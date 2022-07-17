State recognition

PALMDALE — Highland graduate Cierra Abrego competed in all three days at the CIF-State Girls Wrestling Championships in February, finishing in the Top 12 of her weight class.
On the final day of the event in Bakersfield, Abrego was approached by the head wrestling coach from the University of the Cumberlands.
The NAIA school made Abrego her first and best scholarship offer, as the three-year varsity wrestler committed to the Williamsburg, Kentucky school and was part a ceremony at Highland High School on May 25.
“My previous coach, coach (Randy) Miranda was there and he had contact with (University of the Cumberlands) coach Donnie (Stephens) and coach Donnie was there for me at the last day of State,” Abrego said. “We just started talking about me going there. That was my first offer. That was the first idea planted that needed to grow.”
Abrego said she wanted to continue wrestling at the college level.
“I did have a desire to go into it,” she said. “At first I didn’t know what direction I wanted to go, what college I wanted to go to, but I knew I wanted to continue this, because wrestling did make me into a better person and I wanted to continue that.”
She plans on majoring in exercise science.
“Personally for me, physical activity helped me become better with myself mentally,” Abrego said. “It made me feel better with my self esteem. I want to help people with that problem as well, help them become better versions of themselves. I want to become either a personal trainer or a physical therapist, in case someone has a bigger problem.”
Abrego made her decision to pick the University of the Cumberlands in late April after she and her mother visited the campus.
“I was there and just fell in love with the environment and people,” she said. “I actually met a couple of the wrestlers there. I just like the environment and the way that his policies are. It just seemed like the place for me, the right place for me.”
One of the more successful wrestlers at the University of the Cumberlands is Eastside High graduate Dymond Guilford, who won an NAIA title at 170 pounds last season as a junior, but Abrego did not have a chance to talk to her.
Abrego also received offers from Simpson College and Ottawa College in Arizona.
“Those were my three top choices,” she said. “Cumberlands was always my No. 1 choice.
“The fact that the campus was one of the safest campuses in the whole nation. I think I’m more safe there, because I’m a person that likes to walk around and I don’t think I’m taking a car all the way to Kentucky, so if I’m able to walk and feel safe in the area, I want it to be there.”
Highland assistant wrestling coach Jerry Galaviz said he had Abrego in his class her sophomore year.
“To watch her and to see how she came into her own is very impressive,” he said. “I think of that time where she had a confidence issue, where she hit that roadblock. To see how far she’s come and how well she did, she wouldn’t second guess herself. She’s an extraordinary athlete and an even brighter student. To have someone like her represent our school at a university is an honor. It’s been an honor coaching her.”
Abrego finished eighth at the Girls Individual Masters Meet this year, her first appearance in the tournament, qualifying for State, and was fourth at CIF, after earning her first Golden League title.
She finished with a 23-11 record her senior season.
“Throughout the year, we try to put her in every tournament we can,” Highland assistant coach Robert Estrada said. “But we don’t want her to get hurt either. Sometimes she didn’t get as many matches as we would have liked her to, but she always wants to go in there and be a winner.
“I know she’s going to do great things in college.”
Abrego was the second female wrestler from Highland to advance to the State Finals.
Highland wrestling coach Tim DeVestern said he had her as a student her freshman year in a biology class and listened as he tried to talk students into trying out the sport of wrestling.
Abrego said her friend Sivin Eissa talked her into trying out for the wrestling team, but Eissa ultimately did not try out.
“She was always my hype person,” Abrego said of Eissa. “When I first went there without her, it was during the summer and there weren’t that many people in the room. It wasn’t too hard. I said ‘I like this.’ I want to keep challenging myself. I do it for myself, not other people.”
Abrego went out for the varsity team her sophomore year.
“Cierra, she started wrestling a few years back,” Estrada said. “Coach Tim goes around the school, like the recruiter. Luckily Cierra was in one of his classes, she listened and came into the room and now she’s here with a scholarship. She pushes herself, just like everyone at this table. Now they’re getting some college money.”
DeVestern said her performance in the classroom rose dramatically when she began wrestling. She finished with a 4.0 GPA her senior year.
“The sport of wrestling makes a huge impact on everyone’s life and all three of these young people’s life as well,” DeVestern said of Abrego and her teammates Bobby Estrada and Thomas Gearllach. “To be honest, if it wasn’t for wrestling, all three of them would not be where they’re at today.
“Cierra has been a great asset to our team. Everything she is going to become is great.”
The three wrestlers were the only returning seniors on the team and it is believed to be the first time three wrestlers have earned a scholarship in the same year at Highland.
Abrego will leave for school on Aug. 17, five days before school starts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.