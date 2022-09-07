Sky Sun Basketball

Associated Press

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones shoots as Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (left) defends during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA playoff semifinal series, Tuesday, in Uncasville, Conn.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — With their season on the line, Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun took it right to Chicago and forced a decisive Game 5 in their WNBA semifinals series against the Sky.

DeWanna Bonner and Courtney Williams each scored 19 points to help the Sun rout the Sky 104-80 on Tuesday night. Thomas added 17 points for Connecticut, which will travel to the second-seeded Sky for the winner-take-all game on Thursday night.

