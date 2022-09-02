Sweeping effort

ACTON — The Vasquez girls volleyball team never trailed during its Heritage League match against Lancaster Baptist on Thursday.
The two teams were tied once during the opening set, but the Mustangs answered with a 5-0 run and pulled away to win in straight sets, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15, at Vasquez High School.
“I think we did well,” Vasquez junior Alex Coons said. “I think we’ve definitely done better in the past, but I still think we did about average today. I think we could have pushed harder, but I’m still proud of them.”
Vasquez (4-5, 1-2 Heritage League) had lost two straight games to open Heritage League play, while it was the second league match for Lancaster Baptist (2-3, 0-2).
“I feel like we really came together,” Vasquez first-year coach Wyatt Brown said. “We’ve had a difficult beginning of the season and I think we’ve continuously been growing, game by game. Our communication has been much better than it has been. Our captains are taking control on the floor. Our players are listening to their coaching staff. I feel like this is only the beginning.”
Vasquez finished 1-23 last season.
“We have a new coaching staff this year,” Brown said. “We’re already 4-5. We’re implementing a college-level volleyball training. It’s been a shift for the team to pick up on these things, but I feel like they are beginning to and, moving into the rest of the season, we’ve really got a team to watch.”
Vasquez has four returning players, three of which are seniors: seniors Valerie Camacho, Lindsey Lite and Nichole Muro and Coons.
“We definitely have already (improved) and I think the coaching has given us a lot more improvement than we’ve previously have had,” Coons said. “Last year, we won only one game. I think we’re on our way to doing something better. Hopefully as the year goes by, I think we will have progressed.
“We have four players who have previously been on club teams, so I think they have more experience how a legitimate team works. I think they are taking the floor with the rest of them and kind of helping us make a stronger team than we had last year.”
Brown credited Lite, a senior team captain, for her leadership.
“The players kind of fall in line according to her,” Brown said. “We put our faith in her. She’s been able to show up on the court and perform and lead the team out there.
“We have some emotions, but when we push through those emotions, we’re something to watch.”
Lancaster Baptist is also experiencing changes, losing six players to graduation after having one of its better seasons in recent years. The Eagles finished sixth in the Heritage League last season with a 5-9 record, going 8-10 overall.
The Eagles swept two matches against Vasquez last year, winning both matches in straight sets.
“It’s a whole new year for us,” Lancaster Baptist fourth-year coach Julie McCary said. “Honestly, what you’re seeing right now is our JV team from last year. I lost six very talented players who have been playing together for years.
“We started the season later this year, so not as much practice time. Not as much time to mesh together. So, honestly, what you are seeing now is them just kind of getting to know each other. Getting to know how they play on the court, as a team.”
Lancaster Baptist has two returning players: seniors Eden Conner and Vanessa Milinkovich. Conner is the only returning starter.
Vasquez jumped out to a 5-0 lead on Thursday in the opening set, but Lancaster Baptist rallied to tie the set at 11-11 on an ace by sophomore Izabella Vallejo.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 3-0 lead to start the second set, on a kill by Coons, and built an 18-7 lead with an 8-0 run. Coons had two kills in the set, Lite, Muro and junior Julianna Schadd all had an ace, sophomore Mariana Farias had a kill and junior Desiree Malone added a block.
Vasquez led 5-0 to start the third set and never looked back. Farias had two kills in the set, Lite and Coons had one kill apiece and Camacho had an ace.
Eden Conner had four kills and an ace in the match and sophomore Shiloh Conner had two kills in the third set.
“They definitely struggled, honestly,” McCary said. “We’ve come off a couple of losses, where we win that first set and then we lose the next couple. I just think the girls are in their heads a lot today.
“As a coach, I feel that we didn’t play like I normally have seen them play. A little disappointed. A little frustrated, but we’re going to get in the gym tomorrow and we’re just going to keep working. We’re not going to give up.”
Lancaster Baptist lost its Heritage League opener against Desert Christian on Tuesday in four sets.
“They were intimidated,” McCary said. “I think coming off a couple of losses doesn’t help. It doesn’t boost your morale. I definitely think there was an intimidation factor. I mean, Vasquez is a great, great school, great program. They have great players. I think my girls saw that. Saw that they were down a few points and just gave up on themselves. They thought they couldn’t push through. They thought they couldn’t do it. They did it to themselves a little bit. They got in their own heads.”
The Eagles won two of their three preseason matches, beating Gorman Learning Charter-Antelope Valley and Trona.
“Those were great wins. The girls worked very hard for those,” McCary said.
The Mustangs lost their first two Heritage League matches, getting swept by Faith Baptist and by defending league champion Santa Clarita Christian on Tuesday. Santa Clarita Christian went 37-0 last season, winning the CIF State Division V Championship.
“Coming up against them is going to be tough,” Brown said. “We fought against them. We’re always beating ourselves. We are rarely, if ever, getting beat by another team’s skill. We are getting beat by ourselves. We have the capability. We fall apart sometimes out there. We have some tough opponents, but it shows us what’s out there. We know that we have to come with more confidence. We know that we have to end the games early.”
Vasquez will host The Palmdale Aerospace Academy on Tuesday, the first of three matches for the Mustangs next week.
Lancaster Baptist hosts Trinity Classical Academy on Tuesday.
