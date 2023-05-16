Kraken Stars Hockey

Associated Press

Stars center Wyatt Johnston (left) celebrates after scoring against the Kraken in the third period of Game 7 of an NHL second-round playoff series, Monday, in Dallas. 

 

 Tony Gutierrez

DALLAS — Wyatt Johnston is no longer a teenager, not that he’s played like one at all during his rookie season with a Dallas Stars team that is headed to the Western Conference final.

A day after his 20th birthday, Johnston scored a crucial goal for the Stars off a hard ricochet in their 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 in the second-round series Monday night.

