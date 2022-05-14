Taking her shot

LANCASTER — Paraclete senior Yitzel Serna has always dreamed of playing basketball in college and in the Women’s National Basketball Association.
But as she neared the end of her time in high school, she wasn’t sure she would get the opportunity to play basketball in college.
So, having a signing day to play basketball at Wellesley College, one of the seven sister colleges, in early February was a relief for Serna.
“Wellesley wasn’t originally on my radar for colleges,” she said. “I actually wasn’t planning on having a signing day at all.”
But Wellesley assistant coach Ally Esielionis happened to be at a tournament in Las Vegas last summer and saw Serna play with her travel team, Balboa Hills.
“I went into the summer with Balboa Hills and they put me on this team that I could play competitively and at a really high level,” Serna said. “I was playing some of the best basketball I’ve played my whole life that summer. Wellesley was at one of my games in Las Vegas.”
She received an email saying the college was interested in her, so she started researching the school.
“I was just kind of drawn in by their sense of community,” Serna said. “I was looking for a campus that would challenge me academically and grow me as a person. Wellesley checked both of those boxes and gave me the opportunity to play basketball.”
She took a visit to the campus in Wellesley, Mass., which is a part of the Greater Boston area, in October.
“It just felt like home. It felt like the right place,” Serna said. “It was so beautiful. It was so green. I’ve been to New York for the (Junior NBA) Skills Challenge three years in a row and Boston is like a really pretty New York. It’s the same kind of hustle and bustle, but it was a lot more toned down. You could be in the city and then go back to the small community at Wellesley.”
The visit sealed the decision for Serna, who was relieved when she signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the NCAA Division III college.
“It was definitely a lot of hours of blood, sweat and tears. It’s like a cliche, but it’s so true,” she said. “There were a lot of unseen hours that my dad was there, my brother was there and we were all just training together and working harder to get better.
“It was painful, because I was seriously considering the fact that I might have to walk-on somewhere. I’ve always wanted to be a professional women’s basketball player and I wasn’t sure if I would be able to even make it to the collegiate level.
“Having this opportunity, I just want to make sure I maximize it and continue being consistent with my work ethic.”
Pushing herself to be better is a regular occurrence for Serna, whether in the classroom, on the court, or just as a human being.
“From a young age, at first it was my parents, kind of encouraging me to find the next level and keep pushing myself,” she said. “But I think now it’s more that I want to set a good example for my brother (Napoleon), because he’s younger than me. I don’t want to leave anything unfinished. I want to try to achieve as much as I can so that I can leave a better impact on other people.”
Serna and her parents were encouraged to test her for Mensa, the High IQ Society, by her fifth-grade teacher. She has been a member of Mensa ever since, though it’s not something she usually tells others.
“But I enjoy being part of the community,” she said. “It’s always nice to be in a community where I feel like I’m being stretched. That’s kind of what I felt when I was at Wellesley. That was another thing that drew me in. I was like, ‘I don’t feel like I’m the smartest person in the room when I’m with you guys.’ And I like that. It feels nice.”
Serna said she is leaning toward a degree in English or creative writing, but she doesn’t have to declare a major at the liberal arts school until her sophomore year.
“I have some time to experiment. Maybe I have a hidden passion for physics or something,” she laughed.
Serna said she is thankful to her teachers at Paraclete for helping her stretch her abilities and challenge her for the next level.
“All of my teachers, they know, they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re smarter than that, I can push you a little bit harder,’” she said. “They have this ability to see the potential and not just let it sit, but they push me. They made me stretch who I was.
“I came in as a freshman who was shy and wasn’t keeping up as much as I should have and I’m leaving as a senior who’s prepared to take on college life, who’s learned to be a leader, who’s learned what a positive example means. I think that growth was largely in part to all of the leadership figures in my life.”
Serna’s basketball skills have also grown throughout her four years at Paraclete. She was named to the all-Gold Coast League first team for the second time.
She had her best game of the season on senior night against Palmdale, scoring a game-high 31 points with six rebounds, four steals and one assist.
“I’ve had so much support from my coaches, my family and my friends,” Serna said. “They’ve always been there to encourage me, because there have been times when I was really doubtful of who I was and what I was doing. But there was always somebody, whether it was (Paraclete) coach Kris (Sandberg) or coach Charles (Solomon), my travel ball coach, they were always there to push me and tell me that there was another level and I was capable of making it.”
Aside from her teachers, she also is thankful to her very supportive family — her dad Cesar, mom Rocio and brother Napoleon, a junior at Paraclete — and all of her coaches.
“I want to thank my parents, my brother, who have literally been there through all the moments I kept at home,” Serna said. “All the times that I wasn’t sure I could do it, they were always there to drive me. My coaches, coach Kris, coach Charles, coach Bobby, who has known me since I was six years old, who saw me kind of grow up. They never took it easy on me, same with coach Charles and coach Andre.”
She knows moving across the country will be tough, but she also knows she has the support of everyone around her.
“I know I’m going to miss being at home. I’m not going to say that it’s going to be easy to transition, but I’m excited to see what new opportunities come out of it,” she said. “I know that if I ever need anything, my family will be there to support me. I’m not worried that things are going to go bad. I’m confident that I have the support system I need in order to succeed at Wellesley. Even if it is halfway across the country in the snow.”
And now that she is leaving Paraclete, at the ripe old age of 17 after skipping first grade, she hopes she has made a positive impact on the school, attributing that desire to her mother, who she said is “always very nurturing.”
“Leaving high school, the biggest thing for me was making sure I was leaving Paraclete a better place than when I came in,” Serna said. “I wanted to make as much of a positive impact on the basketball team and the community as I could, even if it was just in small acts of kindness or adding a few hours helping at service or being an ambassador. It was just important for me. It’s something in me that makes me want to make things better and leave a better impact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.