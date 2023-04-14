Amari Bailey leaving UCLA after 1 season to enter NBA draft
LOS ANGELES — Amari Bailey has joined the exodus of UCLA players to the NBA draft.
He announced his plans Thursday on his Instagram account.
The freshman guard from Chicago started 28 of 30 games in his lone season in Westwood. He averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists and was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team. He also made the All-Pac-12 Tournament team.
“Since I was 3 years old, basketball has been my first and only love,” Bailey wrote. “I have decided to bet on myself and turn my dreams into reality and enter the 2023 NBA Draft.”
Bailey scored 19 points and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 20 seconds of UCLA’s 79-76 loss to Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 last month.
“Amari improved immensely this season as a basketball player,” coach Mick Cronin said in a statement. “One area in which Amari most improved was becoming an elite defensive player. His on-the-ball pressure became a huge weapon for our team.”
Bailey joins teammates Tyger Campbell, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jaylen Clark in declaring for the draft. Campbell and Jaquez are seniors.
Clark, a junior, did not indicate whether he would hire an agent ahead of the June 22 draft or retain his remaining eligibility.
Magic Johnson delivers another assist in Commanders purchase
LOS ANGELES — Magic Johnson has racked up another victory and dished out another big assist in his post-basketball career as a prolific sports team owner.
The Hall of Fame point guard and Los Angeles Lakers great is part of the ownership group that reached an agreement in principle Thursday to purchase the NFL’s Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder for $6.05 billion, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized.
Johnson is the most famous face in the Commanders group, which gets most of its financial backing from billionaire Josh Harris. It’s a familiar role for Johnson, who also owns minority stakes in baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.
Decades after his remarkable career as a brilliant player and leader for the Lakers, Johnson is a valuable teammate in the even more rarefied world of sports high finance.
Sports teams typically don’t disclose the ownership percentages in their groups, but Johnson isn’t the majority owner in any of his teams. While Magic is a significant financial participant, billionaires value Johnson for his expertise in the nuances of such complicated deals — and for serving as a charismatic, familiar persona to put on the transaction for fans and media.
Johnson only joined Harris’ group last month, but his name was in headlines around the world when the agreement was reached.
Johnson’s spokesperson in Los Angeles didn’t return a request for comment on the potential sale. Harris and the NFL also didn’t comment on the in-progress deal.
MLB ump Vanover still in hospital after being hit in head by throw
CLEVELAND — Major League Baseball umpire Larry Vanover remained hospitalized Thursday after being hit in the head with a relay throw during Wednesday’s game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.
Vanover was struck on the left side of his head in the fifth inning by a throw from Guardians All-Star Andrés Giménez. The 67-year-old Vanover was standing between second base and the pitching mound when he got hit.
The impact knocked Vanover to the ground and the frightening moment drew a collective gasp from the Progressive Field crowd.
Vanover was taken to the Cleveland Clinic, where he was checked for a concussion and other medical issues. He was kept in the hospital overnight for observation, and there was no immediate word on when he’ll be released.
“That was scary,” said plate umpire Chris Guccione, who worked the rest of the game with a three-man crew. “Very hard to focus after that, after you see a colleague get hit.”
Vanover will need to be cleared by MLB doctors before he can return to the field. He had been scheduled to work in Cincinnati on Thursday.
Following the game, managers Aaron Boone and Terry Francona as well as players on both teams expressed their concern for Vanover, who has been umpiring in the majors for 29 years.
Vanover ejected Boone in the first inning of Wednesday’s game following a confusing play that led to a replay challenge and long delay.
“That looked pretty scary,” Boone said. “He got smoked pretty well. ... I hope he’s well.”
Twins put Farmer on injured list after hit in face by pitch
NEW YORK — The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Kyle Farmer on the 10-day injured list on Thursday, the day after he was hit in the face by a pitch and needed surgery to reset his bottom four teeth and suture lacerations around his lower lip.
The Twins made the move before their game against the New York Yankees. They already had four regular position players on the injured list.
“The scar is probably going to be there. It’s significant,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “His bottom four teeth were pushed back.”
The Twins had quite the scare when the 32-year-old Farmer was knocked to the dirt by a 92 mph fastball that got away from Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito in the fourth inning of Minnesota’s win on Wednesday. Farmer avoided any fractures to his jaw, which Baldelli said was “probably some sort of miracle.”
“I don’t anticipate there being a timeline any time soon,” Baldelli said. “We may have a general rough idea and then there’s the build back once he heals up. ... He’s not going to be eating solid food for at least a little while, things like that that we’re going to have to work through.”
Outfielder Kyle Garlick was promoted from Triple-A St. Paul to take Farmer’s spot. Outfielder Gilberto Celestino was transferred to the 60-day injured list so Garlick could be added to the 40-man roster.
