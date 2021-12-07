Heisman finalists: Young, Hutchinson, Pickett, Stroud
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud were announced Monday as the finalists for the Heisman Trophy.
The Heisman will be presented Saturday in New York, returning to its usual routine and date after it was forced to delay and go virtual last year due to the pandemic.
After a 2021 season in which a Heisman front-runner took a while to emerge and the race seemed wide-open into November, Young closed strong to become the favorite.
The sophomore led a 97-yard, game-tying touchdown drive against rival Auburn two weeks ago, helping the Crimson Tide rally to win the Iron Bowl in overtime.
Then Young broke the Southeastern Conference championship game record with 421 yards passing in a victory against Georgia’s vaunted defense on Saturday. For the season, Young has thrown for 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns and just four interceptions while guiding the top-ranked Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff.
Chargers place Allen on NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Coach Brandon Staley said that Allen’s status “is day to day right now, and hopefully we’ll have some good news on him in the next few days.”
The Chargers (7-5) — who are in possession of the AFC’s second wild-card spot — host the New York Giants this week before a key matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 16.
Allen had five receptions for 34 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 41-22 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He also threw a pass to Justin Herbert for a 2-point conversion during the first half.
If Allen is vaccinated, he could return to practice if he remains symptom free and has two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. He is tied for second in the league with 86 receptions and is 71 yards away from his fourth 1,000 yard season in the past five years.
The Chargers have had a recent run of COVID-19 cases. Defensive tackle Linval Joseph remains in league protocols while defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, Christian Covington and linebacker Drue Tranquill missed at least 10 days last month. Linebacker Joey Bosa sat out five days and tested negative leading up to the Nov. 21 game against Pittsburgh because he was an unvaccinated close contact.
Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
Medina Spirit, a 3-year-old colt whose Kentucky Derby victory in May came under scrutiny because of a positive drug test, collapsed and died after a workout Monday at Santa Anita in Southern California.
Trainer Bob Baffert said in a statment that the horse suffered a heart attack. The colt had just completed five furlongs in his second workout since finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic a month ago at Del Mar.
“My entire barn is devastated by this news,” Baffert said. “Medina Spirit was a great champion, a member of our family who was loved by all, and we are deeply mourning his loss. I will always cherish the proud and personal memories of Medina Spirit and his tremendous spirit.”
Santa Anita said in a statment that the track veterinary team took blood, hair and urine samples from Medina Spirit and sent them to the California Horse Racing Board. The colt will undergo a full necropsy, as required by the racing board, to try to determine the exact cause of death.
No timeline for completing the necropsy has been given.
Boiler up! Purdue is No. 1 in AP Top 25 for the first time
Purdue is No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time.
The Boilermakers were a unanimous No. 1 in the poll released Monday to move up from No. 2 last week. Reigning national champion Baylor moved up to No. 2, with Duke, UCLA and Gonzaga rounding out the top five.
Purdue (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) reached No. 2 in consecutive seasons under Gene Keady from 1986-88 and matched its previous high last week, receiving nine first-place votes from a 61-person media panel.
The Boilermakers routed Florida State last week and opened Big Ten play with a 77-70 win over Iowa on Friday, sliding into the top spot after previous No. 1 Duke lost to an unranked Ohio State squad that is now No. 21. Until this week, Purdue had the second-most appearances in the AP poll — 379 weeks — for a school that had never been ranked No. 1 (Maryland, 434 weeks).
Tennessee women back in top 10 of AP Top 25; South Carolina still No. 1
Tennessee is back in the top 10 of The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll for the first time in nearly three years.
The Lady Vols, who moved up two spots to No. 9 on Monday, haven’t been in the top 10 since Dec. 31, 2018.
For years, Tennessee set the standard in the poll, appearing in the first 10 spots for 212 consecutive weeks from March 10, 1997, to Dec. 18, 2008. Only UConn has a longer streak in the history of the poll; the third-ranked Huskies were ranked in the top 10 this week for the 312th consecutive time.
