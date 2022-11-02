WTA Finals Tennis

Associated Press

Iga Swiatek reacts after winning her match against Daria Kasatkina during round-robin play on Day 2 of the WTA Finals tennis tournament, Tuesday, in Fort Worth, Texas. Swiatek won 6-2, 6-3.

 Ron Jenkins

FORT WORTH, Texas — No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek performed so well against nearly every opponent all season that it should come as no surprise she’s been perfect when facing the best of the best since early January.

Swiatek extended her winning streak against opponents ranked in the top 10 to 13 matches — the longest such single-season run in 15 years — and opened her bid for a first WTA Finals title with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Daria Kasatkina in round-robin play Tuesday night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.