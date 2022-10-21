Utah UCLA Football

Associated Press

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) reacts after a 42-32 win over Utah on Oct. 8 in Pasadena.The No. 9 Bruins take on No. 10 Oregon on Saturday.

 

 Ashley Landis

The Pac-12 has not had a game like UCLA-Oregon in four seasons, and only two of them over the last nine.

The ninth-ranked Bruins visit the No. 10 Ducks on Saturday in the first regular-season meeting of Pac-12 teams ranked in the top-10 of the AP poll since 2018.

