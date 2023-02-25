Honda Classic Golf

Associated Press

Justin Suh putts for a birdie on the 18th green during the second round of the Honda Classic, Friday, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

 Lynne Sladky

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.  — There have been about 7,200 rounds played at the Honda Classic since it moved to PGA National 17 years ago.

Only two of those were better than the one turned in Friday by Chris Kirk.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.