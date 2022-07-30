 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
College Signings | Swimming | Quartz Hill

Swimming close to home

QH’s Petho signs with Cal Lutheran

  • 0

Quartz Hill graduate Sebastian Petho hoped to remain close to home as he searched for opportunities to swim at the collegiate level.

Sebastian and his father Robert Petho researched colleges in the area and one of the results was California Lutheran University, located in Thousand Oaks.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.