South Carolina remained a unanimous No. 1, garnering all 30 votes from a national media panel. N.C. State was second, breaking a tie with UConn. Stanford and Baylor rounded out the top five.
Duke, LSU and Colorado all returned to the rankings this week for the first time in a few years. The Blue Devils, who upset then-No. 9 Iowa in the Big Ten/ACC challenge, joined at No. 19. It’s the first appearance in the Top 25 under coach Kara Lawson, who took over the program last season.
Oregon’s Cristobal takes Miami coaching job after Diaz fired
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Mario Cristobal is going home again.
Cristobal is leaving Oregon and returning to Miami, accepting an offer to become head coach at his alma mater, where he won two national championships as a player. He let the Ducks know of the decision Monday, his team meeting in Oregon nearly simultaneous with Miami announcing the firing of coach Manny Diaz after three seasons.
“My family and I are excited to return home to the University of Miami,” Cristobal said.
Cristobal and Miami were finalizing terms on a 10-year, $80 million deal, by far the richest the Hurricanes ever have given a coach. Diaz was making around $4 million annually. The university has said it plans to give athletics an influx of cash, in part because the school’s hospital system has seen profits skyrocket during the pandemic.
Bulls’ DeRozan enters NBA’s health and safety protocols
CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls leading scorer DeMar DeRozan entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Monday, a major blow for a team with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.
DeRozan participated in the morning shootaround prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets. Coach Billy Donovan said he wasn’t sure if the four-time All-Star tested positive.
“I cannot really confirm and deny if it’s a false positive or is positive,” Donovan said. “I don’t know right now. Obviously, the medical staff works through the league on that and they come up with the guidelines to which he’s got to follow. And I hope we’ll be able to have more news one way or another in the next day or so.”
Flyers fire Vigneault amid skid; Yeo named interim coach
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers fired coach Alain Vigneault on Monday with the team spiraling toward a franchise-worst losing streak, turning to yet another coach to try and end a Stanley Cup drought pushing 47 years.
The Flyers have been one of NHL’s biggest flops this season. Their 7-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday sealed Vigneault’s fate. Assistant coach Michel Therrien also was fired.
“Right now, we’ve lost our way,” Philadelphia general manager Chuck Fletcher said.
Mike Yeo was named interim coach of the Flyers, who lost 7-5 to Colorado on Monday night in his debut for their ninth straight defeat — one shy of matching a dubious team record.
The Flyers are 8-11-4 and in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division. Vigneault went 74-54-19 with the Flyers and missed the playoffs last season.
Freeman aims for national title as he takes over No. 5 Irish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Saying he was “ready for this challenge,”Marcus Freeman was formally introduced Monday afternoon as Notre Dame’s 30th head football coach.
“I’m ready to lead this program to the greatest heights,” said the 35-year-old Freeman, never a head coach but an assistant at five schools, including the last 11 months as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator under former coach Brian Kelly.
Those heights, Freeman hopes, include the school’s 12th national championship and first since 1988. Lou Holtz’s Fighting Irish won that on Jan. 2, 1989 in the Fiesta Bowl against West Virginia when Freeman, a future standout linebacker at Ohio State, was just days from turning three years old.
The No. 5 Irish, who finished fifth to just miss out of this year’s four-team College Football Playoff, won’t have a shot this year but instead will take their 11-1 record to the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 to play No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2).
Florida State beats BYU in PKs for 3rd national title
SANTA CLARA — Yujie Zhao rocketed home the game-winning penalty kick and Florida State edged BYU 4-3 in PKs on Monday to win its third women’s national championship in program history and second in the last four years.
“I had faith that we were going to win in the PKs,” Zhao said. “I was super, super happy.”
Sophomore goalkeeper Cristina Roque made two saves during penalty kicks for the Seminoles, who, ironically, lost last year’s national championship game in PKs.
“It feels quite nice to be sitting on this side of it,” Florida State coach Mark Krikorian said. “Last year, I thought that we were quite good and had some unfinished business that we needed to address.”