Braves’ Arcia headed to IL with microfracture in left wrist
ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia is headed to the injured list after tests on Thursday revealed a microfracture in his left wrist.
Arcia suffered the injury in Wednesday night’s 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Arcia was hit on the wrist by a 97 mph fastball from Reds right-hander Hunter Greene in the second inning. Arcia left the game in the third, and the Braves said initial X-rays were negative.
Ehire Adrianza replaced Arcia at shortstop. The Braves said Thursday Arcia will be placed on the injured list. The move is expected before the team opens a three-game series at Kansas City on Friday night.
Arcia is hitting .333 with two home runs and seven RBIs.
The Braves have not announced who will replace Arcia on the roster. Candidates include shortstops Vaughn Grissom, who entered spring training as the favorite to win the job after Dansby Swanson signed with the Chicago Cubs, and Braden Shewmake. Grissom and Shewmake began the season at Triple-A Gwinnett.
The Braves also announced right-hander Ian Anderson had Tommy John surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Plans for the season-ending surgery were announced on Tuesday. The procedure was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas.
Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in accident
MUNICH — Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.
Police were investigating the full circumstances of the 33-year-old Irish driver’s death, which was attributed to “skidding off track,” Daniel Šaškin, president of the organizing committee of the Croatia Rally, said at a news conference.
Hyundai Motorsport said it was “deeply saddened to confirm” Breen’s death “following an accident during the pre-event test” for the Croatia Rally.
“Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time,” the team said in a statement. “Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig’s family, friends and his many fans. Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time.”
Breen had competed in World Rally Championship events since 2009 for various teams. The event in Croatia was scheduled to start next week.
“On behalf of the FIA, I wish to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Craig Breen following his passing during a private testing accident in Croatia,” said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of governing body FIA. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and the entire Rally community at this difficult time.”
Breen was the son of a former Irish national rally champion and began his career in karting. He won several rally titles at various levels of national and international competitions, and was a regular podium finisher in the World Rally Championship. In 2012, he was involved in an accident at a rally in Italy in which his co-driver, Gareth Roberts, was killed.
“The Irish motorsport community is numbed by this tragic news,” Motorsport Ireland president Aidan Harper said in a statement. “Craig was a world class driver and a world class person.”
Adama Sanogo leaving UConn for NBA draft
STORRS, Conn. — UConn center Adama Sanogo announced Thursday he will leave the national champions and make himself eligible for the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-9 junior from Mali, who was named Most Outstanding Player at this year’s Final Four, made his decision public in an Instagram post, thanking his family and coaches for their support.
“I am so excited for the next stop on my journey and proud to announce that I will declare for the 2023 NBA Draft and will stay focused on the process and giving myself every chance possible to hear my name called,” he wrote. “I will always cherish my time at UConn and will always be my home away from home.”
Sanogo averaged 17.8 points and eight rebounds in helping UConn to a 31-8 record and a fifth national title. He improved on those stats during the Huskies’ NCAA Tournament run, averaging 19.7 points and 10 rebounds over those six games.
But Sanogo is considered undersized for a post and will have to convince NBA teams that his skill set will translate to the league.
He is the second Husky to declare for the draft. Sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins made a similar announcement last Friday.
Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog won’t play in playoffs
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche will have to try to defend their Stanley Cup championship without captain Gabriel Landeskog.
The team announced Thursday Landeskog will not take part in the playoffs because of a knee injury that caused him to miss the entire regular season.
Landeskog underwent his second knee surgery of 2022 in October and was expected to miss roughly 12 weeks. But he has not been able to recover enough to get back on the ice for game action.
The 30-year-old forward from Sweden has spent the past decade as Colorado’s captain and had 22 points in 20 playoff games on the Avalanche’s Cup run last year.
Landeskog still has six seasons left on a $56 million, eight-year contract signed in 2021.
Blackhawks say Toews will not return to team next season
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not return to the team next year, ending a wildly successful run that included three Stanley Cup championships in 15 seasons.
General manager Kyle Davidson said Thursday that the team will not re-sign its longtime center, who turns 35 on April 29. He is eligible for free agency after agreeing to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension in July 2014.
“I think words fail to adequately summarize everything that Jonathan’s done for the organization, the amazing memories that he provided,” Davidson said. “He’ll be a Blackhawk forever.”
Chicago hosts Philadelphia in its season finale on Thursday night. Toews won his first championship when the Blackhawks beat the Flyers in the 2010 Stanley Cup Final.
Long known for his two-way play and leadership, Toews has 14 goals and 16 assists in 52 games this year. He has 371 goals and 511 assists in 1,066 regular-season games — all with Chicago.
Once nicknamed “Captain Serious” — a reputation that faded away as he showed more of his personality over the years — Toews could decide to retire after missing a chunk of this season with what he described as symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome. He also missed the 2020-21 season because of those same health issues.
