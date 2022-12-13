Ducks Senators Hockey

Canadian Press

Ottawa Senators right wing Alex DeBrincat (12) watches his shot bounce in the net for a goal on Ducks goaltender Lukas Dosta in the third period on Monday in Ottawa, Ontario. 

 

 Justin Tang

OTTAWA, Ontario — Cam Talbot’s first shutout with the Ottawa Senators may be overshadowed by two devastating injuries.

Talbot earned the victory with an impressive 32-save shutout as the Senators blanked the Anaheim Ducks 3-0 on Monday. But forwards Tim Stutzle and Tyler Motte both left the win early with injuries, forcing Ottawa to play the rest of the game with only 10 forwards.

