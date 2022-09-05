 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
High School Cross Country | Cool Breeze Invitational

Strong start to season

Highland senior Donis wins D1 boys cross country race

  • 0
Highland XC Matthew Donis

Courtesy of Ashley Blunt 

Highland senior Matthew Donis poses with his first-place medal after winning the boys Sundown race at the Cool Breeze Invitational on Saturday in Pomona. Donis ran the 3-mile race in 14:36.8 to beat out 168 other runners.

POMONA — Highland senior Matthew Donis won the Cool Breeze Invitational boys sundown race Saturday night at the Pomona Fairplex.

Donis won the 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 36.8 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Emmanuel Hernandez of Cathedral (14:50.4).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.