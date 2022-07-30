Swimming close to home

Quartz Hill graduate Sebastian Petho hoped to remain close to home as he searched for opportunities to swim at the collegiate level.
Sebastian and his father Robert Petho researched colleges in the area and one of the results was California Lutheran University, located in Thousand Oaks.
Petho signed a National Letter of Intent to Cal Lutheran on May 25 during a ceremony at Quartz Hill High School.
“I wanted to stay local in the area, close to home. I didn’t want to go too far away,” Sebastian Petho said. “My dad was looking at colleges in the area and got in contact with the coach. They gave us his number and some of the other athletes at the college.”
Petho said they initially contacted Cal Lutheran in November.
Quartz Hill swim coach Brian Reed, who also coaches Sebastian’s younger brother AJ Petho, an incoming junior for the Royals this year, has coached Sebastian since before high school.
“Sebastian is really well grounded with his family,” Reed said. “Mom and dad very supportive. His younger brother AJ is supportive as well.
“He’s going to grow up a lot over there. I think as he matures both as a swimmer and as a student, he’s just going to excel in that program as well. I think he’s in the right spot that’s going to fit right for him. That program’s been good.”
Petho said there were other colleges recruiting him that were out of state, including one in New York, as well as University of Redlands.
“They have a really good swimming program and they have two really fast boys that have made it to NCAA championships,” Petho said of Cal Lutheran. “I saw potential. When I toured the campus, they have a really good facility. The gym is nice. The pool is really good. The athletic director is very nice and he seems to know what he’s doing.”
Cal Lutheran had two male swimmers compete at the NCAA Division III Swimming Championships, leading the Kingsmen to 20th place overall as a team.
“I think what really sold him is the Cal Lutheran program is a lot more established,” Reed said. “He’s going into a really great program over there. They’ve seen a couple of really good swimmers from our area go out there and excel.”
Lancaster graduate Brandon Alvarez was a senior on the Cal Lutheran swim team last year.
“He blossomed as a good swimmer,” Reed said of Alvarez.
Petho has blossomed in his time swimming at Quartz Hill.
He and teammate Emily Drossel were named the Quartz Hill High School male and female athletes of the year, the first time the swim team has had two athletes honored.
“That was kind of a good way to end their high school season,” Reed said. “We’ve never had one. I hoped Emily would have a shot. I thought Sebastian was deserving, but that always goes to a football player or something like that. They were both voted. For the first time ever, we got them both at the same time, which is great.”
Petho, as well as his brother AJ, won all four of his events at the Golden League Finals this year, the first time the event was held since the 2019 season.
Petho won three events at the Golden League Finals as a freshman and last year at the Golden League Last Chance meet, a smaller version of the finals.
He went on to win the 500 free in the consolation finals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Finals, breaking his own school record in the event in early May.
Petho made his final decision to go to Cal Lutheran in late May.
“It was somewhat of a relief,” he said of the decision. “But I was still super nervous, because I still had to meet all these people. It’s going to be a very new environment. I’m going to be living over there. It was a relief, but I’m still anxious to get everything started.”
Petho said Cal Lutheran had a lot of positives and he had a good feeling about it early on.
“It was towards the end of the high school year, because I didn’t want to be rushing all over the place and get everything done last minute,” he said. “So me and my dad started early senior year, started looking around at colleges. I decided to go with Cal Lutheran to get it out of the way. I just had a feeling I was going to go pick that school.
“It was the location, the campus, the pool and the coach, the gym. There are a lot of aspects in how they take academics, because on the tour they were saying the classes aren’t as big and a little bit smaller so the professors can work with you one-on-one more.”
Petho plans on majoring in kinesiology, after researching different disciplines in the medical field.
“My mom always told me that I’m very good with people and I’m good with my hands,” he said. “She’s like ‘You seem to want to help people, so why not be a doctor or something and try to work in that field.’ I looked at all the options. I thought kinesiology would be a good option, because I would be out there helping people with their lives.”
Petho will leave for school on Aug. 26, with classes starting approximately a week later.
“I’m very excited to get there,” he said. “There will be a lot of new faces. A lot of new people to meet.
“I’m going to be practicing. I’m excited to learn from him and get faster and stronger and just make everybody proud.”
