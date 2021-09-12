Grandsir scores in 80th, Galaxy tie Rapids 1-1
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Samuel Grandsir scored in the 80th minute and the LA Galaxy tied the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Saturday.
Los Angeles (11-8-4) had its winless run extended to four games. The Galaxy didn’t go consecutive matches without a win in its first 12 games this season. Colorado (12-4-6) is unbeaten in seven straight games against Los Angeles, dating to the start of the 2018 season.
Grandsir ran past the defense for Daniel Steres’ long pass, and settled it before sending a shot off goalkeeper William Yarbrough’s into the back of the net.
Michael Barrios scored in the 64th minute by heading in Andre Shinyashiki’s cross. Barrios, a 5-foot-4 forward, outjumped two Galaxy defenders to head it home.
The Rapids have allowed just 10 goals in their last 13 matches, allowing more than one goal only once during the span.
Gragson holds off Haley for emotional Xfinity win at Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — Noah Gragson held onto the lead after a restart with seven laps to go and held off Justin Haley on Saturday to win his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
Gragson, driving in the race with JR Motorsports owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., ended a 49-race winless streak last weekend at Darlington. His second victory of the season and fourth of his career gives him momentum into the playoffs.
Just one race remains before the field is set for the 12-driver postseason.
“We’re starting to get momentum at the right time,” an emotional Gragson said, adding that the day was more about honoring the victims and heroes of the Sept. 11 terror attacks that were remembered on its 20-year anniversary.
“Today is not about this team or this win. It’s about everybody who lost their lives 20 years ago,” he said. “You know, you got a lot of heavy hearts. At least in America, we can come together on this day ... but it’s an it’s emotional day.”
Haley held on for second, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Gragson teammate Justin Allgaier and Riley Herbst with just one race left before the 10-race playoffs begin.
“We turned a bad day, gambled on the strategy and made it ok,” said Haley, whose team opted not to pit when most of the leaders did late and was able to rally. “I think that’s a championship caliber effort that we put forth.”
Nemechek, a regular in the NASCAR truck series, was driving for Sam Hunt Racing, a team owned by VCU graduate and former racer Sam Hunt, a native of Midlothian, about 15 miles from the track.
“I don’t think we had enough of a car to win there, but we definitely made the most out of the day,” said Nemechek, who leads truck series regular with five victories this season. “It’s nice to know that this is his home track and we were able to run really well.”
Earnhardt, making his annual lone start in the series, rose to as high as third by gambling on old tires with about 60 laps to go, but quickly faded to 21st because most of the race leaders had fresher tires. He and others got the caution they needed with just over 20 laps to go, but Earnhardt was caught speeding in pit road and only was able to rally for a 14th-place finish.
Ronaldo overcomes nerves for Man United homecoming double
MANCHESTER, England — The Manchester United fans wanted to soak up every moment, savor every possible glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo and try to roll back the years, to the time when the trophies were flowing.
Almost an hour after seeing Ronaldo’s double help United defeat Newcastle 4-1 on Saturday, hundreds of fans were still inside Old Trafford to see their homecoming hero re-emerge.
“Viva Ronaldo,” they bellowed as Ronaldo re-emerged from the dressing room to conduct television interviews by the pitch due to coronavirus restrictions.
“It is unbelievable,” the 36-year-old Portugal forward said, looking around at the fans whose singing struggled to make him heard. “I did not expect that they would sing my name all game.”
They sang and he scored. His first United goal in 12 years arrived in first-half stoppage time. It was only a tap-in after goalkeeper Freddie Woodman spilled Mason Greenwood’s shot but it meant everything to Ronaldo.
It was the instinct of a scorer — the most prolific man in international football — and his second after the break was about timing a run to perfection. He was positioned just outside the penalty area to receive a pass from Luke Shaw and put the ball between Woodman’s legs, restoring United’s lead after Javier Manquillo’s equalizer.
Just like he did so often before leaving United for Real Madrid in 2009, Ronaldo reveled in celebrating again in front of the Stretford End where compatriot Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard also scored.
NWSL’s Spirit forced to forfeit match for protocol violation
WASHINGTON — The Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League were forced to forfeit their scheduled Saturday match against OL Reign because the Spirit violated the league’s medical protocols, the league said.
