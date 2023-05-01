 Skip to main content
Major League Baseball | Dodgers 6, Cardinals 3

Syndergaard gets first Dodgers' win in sweep of Cardinals

Cardinals Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws to the plate during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Even though the Los Angeles Dodgers lead the National League in home runs, they are starting to show signs of winning when the ball doesn't leave the park.

After getting a 1-0 win Saturday, the Dodgers relied on small ball again in their 6-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

