chants during October qualifiers against Honduras and Canada in Mexico City.
Mexico hosts Costa Rica on Jan. 30 and Panama on Feb. 2 at Azteca. The federation says it plans to invite about 2,000 people to the games, a group of team relatives and federation employees.
Giants start 2nd round of GM interviews with Bills’ Schoen
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen kicked off the New York Giants’ search for a GM last week and he got the opening second-round interview on Tuesday.
The Giants said the 42-year-old met with president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara at the team’s headquarters. He also talked with other members of the team’s front office and toured the facility.
New York plans to bring back Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles on Wednesday.
It’s not immediately known whether any of the other nine men the Giants interviewed would be getting a second interview.
The Giants GM job has been open since Dave Gettleman retired a week ago Monday, after the team finished its fourth straight losing season under the 70-year-old.
Coach Joe Judge was fired the following day, after posting a 4-13 record this past season and 10-23 in two years.
The first job for the new general manager will be to hire a head coach.
Schoen has 20 years of scouting and executive experience in the NFL, including the past five with the Bills. He spent most of the previous decade with the Miami Dolphins’ front office.
Schoen’s first NFL job was as a ticket office intern with the Carolina Panthers in 2000. He spent seven seasons (2001-07) working for the Panthers under current Bills general manager Brandon Beane.
