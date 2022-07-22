 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Little League Softball | Quartz Hill 8-10 All-Stars

State champions

Quartz Hill 8-10 team wins title at highest level of division

  • 0

The Quartz Hill Little League Softball 8-10 All-Stars fought from a loss in the Southern California State Tournament on Sunday to defeat West Los Angeles, 13-2, for the championship title.

The state tournament is the highest tournament for the 8-10-year-old age level.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.