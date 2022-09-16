WNBA Finals Basketball

Associated Press

The Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas (25) slaps hands with Natisha Hiedeman (2) during the second half of Game 3 of the WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces, Thursday, in Uncasville, Conn. Thomas recorded the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history to help the Sun beat the Aces 105-76 and stave off elimination.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — A historic effort from Alyssa Thomas helped the Connecticut Sun stave off elimination again.

Thomas had the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history, and the Sun beat the Las Vegas Aces 105-76 in Game 3 on Thursday night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.