ALDS Guardians Yankees Baseball

Associated Press

The Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrates with Aaron Judge after hitting a three-run home run against the Guardians in the first inning of ALDS Game 5, Tuesday, in New York. 

 John Minchillo

NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres stepped on second base for the final out, swinging his arms back and forth, four times in all, while glaring at Josh Naylor and the Guardians dugout.

Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge rocked Cleveland with early homers, and Nestor Cortes and the New York Yankees rolled into another AL Championship Series matchup with the Houston Astros.

