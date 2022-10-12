Golden Knights Kings Hockey

The Vegas Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel (center right) loses balance while being pressured by the Los Angeles Kings’ Phillip Danault (left) during the second period on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The Golden Knights won 4-3.

LOS ANGELES — Mark Stone scored the tiebreaking goal with 24.9 seconds to play, and the Vegas Golden Knights punctuated coach Bruce Cassidy's debut with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Arthur Kaliyev tied it for the Kings with 7:02 left, but the Knights capitalized in the waning seconds after the Kings made an ill-advised move up the ice instead of running out the clock for overtime. Chandler Stephenson controlled a turnover at mid-ice and carried it in for Stone, who whipped a shot past Jonathan Quick to cap Vegas' three-goal third period.

