The Lakers’ Anthony Davis (3) tries to get around the Phoenix Suns’ Deandre Ayton during the first half on Tuesday in Phoenix. The Lakers lost to the Suns 115-105.

PHOENIX — Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker each scored 25 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 115-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

The Suns, playing without point guard Chris Paul for the seventh straight game, have beaten the Lakers five straight times in regular season play — eight counting the last three games of their 2020-21 playoff series. Anthony Davis had 37 points, 21 rebounds and five blocked shots for the Lakers, playing without LeBron James (left adductor strain) for the fifth straight game. They had won their previous three games without him.

