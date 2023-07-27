MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — As the NFL quarterback market continues to surge, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa knows that his pay day is coming.

Justin Herbert became the latest signal-caller to ink a record-breaking deal when he agreed to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday. Herbert is the second member of the 2020 draft class — which includes Tagovailoa — to sign a big extension, after Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts signed a five-year extension worth $255 million in April.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.