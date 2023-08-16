AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Once again, Sweden finds itself in a very familiar spot — playing for third place at the Women’s World Cup.
The Swedes were the third-place finishers four years ago in France, and at the first World Cup in 1991.
With a 2-1 loss to Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday in Auckland, Sweden will again play for third against the loser of Wednesday’s match between England and host Australia in Sydney.
The loss was disappointing for third-ranked Sweden after knocking off the United States in the round of 16. But the Swedes must now rally for the consolation game on Saturday in Brisbane.
“We’ve not come this far to just give up now,” Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson said. “We have another game to play. We’re going to do everything we can to win it.”
The closest Sweden has come to winning the World Cup was in 2003, when they fell to Germany 2-1 in the final.
It’s been much the same at the Olympics. Sweden won silver medals at the Tokyo Games two years ago, and at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil. But the team has never won gold.
“We wanted the final. But here we are,” said a somber Lina Hurtig, who kicked the winning penalty in the shootout against the United States after a scoreless draw — the earliest the two-time defending champion Americans had been eliminated.
Sweden then downed Japan 2-1 in the quarterfinals but Spain — which led the field in scoring with 14 goals going into the match — proved to be a juggernaut. Sweden had allowed only two goals in the tournament and its defense against Spain held until 19-year-old substitute Salma Paralluelo scored in the 81st minute.
From there it was bedlam. Sweden answered with Rebecka Blomqvist’s goal in the 88th but a minute later Olga Carmona scored the game-winner for Spain.
“I think it was a really even game,” Eriksson said. “I think they started better than us, but we grew into the game. In the second half it was completely even. It could have gone either way. The way we stepped up after conceding was really good and then it was really annoying to see them score so quickly after that.”
Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic became a breakout star at the World Cup with a tournament-record 11 saves against the United States. Musovic competed for the starting role with Jennifer Falk as the successor to longtime Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl.
“I know those setbacks will fuel me to become even better,” Musovic said. “We still have a medal to play for. It’s hard to think about that medal today because I’m so freaking disappointed. But tomorrow is a new day, a new opportunity, and I will do everything I can to be able to help the team take the bronze medal.”
Saturday’s match will be the last for Sweden midfielder Caroline Seger, who has played in five World Cups. She has battled a calf injury throughout the tournament and has played only sparingly.
Seger has appeared in 235 matches for Sweden, most of any player, man or woman. She did not play in the team’s knockout round matches.
Should Seger play on Saturday, it would be her 21st appearance in a World Cup for Sweden, besting Lindahl’s record.
Seger tearfully said before the tournament that her goal was winning the “medal I don’t have.”
Spain hoping for one more win at Women’s World Cup to set off historic celebrations back home
MADRID — Not long after Spain secured its spot in the Women’s World Cup final on Tuesday, coach Jorge Vilda gathered with his players and staff in a huddle near midfield and sent them a brief message.
“We’ve put an entire country on its feet, now we want all of us to be on the streets celebrating together after winning this final,” he said before leading everyone into a loud celebration.
Spaniards were also celebrating back home as the national team made it to a Women’s World Cup final for the first time with a 2-1 win over Sweden in New Zealand. Olga Carmona scored the winning goal with a shot from the edge of the area in the 89th minute.
“Spain in ecstasy and into the final,” said the main headline on the website of the sports daily As.
Spain will play the final against either England or co-host Australia, which meet in the other semifinal on Wednesday.
If there is more success on Sunday, Spaniards will be expected to fill the streets of Madrid to celebrate the historic title, just as they did after the men won their lone World Cup trophy in 2010. Every major celebration by a Spain national team or top local club traditionally takes place around some of Madrid’s iconic monuments and plazas.
“History, history, history,” yelled the commentator after the women’s game being broadcast on Spanish television. “We are a match away from becoming world champions.”
Spain’s women had never advanced past the round of 16 of a World Cup, and expectations were not too high this time following a mutiny by its players against Vilda last year.
The controversy surrounding Spain dates to last September, when 15 players signed a letter complaining about Vilda and the conditions for the the national team. Three of those players are on this World Cup team, and Vilda a day before the game against Sweden praised the Spanish federation for its support.
Spain is playing in only its third Women’s World Cup. Four years ago, La Roja advanced to the knockout round but lost to eventual champions the United States. This was Spain’s first appearance in a major semifinal since the 1997 European Championship.
“Historic win against Sweden,” Spain’s royal family said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The national team is one step away from taking us to the top, to being world champions.”
