WWCup Sweden Spain Soccer

Associated Press

Sweden’s Magdalena Eriksson leaves the pitch after losing the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between Sweden and Spain on Tuesday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

 Alessandra Tarantino

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Once again, Sweden finds itself in a very familiar spot — playing for third place at the Women’s World Cup.

The Swedes were the third-place finishers four years ago in France, and at the first World Cup in 1991.

