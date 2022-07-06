Stiles saves best for last

LLANO — Paraclete graduate Kristopher Stiles played solid golf in the second round at the U.S. Amateur Qualifier on Tuesday at Crystalaire Country Club and won a two-hole playoff to earn the second and final qualifying spot for the U.S. Amateur Championship next month.
“It felt great,” the rising San Jose State junior said. “I have not been in the winner’s circle recently. I’ve been doing a lot of hard work and, as people know, college golf, you’re going to take a lot of losses. To stick my head down and work as hard as I am and finally seeing some progress is very enlightening.”
John Dearth, of West Covina, won the tournament with a 4-under 140, just one shot ahead of Stiles and Korea’s Howon Kim, who both finished with 3-under 141.
With just two qualifying spots available, Kim and Stiles contended for the last spot in a playoff.
The two both birdied hole 18 and moved on to hole 10 where Stiles birdied and Kim parred.
Both hit good drives on the first playoff hole that landed in the fairway.
“The second shot, it’s like a tucked-pin, middle-left green — you absolutely cannot go left — and he pulled it a little bit to the left, so the door was kind of open for me,” Stiles said. “I had 213, a little bit into the lane, and I took a 4-iron and hit it to 8 feet on the par 5. So, I had 8 feet to eagle and he hits a great champion. He has to putt first and he makes the putt, he’s in for birdie and I’m left with an 8-footer for eagle. I barely miss it on the low side.”
When they moved on to hole 10, the wind, which was present all day, was blowing right to left.
“I hadn’t hit that shot shape on that hole all day long,” Stiles said. “I just stepped up and hit a very committed swing and trusted my routine and process. He ended up having 40 yards in and he hit his second shot to around 8 feet — he had a great shot over a tree. I ended up putting mine in a little bit closer around 3-4 feet for birdie and he missed. I rolled mine right in the center.”
It was Stiles’ second time at the Crystalaire qualifier as he also competed last year.
His first round early Tuesday morning wasn’t exactly what he was hoping for. Stiles bogeyed five holes and birdied just four times on his way to a 1-over 73.
“It wasn’t terrible, but it wasn’t good,” Stiles said. “It obviously put me in a position to still make the qualifying, but it could have been better. I left a lot out there in the first round.”
He went into the second round much more confident on the familiar course.
“The first round, knowing that I left a lot out there, it wasn’t like that was the best I had, so I knew I could go out there and make improvements,” Stiles said. “Clearly, I did. The first round was a little bit of a confidence booster, because I knew I could go out there and do something better.”
Stiles birdied the first four holes and five on the back nine to start the round. He finished with seven birdies and three bogeys for a 4-under 68 — the second lowest score in the second round and the entire tournament.
“I got off to a pretty hot start on the back nine with birdies on the 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th holes,” Stiles said. “It was just realizing that I was still in a chance to make it to the U.S. Am. I put myself in contention again and just never gave up on myself, just put the odds against myself, put my head down and went right to it.”
Stiles will head to the 122nd U.S. Amateur Championship from Aug. 15-21 at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey, and he has high hopes for the tournament.
“Obviously, to make the Match Play and put myself in contention to get a win out of it,” Stiles said. “Never want to talk down on myself. I believe I can go in and compete with the best of the best. So, it will be a good test for me, get my feet wet. I’m very excited.”
Kim is the first alternate, while China’s Tianyi Xiong played a playoff for the second alternate spot after three players tied with 2-under 142.
Five other local golfers competed in the tournament on Tuesday.
Lancaster resident Michael Weis finished with a 1-over 145 (72-73), while Crystalaire member Anthony Perea went 3-over at 147 (69-78) and Palmdale resident Erik Jarvey finished with a 4-over 148 (74-74).
Crystalaire member Chris Baingo, of Llano, finished with a 6-over 150 (73-77). Baingo qualified for the U.S. Amateur in 2018.
Crystalaire member Thomas Camaione rounded out the local golfers with an 11-over 155 (79-76).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.