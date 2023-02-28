State playoffs begin today

The Quartz Hill boys soccer team and Littlerock boys soccer and boys basketball teams earned berths in the CIF State Southern Regional Tournament.
The Rosamond girls soccer team also has a chance for a state bid, if the Roadrunners defeat McLane in today’s CIF-Central Section Division 6 Championship game. The winner will play at Stone Ridge Christian in the CIF State Northern Regional Division 5 first round.
Quartz Hill won the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 championship game 3-2 over Los Alamitos on Thursday.
The Royals (17-1-4) earned the No. 1 seed in the CIF State Southern Regional Division 3 Boys Soccer Championships and will host No. 8 Poly (Sun Valley) today at 5 p.m. In the state championships, the higher seed hosts each round. The regional semifinals will be on Thursday and the finals are on Saturday.
Poly (15-3-1) won the CIF LA City Section Division 2 championship over Carson on PKs, 3-2, after a 2-2 draw in regulation and overtime.
Los Alamitos is the second seed in the division, which could set up a potential rematch of the championship game against Quartz Hill.
The Lobos (16-2-4) suffered just their second loss of the season in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Boys Soccer Championship game last Thursday, falling to Orange Lutheran 3-0.
Orange Lutheran is the No. 1 seed in the CIF State Southern Regional Division 4 Boys Soccer Championships, while Littlerock is the No. 2 seed. The Lobos might have a shot at redemption against the Lancers.
Littlerock will host No. 7 Eagle Rock today in the first round. Eagle Rock won the CIF LA City Section Division 3 championship game 1-0 over Wilson on Saturday.
The Littlerock boys basketball team made a surprising run in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5A playoffs, but lost to Sage Hill, 55-49, in the semifinals on Feb. 17.
Sage Hill is No. 9 in the CIF State Southern Regional Division 4 bracket, while the Lobos (19-9) are No. 7 in the Division 5 bracket.
Littlerock hosts No. 10 Classical Academy (Escondido) today in the first round.
Classical Academy (17-9) defeated Santana 83-78 in the CIF San Diego Section Division 5 Championship game last Thursday.
