Staying the course

PALMDALE — The young Antelope Valley College men’s golf team has struggled in Western State Conference tournaments this season.
While the Marauders still didn’t finish where they wanted on Monday, they did have their best finish of the season at their home course of Antelope Valley Country Club, finishing six shots ahead of Hancock for seventh.
“Far from where we want to be at this point but it was nice to be home and pleased to see three of our players post their best scores of the season,” AVC coach Brad Hazard said.
One of those players was freshman Andrew Sweitzer, a Littlerock High grad, who led the Marauders with a 77.
“This is what we have expected out of Andrew all season,” Hazard said. “He came in well prepared and played with confidence today. He has the ability to compete with anyone in this conference and I look forward to seeing him continue to have success the second half of the season.”
Sweitzer looked most confident with his putts. He also had birdies on holes nine and 14 and was at 3-over par through 15 holes.
“It was great to finally put a solid round together after a rough start to the season,” Sweitzer said. “Good to see the work I’ve been putting in start to pay off.”
Derrick Rossmango finished behind Sweitzer with an 83, while Daniel Degeorge (89) and Joel Acosta (92) shot season-bests. Cody Conlin closed out the scoring with a 98.
“I want to give a shoutout to Joel Acosta who had his best tournament round and helped us have our best team finish this season,” Sweitzer said.
The Marauders will compete in the SoCal Preview next Monday at Olivas Links Golf Course in Ventura.
