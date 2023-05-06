LPGA Tour Golf

Associated Press

Lexi Thompson, of the United States, waits to putt on the 12th green at the women’s International Crown match play golf tournament on Thursday in San Francisco.

 

 Jeff Chiu

SAN FRANCISCO — The semifinal field is nearly set at the International Crown LPGA team event with one day of pool play to go as Sweden, Australia and Thailand all clinched spots and the United States swept both matches Friday to move to the verge of advancing.

Sweden remained perfect in Pool A by winning both matches against China, while Thailand swept defending champion South Korea and Australia beat Japan to advance out of Pool B on a cold and blustery day at TPC Harding Park.

