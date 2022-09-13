WNBA Finals Basketball

Associated Press

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) leaps in defense as Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson (22) looks to pass with Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) also defending during the second half in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, Sunday, in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — The Connecticut Sun might be down one game in the WNBA Finals after losing their first series opener of the postseason, but they haven’t lost confidence thanks to a stringent defensive effort in Game 1.

The Sun did what they hoped to do, holding the league’s No. 1 offense well below its season average. The top-seeded Las Vegas Aces averaged 90.4 points per game during the regular season and were scoring a playoff-best 92.3 per contest heading into the championship round.

