The Quartz Hill Little League Softball 8-10 All-Stars fought from a loss in the Southern California State Tournament on Sunday to defeat West Los Angeles, 13-2, for the championship title.
The state tournament is the highest tournament for the 8-10-year-old age level.
“I can say I have the utmost privilege of being the manager of our 2022 Quartz Hill Little League District 51 8-9-10-year-old state champions!” QHLL All-Stars manager Frankie Elias said in an email. “These girls have accomplished the highest achievement they could, went the farthest allowable for their age division and won it.”
Quartz Hill, representing District 51, defeated Baldwin Park American (D19) 12-0 on July 11 in its first day of the tournament.
The All-Stars had a setback the following day, July 12, losing to Grand Terrace (D21) by just one run, 9-8, which dropped them into the loser’s bracket.
“We overcame a tough loss, by one run that put us in the lower bracket,” Elias said. “Girls basically were like, ‘No worries,’ battled back and won the next five.”
Quartz Hill soundly defeated South Sunrise (D30) 15-0 on July 13 and Baldwin Park American 10-0 on July 14, before facing Grand Terrace again for a shot at the championship series.
Grand Terrace lost to West Los Angeles, 8-4, on July 14.
The All-Stars came out victorious, 5-2, to eliminate Grand Terrace on July 15.
They moved on to the championship game where they had to beat undefeated West Los Angeles (D25) twice to win the title in the double elimination tournament.
Quartz Hill had no trouble with West LA, winning 12-1 on Saturday before the final championship game on Sunday.
“The look on their faces after the last play of the last game is indescribable,” Elias said. “I’m forever grateful and beyond thankful for these girls. This will be a memory that we all will cherish for a lifetime!”
The team includes: Alina Elias, Sienna Livesay, Makayla Thomas, Emma Garcia, Ariana Cerda, Soleil Rios, Kaleeya Ikahihifo, Carmen Bocanegra, Carly Castro, Marissa Metheny, Bella Hackler, Alicia Cerda and Rebecca Kelly.
The team batting average was .521 during the All-Star season where the girls outscored their opponents 156-30 and had nine wins by the mercy run rule.
“Our offense was on fire and our defense kept us winning ball games,” Frankie Elias said. “Each girl contributed to this state title in a very big way. Again, proud is an understatement.”
To get to the state tournament, Quartz Hill defeated Rosamond 21-3 and 15-0 to win the District 51 title.
The All-Stars then moved on to the Section 2 Tournament where they lost their first game, 4-0, to San Marino National, but fought back to defeat Granada Hills, 20-1, to make it to the title series.
Quartz Hill defeated San Marino National 10-0 in the first championship game and fought back from an 8-0 deficit in the fourth inning to defeat San Marino 15-8 in the final championship game.
Elias is thankful for his assistant coaches Antonio Cerda and Danny Garcia and the support of his players’ families.
“Couldn’t have done it without the help of my co-coaches, supportive and totally awesome parents and of course the Quartz Hill 8-9-10-year-old Southern California State Champions!”