“I don’t really have an answer right now,” he said Monday. “I’m just trying to enjoy the last few days of the season here with this group and not thinking that far ahead.”
Davidson said he thinks Toews is going to play next season. “But that’s a conversation for him,” the GM said.
Harper working out at 1B to hasten return from surgery
CINCINNATI — Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper is working out at first base in an attempt to speed his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
“I’m not sure how long it will take,” manager Rob Thomson said before Thursday’s game against Cincinnati.
Harper, usually an outfielder, approached Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski with the idea, The Athletic reported.
Thomson expects the 30-year-old to work out daily at first base, usually with infield coach Bobby Dickerson. Harper has two big league appearances at first base in 11 seasons, the last in 2021.
“He was out there today,” Thomson said. “He looked fine. Bobby’s a great coach. He’s athletic. He wants to do it.”
Harper, a two-time National League MVP, was operated on last Nov. 23 and Philadelphia projects him returning at first as a designated hitter. Harper last week began taking on-field batting practice.
First baseman Rhys Hoskins will miss the season after tearing his left ACL during a spring training game on March 23. Darick Hall. who started five of the first six games at first, had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb and is projected to be sidelined for two months.
“His surgery went well,” Thomson said. “He’ll rehab in Philadelphia and then we’ll send him to Clearwater.”
Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis to enter NBA draft
TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona’s second-team All-American forward Azuolas Tubelis will enter the 2023 NBA draft.
Tubelis told ESPN of his plans on Thursday and he is not expected to return to the Wildcats.
The Lithuanian big man had a breakout season in 2022-23, earning second-team All-America honors from The Associated Press after averaging 19.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while shooting 57% from the floor.
Arizona won a second straight Pac-12 championship this season to earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but lost to No. 15 seed Princeton in the first round.
A 6-foot-11 forward with good touch, Tubelis is projected as a likely second-round NBA draft pick.
Arizona also lost point guard Kerr Kriisa from last season’s team after he entered the transfer portal and signed with West Virginia.
LSU, Florida advance to team finals at NCAA gymnastics
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Florida women’s gymnastics team advanced to the NCAA championship round for the third straight year after getting a lift from the return of star Trinity Thomas.
Florida’s Southeastern Conference counterpart LSU posted the top score of 197.4750 during the first session of the NCAA semifinals on Thursday. The Gators (197.4000) finished ahead of California (196.9125) and Denver (196.5000) for a chance at their first national title since winning three straight from 2013-15. LSU looks for its first title in program history.
Thomas, the reigning NCAA all-around champion, competed for the first time since suffering a lower leg injury in her floor routine in the regional on March 31. Thomas drilled a landing on the uneven bars with a near-perfect score of 9.95 to help the Gators take the lead after the first rotation. She also competed in the vault.
LSU has also been dealing with injuries. Haleigh Bryant, the leader in the all-around after the first semifinal with a total of 39.6875, has been managing a shoulder injury and hasn’t practiced much the last few weeks.
“I guess practice is overrated,” LSU coach Jay Clark joked in a television interview. “I was a little concerned they hadn’t had any reps whatsoever, just trying to save their bodies, and they came in and did a great job.”
Bryant, who earlier this year became the first in LSU history with three 10s in the same meet, closed out the floor routine with a 9.950. Aleah Finnegan, who received 10s in four straight weeks in February, tied the highest score on floor at nationals in LSU history with a 9.9625.
Cal sophomore Ella Cesario had a shocking fall on the bars as the Bears had to count a fall, just as Denver did on the beam.
Bettman voices support for Coyotes’ new arena plan
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman believes an upcoming vote on a new arena could finally put an end to the relocation rumors that have followed the Arizona Coyotes for years.
“Once this project is built, this team is never going anywhere,” Bettman said on Thursday. “It’s going to be here forever.”
Bettman traveled to Arizona to voice support for the proposed Tempe Sports and Entertainment District, which would include a new arena for the Coyotes.
The Coyotes have a three-year deal to share Arizona State’s 5,000-seat Mullett Arena and have worked with the city of Tempe to build the entertainment district.
The development is set to go to referendum next month, but it hit a snag when the city of Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport asked in a legal filing that the entertainment district not include multifamily housing due to noise issues under airport flight paths.
The Coyotes and owner Alex Meruelo countered by filing a $2.3 billion notice of claim against the city of Phoenix for alleged breach of contract.
“This development is going to enhance the community,” Bettman said. “It’s going to create jobs. It’s going to create a greater identity than Tempe already has. It’s something the Coyotes need. Frankly, I’m having trouble understanding what the downside of it is.”
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant files countersuit against teen
Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has filed a countersuit against the Memphis teenager suing the two-time All-Star, accusing the teen of slander, battery and assault over a pickup basketball game at Morant’s home last July.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday night in Shelby County Circuit Court accuses Joshua Holloway, whose lawsuit was amended March 28 after he turned 18, of damaging Morant’s reputation and putting him at risk of losing millions of dollars both in his contract and in potential endorsement deals.