Under FIFA guidelines, the game will be recorded as a 3-0 victory for OL Reign, which will receive three points in the league standings.
The league did not detail how the Spirit violated protocols.
Chiefs All-Pro safety Mathieu out of COVID-19 protocol
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was added to the active roster from the COVID-19 list on Saturday, and the three-time All-Pro was listed as questionable for Kansas City’s regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns.
Mathieu tested positive on Sept. 1, even though he was fully vaccinated, and he needed to return two negative tests taken 24 hours apart to be eligible to play. He was still in the protocol on Friday, but is now cleared to play Sunday.
Pedregon tops Funny Car qualifying in NHRA playoff opener
MOHNTON, Pa. — Cruz Pedregon topped Funny Car qualifying for the first time in more than six years Saturday at the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, the first event of the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs.
The 57-year-old Pedregon, a two-time season champion and two-time event winner at Maple Grove Raceway, had a 3.875-second run at 326.00 mph in a Dodge Charger.
“I didn’t even realize it was that long ago,” Pedregon said. “We’ve been steady and knocking on the door. John Collins, my crew chief, definitely thought there’s great rewards and it would pay off to get that No. 1 spot and get on the right side of the ladder. Sometimes winning these races, you have to get on the right side of the ladder and avoid the big hitters, until the later rounds. “
Brittany Force was the fastest in Top Fuel, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Force’s Friday pass of 3.660 pass at 335.57 held up for her seventh straight No. 9 and ninth of the season. Erica Enders had a 6.524 at 209.85 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Sampey ran a 6.745 at 196.64 on a Suzuki.
Laporta leads at Wentworth, Wiesberger near Ryder Cup place
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Francesco Laporta of Italy shot 3-under 69 to take a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the BMW PGA Championship on Saturday as Bernd Wiesberger moved closer to sealing a place in Europe’s Ryder Cup team.
Nineteen players were within five shots of the 264th-ranked Laporta, who was 14 under overall, heading into the final round of the flagship event on the European Tour. The closest was English player Laurie Canter, who shot 70 and was a stroke behind in second place outright.
Ryder Cup qualification is the major subplot of this week’s tournament at the tour headquarters at Wentworth, which marks the final chance for players to earn points to gain an automatic place in the European team.
Wiesberger looks almost sure of getting in via the European points list after shooting a second straight round of 67 to climb to a tie for seventh place on 11 under. The Austrian golfer, who has never played in the Ryder Cup, needs to finish only in the top 50 to jump above Rory McIlroy on the list. McIlroy would still be assured of making the team via the world points list.
Alongside Wiesberger on 11 under was Shane Lowry, also looking to be a Ryder Cup debutant.
Lowry, who birdied the par-5 last — for the third time this week — to complete a round of 69, was in a close race with Lee Westwood and potentially Matt Fitzpatrick for the final places on the European points list.
Tanigawa, Barron share PGA Tour Champions lead in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Ken Tanigawa had two front-nine eagles in a 6-under 65 for a share of the second-round lead with Doug Barron in the PGA Tour Champions’ inaugural Ascension Charity Classic.
Tanigawa eagled the par-5 second and eighth holes in a front-nine 30 on Norwood Hills’ West Course, the tree-lined layout where Ben Hogan won the 1948 PGA Championship for his second major title.
Barron also eagled the eighth and closed with a birdie for a 68 to match Tanigawa at 8-under 134.
The 53-year-old Tanigawa has two senior titles, the last in 2019 in the major Senior PGA Championship. The 52-year-old Barron also has two Champions victories.
Rod Pampling (66) and Alex Cejka (67) were a stroke back, and Jim Furyk (68) was 7 under with Vijay Singh (69), Rocco Mediate (67), Dicky Pride (67) and Wes Short Jr. (69).
PSG debuts Donnarumma and wins without Messi, Neymar
PARIS — Midfielder Ander Herrera scored twice and Kylian Mbappe added another as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain routed promoted Clermont 4-0 on Saturday to make it five straight wins.
Midfielder Idrissa Gueye came off the bench to add the fourth goal midway through the second half.
Clermont lost for the first time after a bright start to Ligue 1.
