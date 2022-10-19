Lakers Warriors Basketball

Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo (right) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) during the first half, Tuesay, in San Francisco. The Lakers lost 123-109 in the season opener for both teams.

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry opened the season with 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109 on Tuesday night after receiving their championship rings in a pregame ceremony.

Jordan Poole made a pretty bounce pass to a driving Draymond Green for a layup and all seemed perfectly well with the defending champions almost two weeks after Green punched Poole at practice Oct. 5, then took a brief leave of absence from the team to work on his emotions. Poole wound up with 12 points and seven assists.