Morant declined to comment Thursday when asked about his countersuit after practice. The Grizzlies are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference preparing to host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers starting Sunday.
The guard signed a five-year, $193 million contract last July that includes a $38 million bonus for making the All-NBA team this season. The NBA suspended Morant eight games in March for “conduct detrimental to the league” for displaying a firearm at a suburban Denver club on March 4.
Morant’s countersuit notes the lawsuit was reported nationally despite being under seal until the amended version was filed March 28 and that the lawsuit potentially jeopardizes the guard’s relationships with sponsors including some “unconsummated deals in progress.”
In the countersuit, Morant also accuses the teen of lying to police, in the original lawsuit and then changing his story in the amended version.
Morant says in the countersuit he punched Holloway once after being hit in the face with a basketball during a July 26 pickup game at his home after the teen approached the Grizzlies guard with “balled up” fists.
Holloway’s attorneys did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press requesting comment on Morant’s countersuit.
Browns end agreement with FirstEnergy, change stadium name
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns ended their stadium naming rights partnership with FirstEnergy Corp. after 10 years, and will return to their lakefront stadium being called Cleveland Browns Stadium.
The sides announced the mutual agreement Thursday. Terms and conditions were not disclosed.
The original deal with FirstEnergy was worth $107 million and ran through the 2028 season, when the Browns’ lease with the city of Cleveland expires.
FirstEnergy’s partnership with the NFL franchise came under scrutiny after the utility company admitted to paying bribes to Ohio lawmakers. There had been a push by some city and state officials for the Browns to sever ties.
“We’ve had a great association with FirstEnergy for more than two decades, and we appreciate this partnership and what it has created for our team and the broader northeast Ohio community,” said Dave Jenkins, COO of Haslam Sports Group founded by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. “We reached this amicable agreement that is consistent with the productive relationship we have always enjoyed, and we wish FirstEnergy success with their future initiatives.”
The Browns plan to re-open bidding for their stadium’s name.
John Somerhalder, FirstEnergy interim president, said the change was in part due to a shift in the company’s priorities.
“Like the rest of northern Ohio, we remain passionate Browns fans and will cheer them on in upcoming seasons,” Somerhalder said. “We also look forward to maintaining our deep relationships with civic, arts and other organizations to bring good energy to our communities.”
The Haslams have publicly offered their commitment to renovating the 67,000-seat stadium, which was built in the same area as Cleveland Municipal Stadium and opened in 1999 when the Browns returned to the league as an expansion team.
The Haslams funded the majority of a $125 million upgrade to the stadium in 2014-15.
Khris Middleton practices fully, Bucks gear up for playoffs
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says Khris Middleton practiced fully Thursday as the three-time All-Star works his way back from a sore right knee and prepares for the playoffs.
Middleton hasn’t played since the injury caused him to exit an April 5 victory over the Chicago Bulls. He missed 18 straight games due to right knee soreness from Dec. 17 through Jan. 21.
The injury is unrelated to the one that ended Middleton’s 2021-22 postseason early. He missed the Bucks’ final 10 playoff games last season due to a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.
Budenholzer also said guards Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton practiced on a limited basis as they both recover from sprained right ankles. Allen missed the Bucks’ final four regular-season games and Connaughton was out the last three.
“You want to be as healthy as you can,” Budenholzer said. “With all those guys, I think practicing is one of the steps and then seeing how you feel the next day and seeing how your body responds and everything is almost as important. It was a good day collectively. It was a good day for each of those guys. We’ll see how they respond, how they feel and continue to get ready for Sunday.”
The Bucks had the NBA’s best regular-season record to guarantee themselves home-court advantage throughout their playoff run. They open their first-round series Sunday at home against either the Bulls or the Miami Heat, who will face each other in a play-in game Friday at Miami.
Brittney Griner makes appearance at Rev. Al Sharpton event
NEW YORK — WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner made a surprise appearance Thursday at a women’s empowerment luncheon held during the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network event in New York City.
Griner, who this week announced that she would write a book about her nearly 10-month detainment in Russia, thanked those gathered at the luncheon for the advocacy that contributed to her release in last December.
“Everyone in this room that came together, that sent up every prayer, it reached me while I was there,” Griner, 32, told a packed hotel banquet hall in midtown Manhattan.
“I want to continue to fight to bring home every American detained overseas,” she said.
For months during her detainment, Sharpton, Black clergy and racial justice activists across the U.S. pushed U. S. officials to secure the basketball star’s release. She was freed in December in exchange for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Sharpton presented Griner with an award, saluting the strength she exhibited during her detainment.
The 6-foot-9 Griner has re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury and will resume her WNBA career when the season tips off next month.
