State Aspirations

Last season, Highland’s Matthew Donis was the lone representative from the Valley in the CIF State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High School in Clovis.
This year, the senior has some company as the Quartz Hill girls 4x100-meter relay team of senior Lea Rachal, sophomore Sanaiya Watkins, junior Brandee Hollins and senior Adonijah Currie will try to win a state title at the championships, which begin with the prelims today and end with the finals on Saturday. Watkins and Currie are also vying for titles in individual events.
“I think it’s really exciting,” Watkins said. “It’s a big meet and it’s all of our first year going together and we’re doing really good. I think it’s going to be a really good experience.”
It seemed like all the pieces just fell together for the talented relay team this season.
Watkins was the only one of the four that ran the 4x100 at Quartz Hill last season. Rachal dealt with injuries, competing in both softball and track, and Hollins and Currie were at different schools last season.
Currie moved into the Valley in January and transferred from Golden Valley to Quartz Hill.
“I moved from Santa Clarita to Lancaster, so I was just trying to look for schools out here,” Currie said. “I was looking at the track programs, because I wanted to go to school that has a good, stable track program. I was looking at coach (Dean) Miller and coach (John) Babineaux and stuff and this team.”
Currie made the right choice for her as she has continued to PR throughout the season.
Hollins transferred from Lancaster looking for a fresh start in her junior year.
“I didn’t have my best mindset at Lancaster High School, because there’s a lot more distractions there than there is here,” Hollins said. “I wasn’t eligible for last year. So, this year, I was like, ‘I’m going to come to a new school, because I just want to have a fresh start.’ And, I wanted to come to a school that has a track, because Lancaster’s track is just dirt. … So, I came to Quartz Hill. And, it’s way closer to my house. That’s one of the main reasons is it’s way closer to my house.”
When the four athletes got together for the relay team, they just took off.
They won the open section girls 4x100 relay in 47.75 seconds at the 55th Arcadia Invitational on April 8.
At the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Championships on May 13, they finished sixth with a school-record time of 46.99. Then, they beat that record at the CIF Masters Meet, 46.88, to finish third.
“I think it’s consistent practicing, for sure,” Hollins said. “We notice that if we don’t practice consistently, the results aren’t going to be the same. So, we have to keep practicing, not even handoffs, but endurance and speed, slowly practicing everything, so when it comes to the meet, the results will come.”
Added Rachal: “Just learn off each other to get faster.”
Clean handoffs have also been a key to their success.
“The majority of the time, our handoffs have been pretty consistent and clean, so hopefully it’s the same this week,” Watkins said.
They’ll start in the state prelims today, competing in heat 4 of 4. The next best time in their heat is Long Beach Poly with a time of 46.89.
“I think we’ll definitely be pushing,” Hollins said. “It’s much better running in a faster heat than a slow heat, because the faster heat is going to push you. But, if you’re just running in a slower heat each time, then you’re not going to get better.”
They’re planning on putting it all out there and finishing with a faster time in the finals on Saturday.
“We’re going to win,” Currie said with a smile.
A win would be a nice present for Currie, who will celebrate her 18th birthday on Saturday. The Arizona State commit broke the school record in the 200 meters with a time of 23.58 to win the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 title on May 13.
Last week, she broke her own record with a 23.41 to finish second in the Masters Meet. She holds the second-best time in the state behind Serra’s Brazil Neal, who won the Masters Meet in 23.36.
“I’ve been really focused these past couple of weeks,” Currie said. “Going into state, I want to have a good mindset this year. Got to lock in.”
Currie will be running in heat 2 of 4 in the prelims, while Neal is in heat 1.
She ran in the 200 and 4x100 relay last year at state with Golden Valley. She was fifth in the 200 and the relay team took second.
“It was an overall good experience,” Currie said, despite some setbacks during the meet.
Watkins ran her fastest times of the season in both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles at the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Finals. She holds the second-best times on the Royals’ record list with a 14.32 in the 100 hurdles and a 43.26 in the 300 hurdles.
