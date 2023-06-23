Clippers New Arena Basketball

Associated Press

Members of the media tour the Clippers’ Intuit Dome on Thursday in Inglewood. The arena is expected to be completed in time for the 2024-25 NBA season.

 

 Jae C. Hong

INGLEWOOD — The Los Angeles Clippers’ new arena is on schedule to open next year, with the steel framework for its two-sided halo board now in place above the 18,000 seats.

The Clippers will play their final season at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles before moving into the Intuit Dome in nearby Inglewood for the 2024-25 NBA season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.