Mariners Angels Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Mike Moustakas (8) drops his bat after hitting a game-tying, three-run home run during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners on Friday in Anaheim. Shohei Ohtani and C.J. Cron also scored. The Angels lost 9-7.

 Ashley Landis

ANAHEIM — Seattle's Eugenio Suárez provided the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and set a franchise record with his 10th straight game with an RBI as the Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angels 9-7 Friday night in a slugfest where the teams combined for seven home runs.

Suárez put Seattle up 8-7 with a base hit up the middle off Reynaldo López (2-6) to bring home Julio Rodríguez. Suárez broke the previous consecutive RBI mark of nine, which was set by Edgar Martinez in 1995.

