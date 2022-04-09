PALMDALE — There have been many repercussions from a new CIF-Southern Section rule for swimming.
In order for swimmers to earn a berth in the postseason with an automatic or qualifying time, that time must be recorded on an automatic touchpad system.
The Golden League and the local pools in the Antelope Valley do not have that system, so during all the Golden League dual meets this season, as well as today’s 13th Annual Dan Tran Invitational at Eastside Pool, swimmers do not have the opportunity to qualify for the postseason, as they would have in the past.
Even the Golden League Finals on April 27 will not have a touchpad system.
The times for local swim meets are recorded by volunteers with stop watches.
“It’s a real shame that some of the teams, like our league, are being put at a disadvantage, because we don’t have that timing system,” Quartz Hill swim coach Brian Reed said. “Whereas you go down to the Foothill League in Santa Clarita, every single meet the city has their timing system out there. Their lifeguards run the meet. They don’t even have to go to invitationals, because they’re always on a touchpad, where as us, we have to go out and find those things.
“With CIF adding that new rule, it really does put our whole league at a risk of not going. It’s unfortunate. We just try to do the best we can with what we’ve got.”
Quartz Hill, Knight and other local swim teams have had to travel to invitationals that use the touchpad system in order to earn official CIF times for the postseason.
Knight, like Quartz Hill has competed in the Elsinore Invitational and the Mt. SAC Winterfest.
Knight, Quartz Hill and Lancaster will compete at the Spring Meet of Champions at Mt. SAC on April 15 and 16 and the Husky Invitational at Chino Hills High on April 23.
“The non-touchpad situation has added a really difficult challenge to the swim meets,” Knight coach Jeanette Hjelm said. “To me, it does have an impact. If you knew you were going to get a CIF time at this meet, I think they would be pushing themselves even harder than they are pushing right now. I think that it’s made it difficult for kids to feel the extra push that they would need to make really great improvements in the water. If you’re goal is to make it to CIF and there’s no touchpad, it’s a lot harder to maybe push yourself that extra mile.
“You want to come in first and you take to get those points, but to not have that extra incentive to go the extra mile, I think has made it a challenge for this season. The only way to do that is to go to those invites.”
Because the Dan Tran Invitational, which has not been held the last two years because of the COVID pandemic, does not have the touchpad system, the Quartz Hill varsity team will not be competing in its own tournament, named after a former Quartz Hill swimmer.
Reed said this is the first year the Royals are competing in the Husky Invitational.
“The only reason we’re going to that is we don’t have the touchpads out here for Dan Tran, so my varsity is not going to swim in Dan Tran, because we’re only allowed 14 meets a year,” Reed said. “For us to add the Chino Hills one, we had to drop a meet, so we dropped Dan Tran, because they don’t have the official touchpads for that one, which is heartbreaking.”
Reed said he had former Quartz Hill coach Mark Thibault ask the Tran Family about the Quartz Hill varsity team not competing in the invitational, the only invitational held in the Valley.
“They understood. I didn’t want to disrespect Dan or the Tran Family, knowing that is our meet,” Reed said. “The kids want to swim it. It’s kind of a conflict. They really want to represent Dan. They want to represent the Quartz Hill family there, but at the same time, just because of the new rule, if we want to go to CIF, we have to get those extra touchpad times in.”
Reed said the new rule requiring the touchpad system is exacerbating the economic disparity of high schools throughout Southern California.
Golden League swimming official Mark Thibault said the touchpad system would cost $21,000, up from a quote of $16,000 last spring.
“I don’t know if anyone considered the socio-economic impact of what it would cost for districts, especially smaller districts maybe to be able to afford those types of systems,” Hjelm said. “It’s really kind of in our districts hands in regards to that.”
A few Quartz Hill swimmer acknowledged the new rule has changed the weekly Golden League dual meets.
“It’s an adjustment for sure,” said Quartz Hill senior Emily Drossel, a four-year varsity swimmer. “It’s a mindset, because when you know that you can’t make CIF qualifying times at a dual meet, it’s very hard to get into that mental state of ‘I need to do really, really well.’ But when you go to an invitational and you get the touchpads, you automatically know you ‘This is time for you to go.’ I think it’s very hard to want to do good at the meets you know you can’t qualify for.
“I still think the league meets … They’re very fun and there’s still good competition. Everyone is super friendly. We’re still excited for them. It’s just a little hard to want to get going with swim, I guess.”
Quartz Hill senior Sebastian Petho, also a four-year varsity swimmer, said it has changed how some approach league dual meets.
“It’s more of an opportunity, let’s say,” Petho said. “The meets that we host here that don’t have touchpad are more like warmups for those meets and those opportunities that we have, we try to hit those times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.