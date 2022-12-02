Ducks Stars Hockey

Associated Press

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson celebrates his third goal of the night against the Anaheim Ducks, as defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game on Thursday in Dallas.

 Tony Gutierrez

DALLAS — Jason Robertson seemed to be downplaying his latest hat trick and the 17-game points streak he is on for the Dallas Stars, insisting several times that he is just playing hockey.

Well, the 23-year-old center is making that look so easy right now at the highest level.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.