WNBA Free Agency-Rdp Basketball

Associated Press

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart tries to score during a game against the New York Liberty, June 19, in New York. Stewart, the most coveted free agent, is headed to New York.

 

 Mary Altaffer

Breanna Stewart couldn’t turn down a chance to play in New York and potentially help the Liberty win their first WNBA championship.

The most coveted free agent this offseason, who won the WNBA MVP award in 2018, announced on social media that she was going to New York with a photo of her in a Liberty shirt on Wednesday. Stewart had spent her entire career in Seattle since the Storm drafted her No. 1 overall in 2016. She won championships with the team in 2018 and 2020.

