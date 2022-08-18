Around The WNBA Basketball

Associated Press

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart brings the ball up against the Minnesota Lynx during a WNBA game on Aug. 3 in Seattle. Stewart became the first player to repeat as The AP Player of the Year on Tuesday.

 Ted S. Warren

Breanna Stewart is always looking for ways to improve her game. This season, her efforts culminated in more career milestones.

The Seattle Storm forward led the WNBA in scoring for the first time in her career, averaging 21.8 points, and Tuesday she became the first player to repeat as The Associated Press WNBA Player of the Year.

