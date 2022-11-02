Kings Stars Hockey

Associated Press

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (right) reacts after the shot by center Roope Hintz (not pictured) gets past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (center) for the goal during the first period on Tuesday in Dallas. The Stars won 5-2.

DALLAS — Roope Hintz’s second score of the game punctuated a three-goal flurry in 91 seconds and the Dallas Stars used four-goal outburst in the second period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Hintz’s goal at 10:31 of the second followed scores by Jason Robertson at 9:01 and Tyler Seguin at 10:17. Joe Pavelski added Dallas’ fourth goal of the period at 18:37.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.