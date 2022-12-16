Suns Clippers Basketball

Associated Press

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) shoots against LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) during the first half on Thursday in Los Angeles. The Clippers lost to the Suns 111-95.

 

 Ashley Landis

LOS ANGELES — Mikal Bridges scored 27 points, Chris Paul added 15 points and 13 assists and the Phoenix Suns snapped a five-game losing streak with a 111-95 victory over the depleted Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

Devin Booker scored 14 points in his return from a two-game absence with a hamstring injury for the Suns, whose longest skid in three years ended with a blowout of a Clippers lineup missing most of its important players. Phoenix took a 27-point lead in the first half and maintained a comfortable double-digit margin while closing out just its second win in eight games in December.

