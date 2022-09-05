Strong start to season

POMONA — Highland senior Matthew Donis won the Cool Breeze Invitational boys sundown race Saturday night at the Pomona Fairplex.
Donis won the 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 36.8 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Emmanuel Hernandez of Cathedral (14:50.4).
There were 169 runners in the race.
“Matt had a great night and I am so proud of him,” Highland boys cross country coach Ashley Blunt said. “Especially coming off a severe cold a week before and into the early part of this week. He took first place in a very competitive Division 1 race, which is not an easy task at a huge invitational like this one.”
Donis went to the state championships in both cross country and track and field in his junior campaign. He and Blunt have high hopes for the season.
“He set his personal best (Saturday) night and this is just the beginning,” Blunt said. “I have high hopes for him. He is a hard-working athlete.”
The Highland boys finished 20th overall as a team as Daniel Linares (17:05.9), Edwin Rodriguez (17:33.4), Brock Berrios (18:02.2), Victor Moran (18:25.8), Christian Strand (19:35.1), Louis Guarrella (20:09.5) and Jose Perez (22:58.1) also competed in the race.
In the girls sundown race, Quartz Hill senior Brianne Smith finished sixth overall (17:36.4), while teammate Laisette Rachal was 30th overall (18:33.7).
The Royals’ Giselle Andrade (19:46.4), Lea Rachal (20:56.2), Vanessa Montenegro (20:59.2), Andelin Briggs (21:07.6), Brooke Wharton (22.22.5) and Madison Briggs (22:59.1) also competed to help the team finish 16th overall.
The Cool Breeze Invitational featured 85 schools in six boys races and 81 schools in six girls races.
The Quartz Hill boys finished eighth overall in the boys varsity large schools race.
Hector Hebmann finished 26th overall (16:34.2) to lead the Royals and was followed closely by teammate Daniel Zavala in 27th (16:35.3) and Eric Amaya in 31st (16:38.9). Other Quartz Hill runners included Gavin Carlson (17:07.1), Gabriel Zavala (17:19.1), Anthony Gonzales (17:21.0), James Hayes (17:24.3), Brett Smithley (17:33.6), Alex Manzano (17:40.6) and Diego Ramirez (18:22.6).
The Highland girls finished 15th overall in the girls varsity large schools race with April Navas at 61st (21:21.0) followed by Kaylee Miranda (21:54.1), Julia Sanchez (22:47.1), Joan Cantila (22:49.0), Farah Williams (25:12.4), Ailani Salazar (25:47.6), Calista Cantu (26:24.8), Kaelene Ashmore (27:03) and Sophia Espinoza (27:50.4).
The Paraclete boys were 26th in the boys varsity small schools race. Josh Medlin was 79th (18:05.8) out of 231 runners, followed by Devin Miller (18:59.7), John Iabichella (19:22.6), Mark Costa (19:40.4), Isaac Munoz (20:39.2), Caleb Medellin (21:54.7), Austin Hargas (21:58.7), Anthony Moore (22:16.8), Edward Santiago (24:32.1) and Elias Ledesma (24:32.6).
The Paraclete girls did not place, but had three runners compete in the girls varsity small schools race — Alyssa Lara (25:46.4), Kiera Carr (25:52.6) and Kaylen Sandberg (34:16.9).
In the boys JV 1.5-mile race, Quartz Hill’s Mark Tremonti finished 10th overall (8:24.1).
Quartz Hill’s Jordan Harding also finished 10th overall in the boys sophomore 1.5-mile race with a time of 8:03.6, while Charlotte Helme was 17th overall for the Royals in the girls sophomore race (10:19.4).
Both of the Royals’ sophomore teams finished sixth overall.
Allison Wong led Quartz Hill with a 36th-place finish in the girls freshmen race (10:33.3), while Jacob Erfle finished 44th (8:51.2) for the Royals in the boys freshmen race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.