High School Sports | Soccer and Basketball State Regionals

State playoffs begin today

Quartz Hill boys soccer, Littlerock boys basketball, soccer open first round of regionals

Quartz Hill boys soccer

Courtesy of William Ortiz

Quartz Hill’s Kwadwo Dua (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal on a header during Thursday’s CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Championship game against Los Alamitos. The Royals won the title 3-2 and start play in the CIF State Southern Regional Tournament today.

The Quartz Hill boys soccer team and Littlerock boys soccer and boys basketball teams earned berths in the CIF State Southern Regional Tournament.

The Rosamond girls soccer team also has a chance for a state bid, if the Roadrunners defeat McLane in today’s CIF-Central Section Division 6 Championship game. The winner will play at Stone Ridge Christian in the CIF State Northern Regional Division 5 first round.

