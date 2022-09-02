 Skip to main content
Girls Volleyball | Heritage League: Vasquez 3, Lancaster Baptist 0

Sweeping effort

Vasquez tops Lancaster Baptist in 3

ACTON — The Vasquez girls volleyball team never trailed during its Heritage League match against Lancaster Baptist on Thursday.

The two teams were tied once during the opening set, but the Mustangs answered with a 5-0 run and pulled away to win in straight sets, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15, at Vasquez High School.