Added Roque: “Last year, it just didn’t go our way and everyone was behind me then, and I knew whatever happened this year, they were going to be behind me. I’m not going to lie, it does feel better here.”
In the first-ever meeting between the schools, No. 13 BYU and top-ranked Florida State traded chances through 90 minutes of regulation time, but neither team could break through.
The Cougars created a dangerous opportunity off a corner kick early in the first overtime, but Roque came up with one of her four saves.
Florida State had the best chance of the second overtime when Jenna Nighswonger bent a shot from just outside the box, but BYU goalkeeper Cassidy Smith smothered it for one of her two saves.
“I’m really proud of our players and our team,” BYU coach Jennifer Rockwood said. “I thought we battled hard. We were really close a few times.”
The Cougars, playing in their first-ever College Cup, outshot Florida State 10-8 through regulation and the two overtime periods. The Seminoles were playing in their 12th College Cup and sixth national championship game.
“I thought that BYU gave us everything that we could handle and I’m extremely proud of our group,” Krikorian said.
Jets’ Pionk suspended; Leafs’ Spezza offered hearing for hit
NEW YORK — Winnipeg defenseman Neal Pionk was suspended two games Monday for a knee-on-knee hit on Toronto’s Rasmus Sandin in the third period Sunday.
After the hit on Sandin, Maple Leafs center Jason Spezza drove his left knee into the face of Pionk, who was stickless and on his knees trying to clear a puck. Spezza has been offered an in-person hearing with NHL, and likely will be suspended.
In-person hearings are required for any suspension that could be at least six games. The date and time of Spezza’s hearing have not been announced.
Sandin skated off the ice after the knee-on-knee hit on his right knee.
The Jets won Sunday’s game 6-3.
Colorado State brings in Nevada head coach Jay Norvell
Colorado State hired the first Black head football coach in program history Monday, bringing in Nevada’s Jay Norvell to take over for Steve Addazio.
Norvell is coming off a season in which he guided the Wolf Pack to an 8-4 record and a spot in the Quick Lane Bowl against Western Michigan on Dec. 27.
“From the outset, the interest in our coaching position was significant, but one name and resume stood above the rest from the very beginning – Jay Norvell,” Colorado State director of athletics Joe Parker said in a statement.
An offensive innovator, Norvell has led his team to bowl games in four of the five seasons he’s been at Nevada. He’s 33-26 since being hired by the Wolf Pack on Dec. 9, 2016. That includes a 2-1 mark against fellow Mountain West member Colorado State. The Wolf Pack beat Colorado State 52-10 on Nov. 27 in a game where Addazio was ejected. It would prove to be Addazio’s final contest with the Rams.
Nonprofit to offer Texas offensive linemen $50,000 annually
AUSTIN, Texas — Every Texas Longhorns offensive lineman on scholarship will get $50,000 annually for use of their name, image and likeness to support charitable causes, a new nonprofit entity announced Monday.
Horns with Heart said “The Pancake Factory” would start in August 2022. The organization said it hopes to expand the program to other football position groups and Longhorns athletes in the future. The name comes from the “pancake” blocks linemen sometimes do during play.
The Horns With Heart announcement said it was founded by six Texas alumni and supporters “”with experience across multiple industries and disciplines to make a positive impact on local communities,” but did not say who they are. Horns With Heart did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.
The effort is capped at $800,000 annually, which would cover 16 scholarship linemen.
The announcement comes with early signing day for football recruits coming up on Dec. 15. Texas finished 5-7 this season and won’t play in a bowl game, and coach Steve Sarkisian has identified the offensive line as a key recruiting area.
It also comes days after another Texas name, image, likeness initiative, Clark Field Collective, announced it had $10 million in pledges to help facilitate NIL deals for Longhorns athletes across 17 varsity sports.
The NCAA earlier this year allowed college athletes to start earning money based on their fame and celebrity without fear of endangering their eligibility or putting their school in jeopardy of violating amateurism rules that had stood for decades.