Italy’s European Championship star goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, made his debut in goal for PSG, whose home fans must wait a while longer to see Lionel Messi at Parc des Princes.
The Argentina star scored a hat trick in World Cup qualifying on Thursday but was rested along with countrymen Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes and Brazil star Neymar.
Following international duty, they could return on Wednesday when PSG opens its Champions League campaign away to Bruges. Messi could make his home debut next Sunday against Lyon.
But Mbappe shook off a minor calf injury sustained on international duty with France and he finished confidently from Danilo Pereira’s pass in the 54th minute.
Herrera grabbed a rare brace with first-half goals and Gueye struck in the 64th.
Later Saturday, Monaco was hosting Marseille.
No Ronaldo, no wins for Juventus after 2-1 loss at Napoli
ROME — No Cristiano Ronaldo. No wins for Juventus.
The Bianconeri remained winless in Serie A and slumped to their second consecutive defeat since Ronaldo went back to Manchester United after losing at Napoli 2-1 on Saturday.
Napoli center back Kalidou Koulibaly scored five minutes from time after Moise Kean inexplicably headed the ball toward his own goal following a Napoli corner, setting up a tap-in for Koulibaly.
Matteo Politano equalized for Napoli near the hour mark following Álvaro Morata’s opener for Juventus 10 minutes in at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
Juventus remained with just one point from a 2-2 draw at Udinese in its season opener. With Massimiliano Allegri having returned as Juventus coach after Andrea Pirlo’s unsuccessful tenure last season ended a run of nine straight Italian league titles, Juventus also lost at home to promoted Empoli before the international break.
The loss to Empoli came a day after Ronaldo’s transfer while this defeat came on the day that Ronaldo scored twice on his return to United after 12 years in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle in the English Premier League.
Bayern beats Leipzig 4-1, Dortmund comes from behind 3 times
BERLIN — Bayern Munich issued a Bundesliga statement with a 4-1 victory in Leipzig on Saturday, when Borussia Dortmund came from behind three times to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 in a thriller.
Robert Lewandowski, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored for defending champion Bayern to beat its closest challenger last season, though coach Julian Nagelsmann had to endure a hostile reception in his first game back since leaving Leipzig for Bayern.
Nagelsmann started former Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano and brought on former Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer for his Bayern debut in the 59th, just after Konrad Laimer pulled one back from 25 meters (yards) for the home side.
Leipzig’s third defeat from four games means coach Jessie Marsch’s team was already seven points behind Bayern as it prepares to face Manchester City away in the Champions League on Wednesday.
“The daily work with the group is very strong at the moment, very good,” said Marsch, who said he was happy with his team’s performance. “We need results to validate what we’re doing and to make sure we have a good feeling for what we’re doing.”
Leipzig missed chances by the likes of André Silva and Yussuf Poulsen.
New Leipzig captain Péter Gulácsi pulled off a fine save to deny former teammate Sabitzer, and Choupo-Moting completed the scoring in injury time.
Nagelsmann had already taken off Lewandowski with an eye on Bayern’s Champions League opener in Barcelona on Tuesday. Lewandowski’s early penalty took his tally to six goals in four league games. The Poland star has scored in his last 17 matches across all competitions for Bayern.
Bottas wins sprint at Italian GP; Verstappen takes pole
MONZA, Italy — Valtteri Bottas continued a fantastic weekend as he won the sprint at the Italian Grand Prix on a miserable Saturday afternoon for Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, who saw title rival Max Verstappen take pole position and extend his lead in the standings.
“It’s not the outcome we wanted for today and we can’t afford days like these, especially when it is this close in the championships,” Hamilton said.
Bottas finished the 18-lap dash 2.325 seconds ahead of Verstappen but will start at the back of the grid on Sunday as he is going to take a new power unit and will receive a penalty for doing so.
“It’s been the perfect weekend so far. But that happens,” Bottas said. “We have a strong car here, good pace and I’ll be fighting tomorrow.
“Anything is possible ... you never know, so I’ll keep pushing.”
Verstappen has pole position and Daniel Ricciardo will also start from the front row. The McLaren driver finished 14.534 behind Bottas, who is leaving Mercedes at the end of the season for Alfa Romeo.
Hamilton finished in fifth, more than 20 seconds behind his teammate following a woeful start.