She had to scratch the 300 hurdles last week in the Masters Meet because of pain in her foot.
“I really, really wanted to do the 300 hurdles last week,” Watkins said. “I could have came in second, but my foot. It started hurting really bad. It’s been hurting consistently for the past month, but it just got worse that meet. So, I had to make the decision to run that race in pain or risk getting more hurt for the 4x100, which I didn’t want to do.”
She will run in heat 4 of 4 today in the state prelims. She ran a 14.37 in the 100 hurdles at the Masters Meet and will run against Rocklin’s Giselle Kirchner (13.89) and San Diego’s Anisa Bowen-Fontenot (13.92) in her heat.
“I feel good,” Watkins said. “There are three girls on each side of me that are faster than me, so I feel like it’s really going to push me. They run 13.9 and I’m at 14.3, so I think if I just run with them, then I can lower my time a lot.”
No matter what happens, the Royals are looking to have a good time and run their best.
“I think it will be a good experience for me, it’s my last year,” Rachal said. “I just hope we go big.”
Hollins is looking forward to spending more time with her teammates in their final weekend as teammates.
“I’m really excited for state,” she said. “I’m really excited to be in a hotel with all my teammates and the small things, like the dinners we’re going to have and pictures that I can look back on. I’m excited for the experience.”
Donis qualified for the state meet in both the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters at the Masters Meet, but pulled out of the 1,600 to focus on the 3,200.
“Initially, I wanted to take both of them, but at Masters, I decided it was taking too much out of me for the two-mile,” Donis said. “I had to make the tough decision of doing just the two-mile. I really wanted to get Highland’s mile record, that meant a lot to me, but, oh well. I’ll leave that record there for someone else to grab.”
The 1,600 record is 4:07 and Donis ran a 4:09 at the Mt. SAC Relays on April 15. He ran 4:12.86 at the Masters Meet.
“If I was to take it to state, I would have definitely done it, but I need to focus up on just the two-mile,” he said.
The 1,600 has two heats of prelims today and the final on Saturday, while the 3,200 just has the final race on Saturday night.
Donis ran a 9:00.57 to finish fourth in the 3,200 at the Masters Meet. He was second in the CIF-SS Division 1 Finals in the 3,200 in 9:02.37.
His best time this season, however, was an 8:52.91 at the APU Meet of Champions, which is one of the top times in the state.
“I just don’t really have the need to (go faster),” Donis said. “The first race of the season it was a decent time and I just wanted to open the season making a statement. Then, at Arcadia, I ran like a second slower than that time (8:53.66). I just had a bad race there. I think I just got in my own head in the last half mile, didn’t really close the way I wanted.
“But, overall, I’m pretty happy with the season, how it’s going.”
Donis finished 18th in the state in the 3,200 last year (9:14.74) after dealing with a foot injury for the entire week leading up to the race.
“I’ve been feeling great,” he said. “Feeling good going into it. I’ve been eating clean for a change, so hopefully I feel great on that day.
“My ankle is just fine, everything is just fine, so I can finally put something together for a change for track at least.”
It will be Donis’ last high school race before starting to train with his new college team at Mt. San Antonio College. Highland graduates on June 1, which happens to be Donis’ birthday.
“I think this weekend, it’s the last race of high school,” Donis said. “I don’t have any regrets, so I want to just leave it all out there. Just wrap high school and get ready for college training.”
Donis’ senior year started well in the fall as he was the CIF State Champion in cross country and made a trip to Nationals, finishing 13th and earning All-American honors.
He’s hoping to add another state title to his name.
“I want to win again,” Donis said. “I have to go into it wanting to win. I haven’t won a race this season, so I definitely need to get one more win before I graduate, to be at state, that would be nice.”
The race is expected to be fast, with several runners going under 9 minutes.
“This year’s 32 is going to be pretty solid,” Donis said. “We have quite a few guys under 9 minutes, so it’s definitely going to be a faster race. Unless it becomes tactical, but I don’t believe I’ll let it become tactical.”
Whatever happens, Donis is looking forward to the race.
“I’m excited,” he said.
